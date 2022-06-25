OKLAHOMA CITY — While Oklahoma Republican lawmakers celebrated Friday’s fall of the nation’s nearly 50-year-old ruling legalizing abortion as a "joyous day," the state’s abortion rights groups mourned and warned women not tell anyone that they’re pregnant if they’re contemplating terminating a pregnancy.
Both sides acknowledged, though, that the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling that struck down Roe v. Wade and gave states the power to enact their own abortion laws will do little to change the existing landscape in Oklahoma.
In May, Gov. Kevin Stitt signed the most restrictive abortion law in the country, making Oklahoma the first state to outlaw nearly all abortions. The law, which is already in effect, bans abortions from the moment of fertilization, which is defined as when the sperm fuses with the egg.
The measure expressly allows the use of Plan B and other morning-after pills or any other type of contraception or emergency contraception. Abortions, too, would be permitted to save the life of the mother in a medical emergency or in cases of rape, sexual assault or incest that have been reported to law enforcement
The Supreme Court’s decision also triggered Oklahoma’s century-old abortion prohibition.
In a statement following the decision, Stitt said he was excited that the Supreme Court made “this courageous decision.”
“Abortion is a state’s rights issue, and it belongs to the people,” he said. “I promised Oklahoma I would sign every pro-life bill that came across my desk, and I am proud to have kept that promise, especially today as Oklahoma now has trigger laws to ban abortion in our state.”
Planned Parenthood Great Plains said trigger laws effectively banning abortion would take effect instantly across 13 states, including Arkansas, Missouri and Oklahoma. Another 13 states are expected to enact abortion bans, leaving abortion legal in just 26 states. The group said nearly 36 million women of reproductive age will no longer have access to abortion.
Emily Wales, the group’s president and CEO, said the U.S. Supreme Court literally interrupted the 250-year-old phrase “all men are created equal,” and stripped rights from every woman in America.
But, she said Oklahoma had already enacted the first total abortion ban that most living Americans have ever seen.
“Even while reproductive rights were being taken away before our very eyes, many people still doubted Roe could ever fall,” Wales said. “Today this creeping march to crush fundamental freedoms has reached its awful conclusion: Your body is not your own. Your rights are entirely dependent on where you reside. Yet in this very grim moment in American history, Planned Parenthood Great Plains’ doors are still open and will stay open, to provide sexual and reproductive care today, tomorrow, and for years to come. Our services may be forced to change due to cruel bans on abortion care, but our commitment to our patients remains.”
State Rep. Jim Olsen, R-Roland, who authored one of Oklahoma’s newest anti-abortion laws, said he was thrilled by the historic ruling.
Olsen and his wife were coincidentally on the way to Washington, D.C., to attend an anti-abortion rights conference when they learned of the decision.
“We were thanking the Lord in the vehicle,” he said. “So yes, it’s a wonderful day. We’re so thankful.”
Senate President Pro Tem Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City, said Friday marked a “solemn day” but also an “overwhelming joyous day.” He said it’s solemn because of the 63 million lives lost to abortion since 1973 and joyous because of “answered prayers.”
“Those of us in the pro-life movement have long dreamt of this day, and we have been ridiculed for believing the day would ever come,” he said in a statement. “The work, the prayers, the advocacy that countless dedicated men and women have done since the egregious decision was handed down on Jan. 22, 1973, has come to fruition. Praise God!”
In a separate statement, the Oklahoma Call for Reproductive Justice called the ruling a “travesty.”
“America has revoked one of our most fundamental human rights and the ripple effects of what happened today will be felt by everyone in some way,” the group said.
The group urged women to use encrypted messages to discuss sensitive topics, be mindful of their web browser history, and be aware of the lack of digital security if using a period tracker application. And, they said if someone plans to terminate a pregnancy, they should not to tell anyone else they’re pregnant.
“We mourn with all of you, but we remain steadfast in our mission,” the group said.
Janelle Stecklein covers the Oklahoma Statehouse for CNHI's newspapers and websites. Reach her at jstecklein@cnhinews.com.
