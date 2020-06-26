438 new COVID-19 cases, 33 in Pontotoc County reported by OSDH Thursday

Another 438 new cases of COVID-19 were reported Thursday by the Oklahoma State Department of Health, bringing the overall total close to 12,000 since the virus was confirmed in the state in early March.
Pontotoc County now has 33 confirmed COVID-19 cases. Of those, two patients have died and 18 have recovered, according to OSDH. Of the confirmed cases reported in Pontotoc County, 25 are in the city of Ada. Of those 25 cases, 14 have recovered. There have been no reported deaths attributed to COVID-19 in the city of Ada.
Overall, the state has 11,948 confirmed COVID-19 cases, a 3.8% increase that comes just after a single-day record of new cases was announced Wednesday. At the first of the month there were less than 6,573, meaning the state has seen an 81.77% increase in the number of cases in 25 days.
A third of the cases in the state are in Oklahoma City and Tulsa, according to OSDH data.
Three more deaths in also were reported Thursday — two women and a man, all in the 65 and older age group and all residents of Oklahoma County. None were in the last 24 hours, according to OSDH. The latest deaths reported bring the overall total of deaths to 375.
State numbers
There are now more than 3,066 active cases currently in the state, an increase of more than 472% since May 30, when there were 649 reported, according to OSDH data. There have been 8,507, or 71.2%, who have recovered, 363 of those since Wednesday’s OSDH report.
A total of 1,319 Oklahomans who have tested positive for the virus have been hospitalized, up by 17 compared to 1,319 reported Wednesday. Of those, 277 who have tested positive or are suspected of having the virus are in hospitals currently, according to OSDH data Tuesday evening, with 87 in intensive care.
Of the 306,716 total specimens collected for COVID-19 testing in the state, 293,017, or 95.53%, have been negative.
Cumulative totals of those testing positive in the state as of Thursday were 208 in the 0-4 age range, 674 in the 5-17 age range, 4,032 in the 18-35 age range, 2,718 in the 36-49 age range, 2,219 in the 50-64 age range and 2,097 in the 65 and older age range.
The number of new cases per age group in one day was 208 in the 18-36 age group, 102 in the 36-49 age group, 58 in the 50-64 age group, 33 in the 65 and older age group, 28 in the 5-17 age group and nine in the 0-4 age group.
Of those testing positive, 6,046, or 50.60%, have been female, and 5,874 or 49.16%, have been male. Twenty-eight are listed as “unknown” gender, according to OSDH data on Thursday. The average age of those with COVID-19 is 43.9, according to OSDH data.
The virus has impacted health care and long-term care, with 1,211, or 10.5%, of the state’s positive COVID-19 cases involving someone who has worked in or was responsible for direct patient care in that setting, according to an OSDH executive report Wednesday evening. There have been 1,016 cases among long-term care and nursing home residents, according to the report, which also shows 199 deaths in that setting, including one staff member in Northwest Oklahoma in April.
Of those deaths associated with long-term care, 79.8% had at least one pre-existing condition such as diabetes, heart or circulatory disease, chronic lung disease, liver disease or renal failure.
Of the overall 375 deaths in the state, 301, or 80.27%, have been 65 and older; 59, or 15.73%, have been in the 50-64 age group; 9, or 2.4%, have been in the 36-49 age group; and 6, or 1.6%, have been in the 18-35 age group. More men, 191 or 50.93%, than women, 184 or 49.07%, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Thursday. The average age of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 who have died is 75.1, according to OSDH.
Data shows deaths in 47 of Oklahoma’s 77 counties, with 68 in Oklahoma County; 66 in Tulsa County; 40 in Cleveland County; 38 in Washington County; 18 in Wagoner County; 16 in Delaware County; 10 in Caddo County; 9 in Muskogee County; 8 in Osage County; 7 each in Creek, Greer, and Kay counties; 6 in Texas County; 5 in Comanche, Grady and Rogers counties; 4 each in Adair, Mayes, McClain and Pottawatomie counties; 3 each in Canadian, Jackson, Pittsburg, Seminole and Sequoyah counties; 2 each in Cotton, Garfield, Lincoln, McCurtain, Ottawa, Pawnee and Pontotoc counties; and 1 each in Bryan, Carter, Cherokee, Choctaw, Garvin, Kiowa, Latimer, Leflore, Logan, Major, McIntosh, Nowata, Payne, Stephens and Tillman counties.
COVID-19 testing
State Health Department officials are encouraging Oklahomans to get tested for COVID-19, saying recently that due to adequate supplies, residents no longer need to exhibit symptoms or report exposure to someone with the virus to get in line for testing.
Free testing for COVID-19 is ongoing at the Pontotoc County and other state Health Departments. Testing is by appointment only for Pontotoc County, 2330 Arlington St., Ada, (580) 332-2011. For a full list of county drive-through testing, go to https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/drive-thru-testing. Some health departments also advise the public to check their Facebook pages for more information regarding testing.
COVID-19 signs
Emergency warning signs for COVID-19 are trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse, bluish lips or face, according to the CDC. More information can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html.
Those with symptoms of COVID-19 should call ahead to local emergency rooms. Those with minor symptoms should contact their regular physicians.
Resources and information on COVID-19 can be obtained by calling 211 or going to https://covidresources.ok.gov/.
