The Ada Arts Council’s inaugural Member Art Show opened Tuesday in the McKeel Room at the Ada Public Library. The show may be seen during library business hours through Sept. 7. This juried exhibit features works in an array of media by local artists. Our guest jurors included Brent Greenwood, an award-winning artist and fine arts director in the Chickasaw Nation Arts and Humanities Division, and Dr. Brad Jessop, director of the School of Fine Arts at East Central University.
Free and open to the public, this exhibit is being held in conjunction with the Smithsonian Water/Ways multimedia exhibit, also on display at the library. First-place through honorable mention winners of the art show were awarded their prizes Tuesday at the Water/Ways reception at Julianna Park.
First place was awarded to Alexandra Aguirre for the photograph, “Water Garden.” Brent Greenwood, one of the show’s two judges, mentioned her use of “vibrant yet calming reds and patinas” and noted the “composition was striking.”
In second place was Mackenzee Crosby for her photograph, “Up for Air.”
Third place went to Denitia St. Clair for her watercolor painting, “Winter Surprise.”
Honorable mentions were received by Donna Graves for her acrylic on canvas, “The Last Portals,” and Christyn Overstake for her graphite wash on paper #49, “Triptych.”
Each winner received a cash prize.
About the
Ada Arts Council
The Ada Arts Council is a nonprofit organization located in Ada, . Since 1976, the council has promoted the appreciation and knowledge of the humanities and fine arts through various events such as Taste of Ada, Cozy Up with the Arts, the AAC Student Member Art Show and the Ada Art Showcase. Every spring, AAC awards two scholarships to students pursuing degrees in the arts — the Eleanor Wight Memorial Scholarship and the Jerry Criswell Memorial Scholarship.
To keep up with current Ada Arts Council events, like us @AdaOKArtsCouncil on Facebook and visit us at https://www.adaartsok.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.