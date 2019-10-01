Ada Arts Council is pleased to present Brooke Jackson-Holman as our featured artist of the week. Brooke’s intaglio print, “Reclining Figure,” won first place in the college category at the AAC Student Member Art Show.
Jackson-Holman received the AAC 2019 Criswell Scholarship to attend a printmaking workshop. She is generously contributing work for a silent art auction to be held from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. today during AAC’s Taste of Ada at the Grandview in Ada.
Jackson-Holman is an interdisciplinary artist working primarily in printmaking and sculpture.
She has exhibited work locally and out of state, and will be applying to national and international shows this year. She will be presenting work this November at East Central University in defense of her senior exhibit.
“I am highly process driven in my work,” Jackson-Holman said. “Each process allows me to connect with the subject matter on a more intimate level. I am happiest when I am taking a material and manipulating it until it has transformed into something completely different from when I began.”
People and experience motivate her desire to create.
“I don’t always have the right words or emotional responses to convey my feelings or share my voice in a way that I feel is effective, but I can usually achieve this visually,” she said.
Outside of school, Jackson-Holman is a professional homemaker who spends much of her time engaging with her children and their various activities.
“This allows me to constantly engage with people I otherwise might not come in contact with in daily life,” she said. “This leads to lots of conversation regarding life’s joys and challenges. I will often reference the experience of another when creating a piece. It’s my way of validating their feelings and experiences as both important and relevant.”
Jackson-Holman’s advice to aspiring artists is simple.
“Try! This entire field is subjective and wrought with rejection,” she said. “You will experience more rejection than acceptance. Be brave, keep going, and take responsibility for your education. There is no such thing as a masterpiece, and your work will always be open to be reworked.
“The more time spent researching critical theory and learning how to work in new mediums will fuel your art practice into something more powerful and relevant. You will be told ‘no’ repeatedly, but if you stay the course, you will find success. Someone values what you have to say. You just have to keep trying until they find you.”
The Ada Arts Council looks forward to featuring Jackson-Holman’s work at Taste of Ada and invites the community to come out and bid on Brooke’s pieces and other artwork from local artists, sample food and beverages from a variety of local vendors and enjoy live music by Emily Rhyne. Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door.
Benefits from this fundraiser help the AAC to host its season of events, most of which are free and open to the public, including Cozy Up With The Arts, Student and Member Arts Shows and Art Workshops. The AAC also awards scholarships to students pursuing the arts and Art Box donations to educators.
