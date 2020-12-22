STONEWALL [ndash] Graveside services for Lillian Ella Allison, 97, of Conway, OK, are at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020, at Five-Mile Cemetery, east of Ada, Rev. Richard Bailey will officiate. Mrs. Allison passed away of natural causes on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, at Brookdale Assisted Livi…