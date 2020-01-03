The Ada News’ top stories of the 2010s included an effort to protect the Arbuckle-Simpson Aquifer, the passing of a well-known businessman and the extension of Ada’s sales tax for capital improvements.
Here’s a roundup of the top news stories for the period from 2013 through 2015:
2013
In October 2013, the Oklahoma Water Resources Board imposed new limits on the amount of water that could be taken out of the Arbuckle-Simpson Aquifer each year.
The board voted 7-0, with two members abstaining, to set the aquifer’s maximum annual yield at 78,404 acre feet. The order allowed communities and landowners who held water permits to withdraw up to 0.20 acre feet of water from the aquifer — approximately 2.4 inches — per acre each year.
The grassroots organization Citizens for Protection of the Arbuckle-Simpson Aquifer hailed the decision as a win in the battle to protect the aquifer.
But critics of the decision, including the Arbuckle-Simpson Protection Federation of Oklahoma, said it would harm local ranchers and other landowners who depend on the aquifer for their water.
Several groups that opposed the decision later filed a lawsuit challenging the maximum annual yield, which ultimately wound up in front of the Oklahoma Supreme Court. The court decided not to hear the case in January 2018, allowing the maximum annual yield to stand.
2014
Harland C. Stonecipher, the Ada businessman who founded Pre-Paid Legal Services, died in November 2014. He was 76.
One of Stonecipher’s friends, former Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Turpen, said he had lost his hero, mentor and best friend.
“His was a life well lived, and he was a man well loved,” Turpen said in a statement provided by the company, which is now known as LegalShield.
Stonecipher was born in Centrahoma and attended Tupelo schools before becoming the first person in his family to attend college. He graduated from East Central University in 1959 and became a teacher and debate coach in Chandler and Okmulgee.
He later gave up teaching and started selling insurance. Then one day in 1969, he was headed to a meeting in Shawnee when he was involved in a head-on collision west of Ada.
Stonecipher’s insurance would pay for his totaled car, and health insurance would cover his medical bills. But the other driver decided to sue Stonecipher, who could not afford to cover his legal fees.
The accident and its aftermath prompted Stonecipher to launch the Ada-based company Pre-Paid Legal Services, which sold prepaid legal-services contracts to people for their future legal needs, in 1972.
The New York City-based firm MidOcean Partners acquired the company nine years ago and changed its name to LegalShield.
2015
Voters backed a proposal to renew Ada’s “Penny for Our City” sales tax for eight more years in January 2015.
Unofficial election results showed that the proposal passed easily, with 799 voters in favor and 224 against. “Yes” votes accounted for 78.1% of the total, while “No” votes made up the remaining 21.9%.
The city used proceeds from the original “Penny for Our City” tax to fund a variety of projects, including new police and fire stations. Extending the sales tax for another eight years allowed the city to finance a new slate of projects, which included:
• Replacing the Wintersmith Park and Glenwood pools.
• Building a new senior citizens center.
• Building the second phase of the sports complex.
• Launching a workforce housing program to spruce up existing neighborhoods.
• Other capital improvements.
The countdown of the decade’s top stories will continue in Saturday’s edition of The Ada News.
