A chance encounter with history, part three

Editor’s note: Two weeks ago, Wes Edens introduced readers to Joe E. Neal, better-known to his friends and family as Gene. In parts one and two of Gene’s story, we learned about his childhood growing up in the Sulphur area. We learned where Gene was when he got “the letter,” and followed along as he headed to Texas to begin training for his service in the Army Air Corps and we followed along with Gene as he completed his training and headed off to war. Join us now for the third and final installment of Gene’s story.
Part VI: The unofficial two-man Navy
Gene and the crew would fly a mission every three days. The time between missions was often spent improving their living conditions. By the time they had arrived in the South Pacific, Gene and Engineer Clayton “Russ” Russell had already become fast friends. That friendship would lead to a few memorable moments between missions.
Gene had originally wanted to be in the Navy, and his friend Russ was the Crew 360 engineer. The idea of the two of them building a boat seemed almost inevitable from the start. The two acquired an auxiliary fuel tank off a Navy plane that was about three feet across and 10 feet long. They cut down a pole to use for a mast and then acquired a parachute to use for a sail.
In spite of some of the islands in the area still being occupied by Japanese forces, “we decided one evening we’d try it,” and with that Gene and Russ headed out to sea. Before long they noticed a couple of things. First, they noticed the mess hall at the base was “lookin’ really small,” and second, it was starting to get dark.
It was also about then they learned turning a boat around — a boat with a parachute for a sail and no rudder — isn’t the easiest thing to accomplish.
“So, we just happened to have two boards layin’ in there. Don’t know why. Lord put them in there, I guess. Well, we finally got them boards and went to rowin,” Gene recalled.
They eventually made it back to the base, noting the boat needed improvements, namely a rudder of some type.
Having made improvements to the boat, they decided a few days later to give it another go. Once again, Gene and Russ headed out into the South Pacific. This time, however, they had ventured too far away to return by sea. They beached the boat on the far side of the island and caught a ride back to the base. Such was the rather unceremonious decommissioning of the USS Fuel Tank and the end of the Moritau Island two-man Navy.
Part VII: The
end of the war
Gene and crew would ultimately fly 36 missions in the B-24 Liberator. Gene’s official military records, under the heading “Battles and Campaigns,” include several of both. There were, however, other missions that only had unofficial names. It is likely those missions, though unnamed, were noteworthy as well.
A summary report, dated March 4, 1945, from the Office of the Commanding Officer of the 307th Bomb Group, contained a particularly poignant remark about those unnamed missions:
“During the latter part of the month, our aircraft were busy attacking targets in the Borneo area. As far as is known at this time, this campaign is without a name, at least one that is fit to print. Many references have been made to the missions over Borneo, but it is unlikely that the War Department will see fit to accept any of these cognomens.”
On Sept. 2, 1945, the Japanese formally surrendered aboard the USS Missouri battleship. On the same day, Gene and the other Crew 360 airmen began the process of “shipping out.” Gene’s official records indicate he arrived back in the United States on Sept. 14, 1945.
When Gene and Crew 360 headed off to war, they had flown their B-24 bomber over the Golden Gate Bridge on the way to the Hawaiian Islands. They returned home on a troop ship that passed underneath that same bridge.
Part VIII: 1945 to 2019 – The first day of the rest of his life.
After his discharge, Gene found himself at an Army base in Arkansas. Released from the Air Corps, he hitchhiked back to Oklahoma City. When asked why the Air Corps didn’t provide transportation back to Oklahoma, his short reply clearly conveyed his feelings about getting home, “They probably would have, I just wasn’t going to wait.”
He spent the next few years working in Oklahoma City and returned to the family farm just outside Sulphur every other weekend. On one of those trips, in 1950, he would meet Anita Holder at a local dance held near Turner Falls.
Anita recalled the first time she had seen Gene, “I was working in a drug store in town when he came in, and I thought, ‘That’s the best-looking guy I’ve ever seen.”
They would meet again at a place called “The Tavern” near Turner Falls. Despite the name, The Tavern did not serve alcohol, though that didn’t stopped Gene, with a bit of a mischievous smile, from asserting they had “met at a honky tonk.” Anita quickly corrected his recollection, which seemed more playful than factual.
Gene and Anita would marry in June 1951 and continue to make Sulphur their home for the next 68 years. They currently live a short distance from the same field where, in the summer of ‘43, Harce Neal walked down to tell his son that “the letter” had arrived.
They currently have two sons, seven grandkids and, most recently, welcomed the birth of their first great-grandchildren — twins, a girl and a boy.
Epilogue: ‘I’m no hero’
Within minutes of first sitting down with Gene, he said, “I just wanted to say that I wasn’t a hero.”
It was a characteristic understatement from the humble 94-year-old sitting across the table. It was also characteristic of a man who would willingly discuss the good men he served with while only reluctantly talking about his role, and only when specifically asked.
During our time together, Gene talked about a lot of things. Sometimes he spoke with a bit of humor and a slight twinkle in his eyes. Other times, it was with a crack in his voice, and those same eyes appeared to hold back tears.
While we talked about a lot, one thing we didn’t talk about was Section 33 of his Honorable Discharge. It is the section titled, “Decorations and Citations.” There are no vacant spaces in Gene’s Section 33, and it lists, among other things, an Air Medal and Asiatic-Pacific Theater Ribbon with one Bronze and one Silver Star.
The words that best sum up the service Gene and other veterans of the 307th Bomb Wing rendered would come not from me, but from Gen. George C. Kenney, commander of the Allied Air Forces Southwest Pacific.
“Your son took part in sustained operational flight missions during which hostile contact was probable and expected. These flights included bombing missions against enemy installations, shipping and supply bases, and aided considerably in the recent successes in this theatre.
“Almost every hour of every day your son, and the sons of other American mothers, are doing just such things as that here in the Southwest Pacific.”
Those words were but a part of the letter, dated June 16, 1946, that Gen. Kenney sent to Gene’s mother, Anna Belle Neal.
Webster’s dictionary defines the term “hero” as one who shows great courage or a person admired for their achievements and noble qualities. In the end, however, it is up to each one of us to decide what qualifications are deserving of that label.
For me, when I saw the man with the “WWII Veteran” cap standing in front of the B-24, I knew there was a story worth listening to, one worth writing down and one worth remembering. It was his story that interested me. It was learning about his past and, ostensibly, about my past as well as yours, that drew me in.
As we concluded one of our many hours spent together recounting his past, he felt compelled to conclude our conversations the same way we started them, with his humble assertion he “was no hero.” After many hours of getting to know Gene, and more hours spent reading declassified records from the 307th, it would be the only point on which we disagreed.
Gene Neal’s story, as told by Wes Edens in this three-part series, is part of The Ada News’ focus on veterans ahead of Memorial Day. The first installment appeared in the Saturday, May 4 edition of the newspaper. The second installment appeared in the Saturday, May 11, edition. We are honored to be able to tell Gene’s story. We’re thankful for the service he and every other veteran has rendered to our nation, our state and our community.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.