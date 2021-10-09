The Ada Arts Council couldn't have asked for a more perfect evening Tuesday for Taste of Ada 2021.
Mild temperatures and clear skies greeted visitors at Waddell Vineyards.
Dozens of guests enjoyed live music, food, drinks, and conversation in the Council's first-ever mixed indoor/outdoor venue.
Taste of Ada, which was canceled last year due to pandemic concerns, was sponsored by the Council, Off Main Tees, Waddell Vineyard, Happyland Music Alliance, The Kids Clinic, and Forget-Me-Not Floral.
