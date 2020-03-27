A new day on Main Street, for now

Most of the parking spaces on Main Street are empty in this image looking west from the 100 block of East Main Thursday. The emptiness on Main illustrates the dawn of a new, albeit temporary, reality under Gov. Kevin Stitt’s mandatory order limiting the size of public gatherings and closing non-essential businesses in an effort to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

 Richard R. Barron | The Ada News

