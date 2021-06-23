The sun shines down today over the Estes Cattle Company, yet the blood of Annie, a 17 year old miniature pony, still stains the earth upon which she was shot in the head. The crime is suspected to have happened between 6 p.m. on Monday and 8 a.m. on Tuesday, 7 miles east of Ada.
When Chad Estes came home from work on Tuesday, he found Annie's body laid over. Having expected to lose her sometime soon, as miniature ponies don't typically live as long as Annie did, he wasn't too shocked by the sight.
Upon turning her body over he came face to face with the bullet hole in Annie's head–and the shock set in. "She was already stiff," said Estes in an interview on Wednesday, "Who kills a pony?"
Better yet, who kills a young girl's pony?
Annie belonged to Chad Estes' 12 year-old daughter, Sydney. When Sydney was just five, she wished for a zebra. Estes made her wishes come true, and along with Zebo the zebra came Annie, the miniature pony. They were sold to him as a pair. Estes says that the pony kept Zebo calm, as he is skittish by nature. Today, he expresses concern for Zebo, having lost his lifelong friend.
Estes made a Facebook post, offering a cash reward to whoever can identify Annie's killer. The post has over 2,000 shares. By the help of generous friends and complete strangers, Estes' reward grew in sum. Consequent to identification, $5,500 cash will be given, along with another $5,000 upon conviction. With a total reward of $10,500, he hopes to get justice for Annie, and for his daughter.
If you have information regarding Annie's death you can call the Pontotoc County Sheriff's Office at (580)332-4169 or Chad Estes directly at (580)399-3959.
