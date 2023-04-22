4-H members, state leaders learn from one another at Capitol Day

Oklahoma 4-H members had an opportunity to share with state legislators how the youth development program has a positive effect across the state.
Representing Pontotoc County at the State Capitol Maggie Gregory, Homeschool 4-H and Olivia Gayler, Roff 4-H.
Secretary of Agriculture Blayne Arthur addressed the group and assured them state leaders want to do whatever it takes to make 4-H successful.
“You all are building networks right now and learning skills that will be useful in everything you do later in life,” Arthur said. “During my time in 4-H, I discovered I learned more when things didn’t go right than when they did, so I want to encourage you to step outside of your comfort zone and participate in lots of different projects.”
During lunch, club members sat with their local senators and representatives to share their own 4-H stories and bring a greater understanding of the Oklahoma 4-H Youth Development program to state leaders.
For more information about 4-H, contact your OSU Extension Office.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.