25 Years Later: We remember the Murrah bombing

Twenty-five years ago, an anti-government extremist named Timothy McVeigh set off a powerful homemade bomb that destroyed the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building in Oklahoma City. The blast killed 168 people — including 19 children in a day care center — and injured about 850 others.
As the 25th anniversary of this horrible tragedy approaches, the staff of The Ada News look back on how the events of that fateful day affected their lives.
Carl Lewis, Editor
I was sitting in my living room apartment in Lewisville, Texas, with my two oldest boys — then three and four years-old — drinking coffee with the TV on. It was just on for background noise, something preferable to whatever the boys were doing at the time. I’m not sure what time I realized something was happening 140-plus miles to the north, but, when I did, I distinctly remember the numb feeling of disbelief. I remember standing up, walking to the TV and turning the volume up. I remember the images pouring in from downtown Oklahoma City — a place I’d passed through but never stopped. Then news and images of the victims began to play across the screen. Children. Little children. Little children, my kids ages, had been killed. We all know the details now, but in that moment, when it was fresh and happening virtually right before my eyes, I remember feeling like my guts had just been ripped out. I had to sit down. I had to hug my boys, and hold onto them, and I couldn’t look away.
Little did I know, 15 years later I would make Oklahoma my home. I would come to see first-hand what the Oklahoma Standard really is, what it really means. In the time since I moved to Oklahoma, I’ve seen that standard on display many times — in the aftermath of tornadoes and other severe storms, during floods and community crisis. Today, we’re seeing at across the state as Oklahomans grapple with an unprecedented global pandemic.
This Sunday I will remember how I felt that long-ago day, but I’ll remember it as an Oklahoman, and that changes the memory, just a little, as Oklahoma has changed me.
Maurisa Nelson, General Manager
When the bombing happened, I was sitting in Mrs. Smith’s math class at Ada Junior High School. I remember the world seemed to stop. Mrs. Smith turned on the TV in her classroom and we watched the coverage attentively. A group of teenagers, speechless, without a sound. I believe that day will forever be clear in my head. I was only 13 years-old, but I will never forget the date, the smell of the air, the photos in the media, the name Timothy McVeigh. In the weeks after, I witnessed for the first time what Oklahomans meant by coming together as a state.
Jeff Cali, Sports Editor
I can’t believe it’s already been 25 years since that awful day in history. I remember doing my sports thing when the news started to trickle in about the bombing. I assumed, being media folks and all, we were getting the first word about it.
I bet I made 100 trips back and forth to the conference room — where our TV was set up — that day to get updates. It was certainly hard to write a sports story and try to meet a deadline with that dark cloud hanging over the state.
Eric Swanson, Staff Writer
I was living in Colorado with my parents at the time of the bombing, and I remember going to my Saturday morning support group meeting a few days after the attack. The group spent the morning discussing the bombing and speculating about who was behind the deadliest act of domestic terrorism in American history.
Like many people, I was shocked by the bombing and read countless newspaper articles about the attack and its aftermath. But since I did not know anyone who was directly affected by the bombing, it did not have these same impact on me that it did on so many Oklahomans. And eventually, it faded from my memory.
Seventeen years after the bombing, I moved to Oklahoma and visited the Oklahoma City National Memorial Museum for the first time. As I studied the photos of the victims, I mourned the loss of so many people who died because an extremist and his co-conspirators tried to bring down the federal government.
The museum showed me the story behind the headlines and forced me to think about the bombing in an entirely different way. The victims were no longer faceless strangers but people whose stories were as real and vital as my own.
Samantha Spears, Paginator
I was living in Louisiana when the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building was bombed by Timothy McVeigh. I was only six years-old, at the time so I wasn’t even aware that it happened until my ninth-grade class went on a field trip to the OKC Bombing Memorial in 2004. What I experienced there were the scars of a tragedy. I may not have been affected by the bombing directly, but I was definitely moved by the scenes and remnants displayed at the memorial — a reminder of what happened in 1995.
As I walked around the building filled with scenes, videos and people’s belongings, I started to get emotional. The thing that really stood out to me the most were these clear hollow columns that seemed to go from the floor to the ceiling. They were filled up with rubble and items that were among the wreckage. There were shoes, keychains, teddy bears, glasses and more. I think those column made it real for me, because I had all of those things, too. I imagined myself in the place of the someone who went through this.
All of this happened just because someone was unhappy with the government. I can’t imagine how he came to the conclusion his actions were justified, but the fact is that they happened, and we will not forget. My heart hurts for everyone affected by this terrible event. I will forever remember my experiences at the OKC Bombing Memorial and will continue to recognize this day each year.
Staff writer Eric Swanson contributed to this report.
