The Center for Disease Control and Prevention explains the best way to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
What is social distancing?
1 Social distancing, also called “physical distancing,”means keeping space between yourself and other people outside of your home. To practice social or physical distancing:
• Stay at least 6 feet (2 meters) from other people
• Do not gather in groups
• Stay out of crowded places and avoid mass gatherings
Why practice social distancing?
2 COVID-19 spreads mainly among people who are in close contact (within about 6 feet) after an infected person coughs, sneezes, or talks, and droplets from their mouth or nose are launched into the air and land in the mouths or noses of people nearby. The droplets can also be inhaled into the lungs. Recent studies indicate that people who are infected but do not have symptoms likely also play a role in the spread of COVID-19.
How else does COVID-19 spread?
3 It may be possible that a person can get COVID-19 by touching a surface or object that has the virus on it and then touching their own mouth, nose, or eyes. However, this is not thought to be the main way the virus spreads. COVID-19 can live for hours or days on a surface, depending on factors such as sunlight and humidity. Social distancing helps limit contact with infected people and contaminated surfaces.
4 How do I practice social distancing?
Follow guidance from authorities where you live. Stay at least 6 feet away from others. Use mail-order for medications, if possible.
Cover your mouth and nose with a cloth face cover when around others, including when you have to go out in public, for example to the grocery store.
Stay at least 6 feet between yourself and others, even when you wear a face covering.
Avoid large and small gatherings in private places and public spaces, such a friend’s house, parks, restaurants, shops, or any other place. This advice applies to people of any age, including teens and younger adults.
Work from home when possible.
5 What is the difference between quarantine and isolation?
QUARANTINE
Quarantine is used to keep someone who might have been exposed to COVID-19 away from others. Someone in self-quarantine stays separated from others, and they limit movement outside of their home
or current place. A person may have been exposed to the virus without knowing it (for example, when traveling or out in the community), or they could have the virus without feeling symptoms. Quarantine helps limit further spread of COVID-19.
ISOLATION
Isolation is used to separate sick people from healthy people. People who are in isolation should stay home. In the home, anyone sick should separate themselves from others by staying in a specific “sick”bedroom or space and using a different bathroom (if possible).
