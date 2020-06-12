5 THINGS TO KNOW: Emergency storm kit preparation tips

Gina Peek, Oklahoma State University Extension consumer and housing specialist, provides guidance on preparation of a storm kit.
1 Why is a storm kit important?
Preparing a disaster kit ahead of time is vital. When the storm sirens are blaring, it is not the time to begin gathering needed supplies.
2 How long should storm kit supplies last?
Preparation means having your own food, water and other supplies to last at least 72 hours.
3 What are the first steps?
Select a container for supplies that is portable and can be grabbed quickly on the way to your shelter. Assemble supplies including necessities like a flashlight with extra batteries, battery-operated weather radio, cell phone with charger and backup battery, first aid kit, whistle, plastic trash bags, moist towelettes, manual can opener and three days’worth of food and water. Also include paper goods such as cups, plates, bowls and plastic utensils.
4 What are some other recommendations for preparing a kit?
Consider the individual needs of everyone likely to seek shelter. Diapers, wipes, formula, bottles, medications, prescription glasses, pet food and extra water are needed items. Include a small toy, books or games for young children. Since spring of 2020, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also recommends emergency kits to include cloth face coverings, soap, hand sanitizer and disinfecting wipes.”
5 Where should the kit be stored?
Keep it in a place that is easily accessible – not in the back of a closet. It is important
to keep the kit updated each year, and replace batteries and food items as needed. — Information from Oklahoma State University Extension Office
— CNHI News Oklahoma
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.