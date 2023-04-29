Nearly 80 quilts were on display in the Pontotoc County Home & Community Education Association annual Quilt Show held at the Agri-Plex Convention Center.
Of those, 63 quilts were judged and 15 of those were for show only.
Results were:
Featured Quilter - Lisa Timmons
Best of Show – Sherry Ward – Allen
People’s Choice – Sandi Sanders – Ada
Hand Applique
1st Rhonda Elmore
Machine Applique
1st Dee Ann Hodges
2nd Sondra Johnson
3rd Max Oliver
Hand Pieced/Hand Quilted
1st Janet Alexander
2nd Calla Gammill
Machine Pieced/Hand Quilted
1st Connie Hall
2nd Connie Hall
3rd Connie Hall
Machine Pieced/Machine Quilted
A: King/Queen
1st Carol Byers Current
2nd Carol Byers Current
3rd Carla Moon
B: Full/Twin
1st Cindy Keefer
2nd Janna Kelley
3rd Lisa Timmons
Machine Pieced//Machine
Quilted Self
1st Joyce Smith
2nd Kay Hargrave
3rd Max Oliver
Hand Embroidered
1st Rhonda Elmore
2nd Jana Phillips
Machine Embroidered
1st Kay Hargrave
2nd Glenda Oliver
First Quilt
1st Peggy Wise
Crib Quilt Machine Quilted
1st Jana Phillips
2nd Holly Sewell
3rd Jeralee McNeal
Crib Quilt Hand Quilted
1st Janet Alexander
Quilted Home Déco
1st Cindy Keefer
2nd Janna Kelley
T-Shirt Quilt
1st Jackson Howard
Wall Hanging, Machine Quilted
1st Kay Hargrave
2nd Dee Ann Hodges
3rd Max Oliver
Wall Hanging, Hand Quilted
1st Sherry Gardner
2nd Vickie Bess
Throw/Lap Quilt, Machine Quilted
1st Carla Moon
2nd Jesse Welch
3rd Cindy Derryberry
Paper Pieced
1st Sherri Ward
2nd Shelly Hamby
Jr. Quilts, Under the age of 13
1st Taylor Huntsman
2nd Makayla Huntsman
3rd Jessa Farrill
Panel Quilt
1st Carla Moon
2nd Janet Wilburn
3rd DeeAnn Hodges
