Most of the parking spaces on Main Street are empty in this image looking west from the 100 block of East Main Thursday. The emptiness on Main illustrates the dawn of a new, albeit temporary, reality under Gov. Kevin Stitt’s mandatory order limiting the size of public gatherings and closing non-essential businesses in an effort to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
A new day on Main Street, for now
Richard Barron
Chief Photographer
Richard R. Barron is Chief Photographer for The Ada News. Richard has been at the News since October 1988. Prior to coming to Ada, Richard worked as staff photographer for The Shawnee News-Star. Richard attended Oklahoma University.
