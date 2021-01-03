Voters interested in voting by absentee ballot during the 2021 election year, can request absentee ballots now using the State Election Board’s online OK Voter Portal or download and print an application from the State Election Board website. Applications are also available at the Pontotoc County Election Board and can be emailed, faxed, or mailed to the County Election Board.Voters can request ballots for a single election or all elections in which they are eligible to vote during the election year. Interested voters will need to submit a new request for the 2021 election year.The list of elections is available on the State Election Board website. The first election day in Pontotoc County will be February 9. The City of Ada will have a Council Member race for the At-Large position, and the Allen School District will have a Special Election for a bond issue. The deadline to request an absentee ballot for that those elections is February 2.Voters with questions should contact the Pontotoc County Election Board at 580-332-4534 or pontotoccounty@elections.ok.gov. The Pontotoc County Election Board is located at 131 W. 13, Ada. Office hours are Monday – Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. The mailing address is PO Box 302, Ada, OK 74821, and the fax number is 580-421-7765.
Absentee ballot request form available for 2021 elections
- By Cathleen Branscum
