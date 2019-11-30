Hannah Harvey is a senior at East Central University, majoring in studio art. Originally from Oklahoma City, she graduated from Westmoore High School in 2016.
“I knew that I wanted to attend ECU and be in the band program, and the Honors Program was another great opportunity,” Harvey said.
Harvey’s main artistic media are acrylic paint, India ink and watercolor. Her artwork has been featured in the ECU Originals, a student-led magazine, as well as in the Annual Student Show in 2018. She completed her first Honors project under the direction of Dr. Brad Jessop in conjunction with his Painting I class in fall 2018. Using the techniques learned in this class, she assembled, prepared and painted a canvas, then presented a time-lapse video of the process in the Honors Showcase.
“Through the Honors Program, I have been blessed with many educational opportunities, worthwhile field trips, and lifelong friendships,” Harvey notes about her experience. “I am so glad that Dr. Steve Benton, ECU Honors Program director, saw my potential and decided to accept me.”
Hannah’s favorite experience in the Honors Program so far has been representing the program in running for Homecoming queen.
“Although I didn’t win, it was a great adventure,” she said. “The Honors senior class is also planning to go to Mexico City in the spring, and I am very excited for that.”
In addition to the Honors Program, Hannah is the drum major for the Pride of Tigerland Marching Band and a member of the Alpha Chi National Honor Society, Kappa Kappa Psi and the National Society of Collegiate Scholars. She plays French horn in ECU’s Wind Ensemble, works in the admissions office and serves on the Student Senate, representing the College of Liberal Arts and Social Sciences.
Harvey has been working to complete her second and final Honors project this semester. This project entails organizing, preparing, curating and hosting a juried art show. This work included creating an open call to artists, receiving the forms and work for the show, organizing the work for the jurors and learning to mat, frame and hang the artwork for exhibition.
“During this project, I learned valuable information that will help me in graduate school and my future career,” Harvey said. “Upon graduating in May, I plan to attend the University of Oklahoma for my master’s degree in museum studies. From there, I hope to be a curator in an art gallery or museum. This project has given me insight into what it takes to curate a show, and I am so thankful for the opportunity.”
The exhibit, ECU Tigers Travel Art Show, is up through Dec. 5 in the ECU Media Department Galleries in the Hallie Brown Ford Fine Arts Center. Free and open to the public, a closing reception with light refreshments will be held from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Thursday.
Harvey will be giving a brief talk about her experience with this project at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
