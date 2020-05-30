5 THINGS TO KNOW: What should I do if I start showing COVID-19 symptoms?

The Oklahoma State Department of Health provides information on what you should do if you have COVID-19 symptoms.
1 What should I do if I have COVID-19 symptoms?
• Stay home except to get medical care
• Stay home: People who are mildly ill with COVID-19 are able to isolate at home during their illness. You should restrict activities outside your home, except for getting medical care.
• Avoid public areas
• Separate yourself from other people and animals in your home
• Stay away from others
• Limit contact with pets and animals
2 Should I wear a facemask?
If you are sick: You should wear a facemask when you are around other people (e.g., sharing a room or vehicle) or pets and before you enter a healthcare provider’s office.
If you are caring for others: If the person who is sick is not able to wear a facemask (for
example, because it causes trouble breathing), then people who live with the person who is sick should not stay in the same room with them, or they should wear a facemask if they enter a room with the person who is sick.
3 What about when I cough and sneeze?
Cover: Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze. Dispose: Throw used tissues in a lined trash can.
Wash hands: Immediately wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or, if soap and water are not available, clean your hands with an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.
4 What are some hand washing tips?
Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing; going to the bathroom; and before eating or preparing food.
If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol, covering all surfaces of your hands and rubbing them together until they feel dry.
Soap and water are the best option if hands are visibly dirty.
Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
5 When can I stop self isolating after I’ve been sick?
Stay at home until instructed to leave: Patients with confirmed COVID-19 should remain under home isolation precautions until the risk of secondary transmission to others is thought to be low.
Talk to your healthcare provider: The decision to discontinue home isolation precautions should be made on a case-by-case basis, in consultation with healthcare providers and state and local health departments.
—CNHI News Oklahoma
