Members of the American Association of Retired Persons are providing free tax preparation services again this year.
The tax aide site is located at the Ada Masonic Lodge, 730 North Crestview in Ada, beginning Monday, Feb. 3.
The hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 12 noon and 1 to 5 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays during the month of February and Mondays only during the month of March and April (until April 6). Appointments are required. Appointments can made by calling 580-447-4869 starting Thursday, Jan. 17. After this date, the phone will only be answered during the hours of operation and will not be answered at any other time.
Clients must provide all of their tax documentation and present a Social Security identification card and a photo ID (as a driver’s license) for each person listed on the tax return. It is most helpful if clients bring their 2018 tax return with them. Clients are interviewed by AARP tax volunteers to obtain basic information about their tax situation, then an AARP certified tax preparer helps complete and e-file the return.
There are limitations to the types of tax returns that the AARP tax preparers can perform. Volunteers are not trained in complex tax returns as business/farm taxes, depreciation of property, and other complicated returns. Additionally, this service is not designed to replace a licensed tax professional (such as a CPA), nor are the tax-aide volunteers liable for errors or omissions by the taxpayer.
While this service is geared to middle and low-income people 50 and over, all ages are welcome and you do not have to be a member of AARP to be helped.
AARP tax preparation has been available in Ada for many years and last year the local tax-aide volunteers prepared over 600 returns.
