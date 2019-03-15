WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Tom Cole announced an upcoming event for Fourth District high school students who are interested in pursuing an appointment to one of the nation’s fine military service academies. Parents, counselors and school officials are encouraged and welcome to attend along with students.
Academy Day will take place from 10 a.m. until noon April 20 at The Station at Central Park, 700 S. Broadway Ave. in Moore.
At this informational event presented by Cole’s office, attendees will have the opportunity to become more acquainted with steps in the application process and requirements for potential appointment. Representatives from all five schools will be present: the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, the U.S. Naval Academy, the U.S. Air Force Academy, the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy and the U.S. Coast Guard Academy. With the exception of the U.S. Coast Guard Academy, each academy requires a congressional nomination for appointment consideration.
“I am pleased to offer this event for rising young leaders to come and learn about how to be part of America’s long-standing tradition of military excellence,” said Cole. “Some of the greatest leaders in our nation’s history were graduates of the prestigious military academies, and I believe the academies will indeed continue to be a bastion for the best America has to offer.”
For questions or additional event details, please contact Amber Savage at 405-642-6618.
