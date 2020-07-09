5 things to know: coping with dangerous heat

With hot temperatures and dangerous heat indexes above 100ºF on their way, Mercy EMS Operations Supervisor and paramedic Chris McGill offers some helpful tips for staying safe and cool.
1. Stay inside and avoid the heat in an air-conditioned place if possible. Avoid working or playing outside during the hottest part of the day.
2. Make sure you hydrate, starting two to three days in advance if possible.
3. Wear loose-fitting, light-colored clothing. Darker clothing absorbs the heat and makes you hotter.
4. If suffering from heat exhaustion, which can include excessive sweating, nausea and dizziness, get to a cool place immediately, and drink plenty of water.
5. Heat stroke is a medical emergency. If you or someone around you experience cramps or passes out, especially if the skin is hot and dry, call 911 immediately, and take steps to remove that person to a cool place and cool them off until help arrives.
— Richard R. Barron
