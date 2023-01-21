AARP offering free tax assistance

Members of the American Association of Retired Persons (AARP) are providing free tax preparation services again this year. The tax aide site is located at the Ada Masonic Lodge, 730 North Crestview, Ada, starting February 6th.
The hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 12 noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Mondays and Thursdays during the month of February and Mondays only during the months of March and April (until April 10th).
This service is by appointment only, walk-ins are not allowed. Appointments can made by calling (580) 235-2208 starting Monday, January 23rd. The phone will be answered between 8 am and noon, and 1pm to 5 pm on Mondays and Thursdays and 8:30 to 11:00 am on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. The phone will only be answered during these hours and will not be answered at other times. Interview sheets will be available at the Ada Public Library beginning January 23 as well as at the tax site during normal working hours. You go also download the Interview sheets by typing Taxaide Forms in your computer browser.
Clients must provide all their tax documentation and must present a Social Security identification card and a photo ID (such as a driver’s license) for each person listed on the tax return. Clients without the above documentation cannot be processed. Clients are interviewed by AARP tax
volunteers to obtain basic information about their tax situation, then an AARP certified tax preparer completes and e-files the return.
There are limitations to the types of tax returns that the AARP tax preparers can perform. Volunteers are not trained in complex tax returns as business/farm taxes, depreciation of property, and other complicated returns. Additionally, this service is not designed to replace a licensed tax professional (such as a CPA), nor are the tax-aide volunteers liable for errors or omissions by the taxpayer.
While this service is geared to middle and low-income people fifty and over, all ages are welcome, and you do not have to be a member of AARP to be helped.
