The Ada Arts Council is pleased to announce our first featured Artist of the Week, Alexandra Aguirre, who recently placed first in our inaugural AAC Member Art Show. This is the first time Aguirre has exhibited her photography in a formal, juried setting.
Aguirre is an adjunct instructor of Flute and Piano at ECU. She teaches all the flute students and some piano students at ECU, and coaches the ECU flute ensemble. Aguirre also coordinates the annual student Concerto Competition and collaboratively runs a woodwind studio class. Her favorite part about teaching is “watching students learn, change and grow. I couldn’t be more grateful to be a part of that process.” A piece of advice she would give aspiring artists is “Learn as much as you can, and be prepared to fail. Don’t let the failures chip away at your optimism, and persevere.”
Coming from a family of musicians, Aguirre notes, “My grandmother was a wonderful pianist, my grandfather sings when he thinks no one is listening, and my mom played Beethoven endlessly on the piano as well. My uncles are both saxophonists, and as we were walking into a packed football stadium—crowd cheering—one of my uncles asked me which instrument I was going to play. With the announcer, the cheering, and the marching band I heard a piccolo above it all, my fate was sealed in that moment. I said “Piccolo!”
About her creative practices, Aguirre observes, “Music is based on preparation. The creative process starts in the practice room, but the performance lasts only a moment, and if it’s not recorded it’s gone. For me, photography is spontaneous and in the moment, but the moments that you capture are preserved. Photography gives us so many ways to distort reality, but it can also capture a realness that we sometimes don’t have time to see in our daily lives. I like to think that it can capture life’s complexity.”
When asked her favorite subjects to photograph, Aguirre states, “I photograph my life. I’m a mom, a flutist, a wife, a professor, and an entrepreneur. These things all find their way into my photos, but I would say that my daughter and son represent the majority of my subject matter.”
Upcoming performances from Alexandra Aguirre include a Faculty Recital in January. She will be premiering a new piece for flute and piano by Valerie Coleman, a brilliant composer from New York who recently joined the faculty at the University of Miami, and other pieces that were created with literary inspiration.
