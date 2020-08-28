Rob Crissinger, communication manager with the Oklahoma State Department of Health, explains how COVID-19 cases and deaths are counted.
1. How are COVID-19 cases counted?
The Oklahoma State Department of Health reports a person as a “confirmed” case once the person has tested positive with a PCR test, demographics have been collected, and test results are deduplicated. The State’s dashboard is focused on reporting cases that have been confirmed.
2. If someone tests positive more than once, do they count as more than one case?
OSDH reports the number of positive COVID-19 cases as unique individuals, regardless of how many times they have tested positive. If somebody tests positive, recovers, and then tests positive again, that is not counted as a new case.
Patients are considered recovered if they are not hospitalized or deceased 14 days after a positive COVID-19 case is reported. A negative re-test result is not required for someone to be considered recovered.
3. How are COVID-19 deaths counted?
Finalization of death certificates and the ultimate report of the death to OSDH is a multi-step process.
Following the death, sign off by the attending physician, action by the funeral home, transmittal to the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner where the death may be reconciled and certificate finalized, and other necessary steps may occur. These steps are intended to ensure an accurate determination and record of the death, based on what is known at the time, and may take several days or weeks to finalize.
The state Medical Examiner does not review all COVID deaths, only those cases which are assigned to him.
4. What happens next in the death count process?
To determine whether a death would be included in our total COVID-19 death count, the Surveillance group reviews the information to determine whether COVID-19 was a contributing factor. If there is a death where COVID-19 was obviously not a contributing factor (i.e. suicide, gunshot wound, car crash, etc.), it would not be counted as a COVID related death.
Natural deaths do not fall in CME jurisdiction and are typically signed by physicians.
5. Does coronavirus have to be the cause of death for someone to be counted as a COVID-19 death? Or do they only have to be infected at time of death? Why?
The OSDH transparently reports COVID associated death counts on a daily basis. In order to do so, this involves a cursory review of the circumstances surrounding each death. The process of this review generally involves collection of the death record containing an indication by the attending physician of the primary and contributing factors of each death. If the attending physician lists COVID as a death factor, generally those deaths are included in the COVID death counts.
However, the review also includes consideration if the cause of death was not related to COVID (e.g. car accident, suicide, etc.), then it is excluded from the COVID death counts. Ultimately, the medical examiner determines the cause of death and finalizes the death record.
This process takes many months. The in-house cursory review is intended to provide transparent, timely, initial counts of the extent of deaths for which COVID was a primary or contributing factor as determined by the attending physician.
