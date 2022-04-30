In conjunction with their annual Spring Production Sale, McCoy Ranch brings you the 2nd annual Tulsa Time Invitational Futurity at 5 p.m. Saturday. Just under 70 cowgirls will walk the red carpet as they are introduced before participating in the only all-female bucking bull competition. The cowgirls will flank* their own bull, competing for the top spot earning roughly $8,000, (thanks to the 100% entry fee payback), the top score and the coveted Tulsa Time Invitational belt buckle.
New this year is an ALL-FEMALE Judges Panel. Three very qualified judges will score every bull on its ability to buck, kick, spin, the intensity along with the degree of difficulty – all within four seconds! Tenneile Rice from Colorado, Kenzie Stewart from Texas and Mesa Pate from Oklahoma are poised and ready for the honor of being the first females to judge the popular Western-Lifestyle sport. Competitors are traveling from Nevada, Wyoming, Illinois, Colorado, Texas and Oklahoma to compete in this year's event.
You can expect a big crowd, great food and comradery along with music, games for kids and several hours of high-powered, non-stop bull bucking action! Thank you to these fine businesses for their support and sponsorship: Two Bulls, Boot Barn, Bucking Bull Pro, Quicksand Photography, Bucking Stock News, McCoy Rodeo, Cryogen and Outlaw Spirit.
Event location: McCoy Ranch, 8809 East Wildwood Road, Atoka, OK
*Please note these are two-year-old bulls that are not old enough to host a rider. The Cowgirl’s will be tying the flank rope on the bull which is the que for the bull to buck. The flank rope is tied around what would be the fleshy under arm of the bull’s back legs. The bull will also have a “dummy”, which is about the size of a car battery, on his back for four seconds to simulate a rider.
