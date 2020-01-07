AAA offers six tips for student safety

Students are starting a new semester, and AAA Oklahoma is warning drivers to watch out for pedestrians before and after school.
Between 2000 and 2010, nearly one-third of fatalities involving child pedestrians in the United States occurred between 3 and 7 p.m., according to AAA Oklahoma. The organization said approximately 13% of children walk or ride their bicycles to school.
“It’s up to adult drivers to watch out for children walking and biking to and from school,” AAA Oklahoma spokeswoman Leslie Gamble said in a news release. “That includes those getting out of cars in school parking lots, which can be particularly dangerous when many are entering and leaving.”
The nonprofit organization offered the following tips to keep students safe:
• Slow down. Speed limits in school zones are reduced for a reason. AAA Oklahoma said a pedestrian who is struck by a vehicle going 25 mph is less likely to be killed than someone who is hit by a car traveling 10 mph faster.
• Get rid of distractions. Children may emerge suddenly from between two parked cars. AAA Oklahoma said research shows that taking your eyes off the road for even two seconds increases your risk of a crash.
• Be careful when backing up. Check for children on the sidewalk, the driveway and around your vehicle before backing up slowly. Teach your children that they should not play in, under or around vehicles — even parked ones.
• Talk to your teenager about safe driving. AAA Oklahoma said car crashes are the leading cause of death for American teenagers,, and more than one in four fatalities involving teen drivers occur between 3 and 7 p.m. Find guidance and safety tips at TeenDriving.AAA.com.
• Come to a complete stop. One-third of drivers roll through stop signs in school zones or neighborhoods, according to AAA Oklahoma. Always come to a complete stop, checking carefully for children on sidewalks and in crosswalks before driving on.
• Dress and walk for safety. People who are out before or after daylight should wear light-colored or reflective clothes. At least put on white or light-colored gloves, hat or shoes, which makes a big difference to drivers.
Stay off the road, and look carefully for cars if you must enter the street. Use sidewalks and marked crosswalks, and ross at an intersection instead of in the middle of a street or parking lot.
