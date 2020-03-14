The Ada Area Roundup Club’s Fundraiser Fun Day scheduled for today has been canceled due to rain and wet conditions.
For additional information about the organization or when the event will be rescheduled, contact Brenda Baker at 580-399-4195.
FORT GIBSON [ndash] Services for Kristopher Lance "Kris" Conlee, 30, of Fort Gibson are at 1 p.m. Monday at the Chickasaw Nation Community Center in Ada. The Rev. Larry Hawkins will officiate. Mr. Conlee passed away Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at a Tulsa hospital. He was born April 22, 1989, …
ADA [ndash] Services for Laura Evelyn Fowler, 93, of Ada are at 1:30 p.m. Monday at the Criswell Funeral Home Chapel. The Rev. Dan Cusher will officiate. Burial will follow at Rosedale Cemetery. Mrs. Fowler died Thursday, March 12, 2020, at a local hospital. She was born March 21, 1926, in A…
