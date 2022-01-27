AARP offering free tax assistance

Members of the American Association of Retired Persons (AARP) are providing free tax preparation services again this year. The tax aide site is located at the Ada Masonic Lodge, 730 North Crestview, Ada, starting February 7tth, 2022
The service will be somewhat different this year. Taxpayers will make two appointments; one to drop off their tax documents (on a Monday or a Wednesday) and one to pick up the completed return (on a Thursday). AARP guidelines require minimum contact between Tax-aide Volunteers and Taxpayers due to the COVID pandemic. No walk-ins are allowed, and all clients must wear masks per AARP.
The hours of operation are 8 am to 12 pm Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays during the months of March and April (until April 10th). Appointments can made by calling (580) 235-2208 starting Monday, January 31st. Appointments can only be made on Mondays from 8 am to 12 pm and 1 to 5 pm; the phone will only be answered during these hours and will not be answered at any other time.
Clients must provide all their tax documentation and must present a Social Security identification card and a photo ID (such as a driver’s license) for each person listed on the tax return. Missing documentation will require an additional appointment. Due to the limited number of appointments, it may not be possible to reschedule so please have all the required documents on the first visit. It is most helpful if clients bring their 2021 tax return and a cancelled check (for a refund) with them. Clients are interviewed by AARP tax volunteers to obtain basic information about their tax situation, then an AARP certified tax preparer completes and e-files the return.
There are limitations to the types of tax returns that the AARP tax preparers can perform. Volunteers are not trained in complex tax returns as business/farm taxes, depreciation of property, and other complicated returns. Additionally, this service is not designed to replace a licensed tax professional (such as a CPA), nor are the tax-aide volunteers liable for errors or omissions by the taxpayer.
While this service is geared to middle and low-income people fifty and over, all ages are welcome, and you do not have to be a member of AARP to be helped.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.