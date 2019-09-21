Happy 90th birthday to Ann Reed Scott Thompson!
It was such a treat to get to see my old friend, Ann Reed Scott Thompson, on her birthday! How many people can say they celebrated their 90th birthday in the town their granddad named?
Ann’s granddad, Jeff Reed (who was married to Joanna Floyd), named the town of Ada after Ann’s aunt, Ada Reed. Ada was the oldest daughter in the Reed family.
Ann said she could remember visiting her Aunt Ada (and she was not really impressed at the time that Aunt Ada had a town named for her). Records show that some of the first white families who came to Chickasaw country were the Reed and Daggs families, who were related by marriage.
Jeff Reed had a small store in “old town” around what is now Fourth and Oak. Being a forward-thinking man, he took it upon himself to get an official name for the fast-growing community. Granddad Reed sent several names to Washington, D.C., and “lo and behold,” the name of his daughter, “Ada,” was chosen. It was a great day of celebration when Ada became incorporated as a town back in 1901. Ada now had its own post office, so residents no longer had to travel the 15 miles to the Stonewall Post Office.
But you know there was a lot of other excitement, shortly after Ada became incorporated in the early 1900s, when the railroad came through town.
Some of the other early leaders of Ada (Mr. Constant, Mr. Rennie and Mr. Beard, to name a few) thought the post office should be closer to “new town,” where the railroad station was located. These men took matters into their own hands when they built a bridge across Sandy Creek and, one night, took a good team of mules and a sled and loaded up the little “old” post office building and moved it to what is now the 100 block of West Main Street. Granddad Reed also had several other businesses (a mercantile store and a feed store) in early Ada on Main Street and on Broadway; he even owned a business in Tishomingo.
You know, Ann, we have known each other for many years, but I did not realize that your other granddad, Frank Huddleston, was our first elected state representative from Pontotoc County. He was elected right after statehood in 1907 and served admirably in the 1907-1908 and 1909-1910 Legislature.
Rep. Huddleston, along with Sen. Roddie, pushed through the bill that located East Central Normal in Ada, Oklahoma. And I bet not many people — besides Ann and I — remember when the election results were given out through the little hole on the front of The Ada News building. Someone would read results out over a loudspeaker, and the information would be welcomed by the crowd that had gathered out front of the building. This was the fastest way to get election results!
Time really flies — it just seems like yesterday we were in junior high and Pearl Harbor started World War II. It was really different at Ada High School in 1947 because many of the boys in our class served in the military and then came back to graduate with us. And when we were in college, so many of the guys were going to school on the GI Bill. We have really seen some changes!
Oh, I almost forgot one of the other big happenings in Ada during the 1940s — a time of peace and prosperity after World War II. The Ada rodeo was on every calendar in Ada. All the stores painted their windows, and everyone wore Western clothes. The parade down Main Street was huge.
One year, the Ada Fireman’s Rodeo was larger than the big rodeo in Cheyenne, Wyoming. One might say anyone who was anyone was at the Ada rodeo for at least one performance, and Ann’s first date with her future husband, Charles Scott, was at the Ada rodeo.
It is pretty special to be celebrating 90 years living in the town that both grandfathers helped establish, nurture and grow. Aren’t we lucky to be living in such a neat little town????
