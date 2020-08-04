Abby Broyles, Democratic contender for the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Republican Sen. Jim Inhofe, brought her campaign to Ada Friday. Broyles met with constituents at Wintersmith Lodge.
Broyles, 30, spent the last 10 years working as a journalist and on-air personality for KFOR TV in Oklahoma city. She is originally from Bethany.
“I’m a lifelong Oklahoman,” Broyles said. “I’m an attorney and a former journalist; I was a news anchor and reporter at Channel 4 in Oklahoma City. I was on-air for 10 years and decided to run for office against Jim Inhofe. He’s been a senator most of us have known for most of our lives. He’s been in the senate since 1994, and I think the people across our state are hungry for change and new leadership.”
Broyles said her biggest platform is health care.
“A public health crisis has really put this at the forefront for so many people,” Broyles said. “I’ve stood in the unemployment lines and talked to people out of work who have lost their healthcare because it was tied to their employer. I want to make healthcare more accessible and more affordable.
“We also have parents who are going through really tough situations with their kids right now, with their kids going back to school, public education is a big priority for me. In addition to properly funding education, I think we also need leaders who are going to put plans in place to safely go back to school. So many people right now are worried about that.
“So what kind of got us to this point today is an extreme lack of leadership coming out of D.C. We have a lot of momentum in our campaign right now.”
Broyles came away from the June Democratic primary election with more than 60% of the votes, handily defeating R.O. Joe Cassity Jr., Sheila Bilyeu and Elysabeth Britt.
“It’s the best performance a Democrat has ever had against Jim Inhofe,” Broyles said about the primary. “We’re in a good spot. We’re on the road. We’re less than 100 days out from the election. It’s tough with the pandemic, because we’re out here with masks on. I’m trying to do my best to get into communities around the state, and listen to people, because I think more than anything, we need leaders who are going to listen.”
When asked about the recent controversy over Native American gaming compacts in the state, Broyles added, “I think that the legal battle that the Governor drummed up was unnecessary and is disrespectful of valuable relationships we need to have with our tribes. We need to respect the tribes’ sovereignty, and to value what they bring to the State of Oklahoma.”
Broyles will face Inhofe in the general election in Nov. 3.
