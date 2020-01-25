My colleagues and I were excited this week to cover the first-ever games at Roff High School’s new gymnasium, as well as the first games at the new Allen gym in December, as well as the recently remodeled gym in Vanoss. It got me thinking about the fair fraction of the daily photography work I do year after year covering basketball games in gyms.
When I first came to Ada in October 1988 ... wait, what? Wow, that was a long time ago. I worked in some gyms back then that were much older still. The old Stonewall gym was noted for its flocked ceiling. The old Tupelo gym was noted for its giant Tiger painting with “Rick’s Auto Ser.” in big letters at the bottom. I wonder it that sign is still there. The Ada Cougars played all their basketball games at the Ada Junior High gym.
East Central University had already built the capacious Kerr Activities Center by the time I came along, so I never photographed any basketball games in the McBride Gym, though there are occasional events there to this day.
I am a believer in these places for a couple of reasons. First, I believe that sports is an important teaching tool. Athletes have to practice, work hard and play as a team. Secondly, I believe schools, students, and we as journalists are living some of our most important, most memorable, most positive moments in these facilities.
One of the most amazing things to me about gyms is how much bigger they seem to look when they are converted from basketball, volleyball or wrestling into a graduation venue. Places like the Ada Cougar Activity Center or the Kerr Activities Center look like regular, modern athletic facilities when we cover games there, but when they remove the basketball goals and decorate for graduation, the floor full of students and the stands full of friends and parents create the illusion that the gym just got three times bigger.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.