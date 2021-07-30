Abba's Tables - a non-profit organization in Ada that provides free meals to those in need - is in need itself.
LeAnn Hinschberger Gourley posted on social media Wednesday night, "Abbas Tables needs help.This month we’ve had very large numbers for dinner. In the last 3 days we’ve served about 700 meals. So if we can get some extra help right now we are desperately in need of a few things."
The post included a request for three-compartment styrofoam to-go containers.
"Please help," Gourley said in the post, "(we are) going through over 200 a night."
Gourley also said the organization can always use cream soups, chicken and beef broth, butter, shredded cheese, eggs, dried pinto beans, barbeque sauce, and pasta (but not spaghetti noodles.)
Donors can call 580-279-6886 or visit AbbasTables.org to donate.
