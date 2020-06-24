5 THINGS TO KNOW: How do I make a cloth mask covering without sewing anything?

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention offers instructions on the no-sew method to making a cloth face cover.
1. What materials do I need?
• Bandana (or square cotton cloth approximately 20”x20”)
• Coffee filter
• Rubber bands (or hair ties)
• Scissors (if you are cutting your own cloth)
2. What is the first step?
Cut the coffee filter near its vertical center and keep the bigger remaining portion.
3. What’s next?
Fold the bandana in half and lay it horizontal. Place the coffee filter in the middle, fold the bottom third of the bandana over the filter and then fold the top third over the filter.
4. Then what?
Place rubber bands or hair ties about six inches apart and put the bandana through them. Fold the sides to the middle and tuck them.
5. Then is it ready?
The covering should be ready for you to place the rubber bands around each ear to wear properly.
—CNHI News Service
