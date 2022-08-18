AAA Manager of Public and Governmental Affairs Leslie Gamble provides pedestrian safety tips for the new school year.
1 Is there a certain part of the street that pedestrians should cross?
Cross only at corners so drivers can see you. Never cross between parked cars or mid-block.
2 What should pedestrians keep in mind when using a crosswalk?
Use a crosswalk when it’s available. Don’t assume that because you can see the driver, the driver can see you. Always use caution when crossing.
Look all ways before crossing. Look and listen for cars, pedestrians and bicyclists.
Once you have confirmed traffic has stopped, cross when the light indicates it is safe to cross without further hesitation so you have time to cross safely. Use the crosswalk push-button signal when possible, and cross when the signal allows.
3 What can pedestrians do to enhance their safety when crossing the street?
Watch for cars that are turning left or right when you are crossing.
4 Where is the best place for pedestrians to walk?
Walk on a sidewalk when it is provided. If you must walk in the street, walk facing traffic, on the left side of the road and as far to the left as possible.
5 What other things can pedestrians do to to help enhance their safety?
Make it easy for drivers to see you – dress in light colors, wear reflective material or use a flashlight. Remove headphones and don’t use cell phones or electronic devices when crossing the street.
Watch for white lights on the rear of vehicles, signaling backing up in driveways or parking lots.
Avoid walking alone. Walk with a friend.
