Laura Brigger is an artist involved with the Ada community who lives in Stratford. She is also a student in the MCOM department at East Central University. Her photographic work has been featured in AAC art shows, and she won an award in the 2019 AAC Student Member Art Show.
About her stylistic choices, Brigger notes, “I like to have people in my photography, but I’m not a fan of the posed look. I like whatever I’m doing to tell a story, to communicate a message and ideally to invoke feelings in the viewer. I love to capture the world the way I see it and show to others in the form of photography.”
Brigger works in multiple media besides photography, including writing and illustrating children’s books, painting, graphic design work, charcoal drawing and making sculptural assemblage works.
“The cool thing about being an artist is that you can work in different mediums and enjoy them all. All these mediums are a way for me to express how I view the world. People in life situations inspire my artwork. Happy, sad, and the in-between, beautiful moments can be found in all situations and that inspires me,” she said.
Brigger is also the marketing and communications specialist for the Oka’ Water Institute at East Central University. Though fairly new to this position, Laura has jumped right in, creating photography, posters and other marketing materials and working on a new website for the institute, too.
“My favorite part of working for Oka’ is that I am allowed full creative freedom to build the business brand. I love being able to take a business and communicate it to the general public. I am fortunate in that my position allows me to be creative daily. The act of being creative opens a floodgate of creativity that spills over into many areas of my life. I then have creative ideas happening everywhere.”
Laura’s advice to aspiring artists is, “Learn the rules, then don’t be afraid to break them. Get messy, color outside the lines, do things accidentally, spontaneously. Be inventive and create a style that defines you. People make things from human hair and it sells, so go crazy. Really, nothing is too weird.”
Brigger’s artwork has been in a few in shows, and she plans on doing book signings when her new children’s book is released at the end of this year. For more information about the book signings and Brigger’s work, contact her at laulbri@ecok.edu.
