Ada City Schools made the transition to new leadership in 2016, as Superintendent Pat Harrison stepped down and Assistant Superintendent Mike Anderson took his place.
Those developments were just two of The Ada News’ most important stories of the last four years of the past decade. Other top stories from that period included the appointment of East Central University’s first female president and Karl Fontenot’s release from prison after more than three decades.
The Ada News has been looking back at some of the decade’s top stories this week. The series concludes today with a countdown of the top stories from 2016-2019.
2016
After spending 30 years in education, Ada City Schools Superintendent Pat Harrison announced in February 2016 that he was retiring at the end of the 2016-17 school year.
Harrison’s career in education began in 1986, when then-Superintendent Zane Bowman hired him for a teaching job at Washington Grade Center. He taught second through fourth grades as well as physical education, computer and remedial math classes.
Ten years later, Harrison was teaching fourth grade when Bowman offered him a job in the central office. He served as Ada City Schools’ business manager for four years, then became Bowman’s assistant superintendent.
Harrison served as an assistant superintendent until Bowman retired in 2005. After Bowman stepped down, Harrison became the district’s top administrator — a position he held for the next 11 years.
In March 2016, the Ada Board of Education hired Assistant Superintendent Mike Anderson to take over the reins for the district.
Board President Doug Haney said the board chose Anderson because he was an experienced educator who was familiar with the district.
“He just stood out as the one we needed to proceed with,” Haney said.
2017
Katricia Pierson was inaugurated as East Central University’s ninth president in September 2017, becoming the first woman to hold that position in school history.
Pierson, who came to ECU in 2011 after holding various administrative posts at William Woods University in Fulton, Misssouri, previously served as ECU’s provost and vice president of academic affairs. The Regional University System of Oklahoma regents tapped Pierson in February 2017 to replace outgoing President John Hargrave, who retired that spring.
During her inauguration ceremony, Pierson thanked her family and mentors for their support and said her work at ECU had been the most satisfying of her career to date.
2018
In March 2018, the Ada Board of Education authorized Superintendent Mike Anderson to suspend school the following month if educators across the state walked off the job.
The vote signaled Ada City Schools’ support for Oklahoma teachers, who went on strike in April so they could urge the Legislature to pump more money into public schools. The Oklahoma Education Association had called for the strike if lawmakers failed to come up with an acceptable plan for funding schools and boosting teachers’ pay.
Ada schools closed temporarily on April 2, 2018, giving teachers a chance to press lawmakers for better pay and more money for common education. Classes did not resume until April 11.
Ada joined other school districts across Oklahoma in suspending operations in early April, allowing teachers and their supporters to participate in a massive rally at the state Capitol. The walkout ended in mid-April, when the OEA called it off.
Before the strike began, lawmakers had approved a plan to boost teachers’ pay by an average of $6,100 a year. The plan also included raises for school support staffers and state workers.
Gov. Mary Fallin signed the plan, which was financed by a $474 million tax package, into law in late March. But that wasn’t enough to prevent the strike.
2019
Karl Fontenot, who spent 35 years in prison for a crime he insists he did not commit, was released from prison in December 2019.
The 55-year-old man was transferred to the custody of the U.S. Marshal’s Office, according to Oklahoma Department of Corrections spokesman Matt Elliott.
Fontenot was convicted in 1985 in connection with the disappearance and murder of Donna Denice Haraway. His second trial in 1988 also ended with a conviction.
Both times, the prosecution relied on a confession that Fontenot claimed was the retelling of his dream in which he and co-defendant Tommy Ward had raped and killed Haraway. Both men claimed their confessions were coerced, and they maintained their innocence for the next 34 years.
The streaming service Netflix shone new light on the case in 2018, when the service launched a six-part series examining the 1982 murder of Debbie Sue Carter and the 1984 disappearance and murder of Haraway. The series was based on novelist John Grisham’s nonfiction book “The Innocent Man: Murder and Injustice in a Small Town.”
U.S. District Judge James Payne ordered Fontenot’s release in August 2019, saying newly discovered evidence offered “solid proof of Mr. Fontenot’s probable innocence.” The state is appealing the ruling, but a federal appeals court ruled that Fontenot could be released in the meantime.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.