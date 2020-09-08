A pair of 4-H volunteer leaders from Pontotoc County took top honors at the recent virtual State 4-H Parent/Volunteer Conference.
Nelda Burrows, Roff 4-H, was named the Oklahoma Lifetime Volunteer of the Year. This awards is presented to an individual who has generously donated more than 10 years of service to the 4-H program. Nelda has been a 4-H volunteer in Pontotoc County for 20 years.
Amy Smith, Homeschool 4-H, was recognized as the Oklahoma 4-H Volunteer of the Year. This award recognizes the service of a volunteer leader with less than 10 years of service. Amy has been a 4-H volunteer in Pontotoc County for 9 years.
Becky Walker, 4-H Extension Educator said “Both Nelda and Amy bring something special to the Pontotoc County 4-H program and their local 4-H clubs. You won’t find more dedicated and caring 4-H volunteers.
They generously give their own time to mentor and encourage 4-H youth to strive to be their best self. Our volunteer’s personal growth is just as important as our youth. I’m so proud of both of them and honored to call them friends.”
The 4-H program relies on 4-H volunteers to carry out the many activities 4-H has to offer. Contact the Pontotoc County OSU Extension Office at 332-2153 for more information about 4-H.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.