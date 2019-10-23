Mike O’Grady, director of the Pharmacy Department at Mercy Hospital Ada, presented, “Your Medications and You,” at the October Sisters Hand-in-Hand (SHIH) ROSE event, Oct. 17 at Ada First Baptist Church.
O’Grady offered an informative presentation on a wide variety of concerns related to medications, including: basic questions patients need answered, five steps to follow when picking up a prescription and patient record keeping. In addition to the detailed AV presentation, O’Grady provided background specifically tailored to seniors. Throughout the presentation, he stressed the importance of understanding medications.
“If you have a question about your medication, ask your physician and/or pharmacist,” O’Grady said. He also stressed the importance of personal record keeping of medications (including herbal supplements) and sharing that information with the pharmacist.
“The more you can help me, the more I can help you,” O’Grady said.
In addition to more than 30 years of leadership experience in hospital pharmacy departments, O’Grady earned B.S. and M.S. degrees in pharmacy from Southwestern Oklahoma State University and a Doctor of Pharmacy degree from Texas Tech University.
This was the final ROSE event for 2019, according to program sponsor, Roger Gaddis of Gaddis & Gaddis Wealth Management. Other 2019 ROSE presentations included:
• “Exercise & Fitness,” (Susan Coleman),
• “Identity Theft and Online Scams,” (Mark Cox),
• “Cell Phone and Digital Photography,” (Richard Barron),
• “Travel,” (Doris Row),
• “Staying Healthy/Doctor’s Recommendations,” (Dr. Gary Paddack)
• “Genealogy and the Pontotoc Historical & Genealogical Society,” (Marian Paniagua)
• “Floral Arrangements,” (Pam Hanks), and
• “Financial Planning & Estate Planning,” Roger Gaddis
Plans are now underway for the 2020 SHIH ROSE program, which will be the third year for this community outreach activity.
The SHIH ROSE (Renewed Opportunities for Social Engagement) program expands the SHIH ministry founded by Debbie Wall. Wall and Gaddis created the ROSE program in 2018. For more information on the ROSE program, contact Roger Gaddis at 580-332-4144 or Debbie Wall at 580-235-2090.
