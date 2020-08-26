Accident claims life of Ada man

A two-car accident Monday afternoon claimed the life of an Ada man.
An Oklahoma Highway Patrol report shows at about 3:40 p.m. a 2006 Ford SPE minivan driven by Andrew Ritchie, 30, of Ada was traveling south on County Road 1600 at a site about three miles east of Ada.
Troopers determined Ritchie failed to yield at a stop sign and was struck by a 2020 Ram R150 pickup driven by Jody Thompson, 47, of Tecumseh, that was traveling east on state Highway 3.
Ritchie was airlifted to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City where he was pronounced dead.
Jody Thompson was transported by a Mercy EMS ambulance to Mercy Hospital in Ada with truck, internal and arm injuries. He was treated and released.
A 46-year-old passenger in Thompson’s truck, Ursla Thompson, Tecumseh, was transported by ambulance to Mercy Hospital and treated for a leg injury before being released.
A 53-year-old passenger in Thompson’s truck, Burke Gann, Tecumseh, was not injured.
Pontotoc County troopers were assisted at the wreck site by Pontotoc County deputies and firefighters from Ada and Stonewall.
