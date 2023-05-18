The Bison Games are back.
The two-day fitness competition returns to the parking lot of Seth Wadley Chevrolet Friday night and a good chunk of the day Saturday.
Athletes will check in fro 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday with the competition set to kick off at 5:30 p.m. On Saturday, an athlete briefing will begin 7:30 a.m. and the competition will get started at 8 a.m.
What exactly are the Bison Games? We asked local fitness guru and the event coordinator Sarah Elizabeth Heimer to explain what will take place at the packed two-day athletic event.
“It’s a two-day test of fitness for teams of three. Tests will include barbells, gymnastics, calisthenics and strategic teamwork,” Heimer told The Ada News. “There are two experience levels — scaled and RX. It’s a great way for the everyday athlete to satisfy that need to compete alongside other likeminded individuals.”
There will be lifting, running, and all kinds of strenuous workout as the competitors push their bodies to the limited.
Fans are invited to the show at no charge.
“There will be music, music, music and folks will get to watch awesome feats of athleticism and enjoy delicious food trucks and other vendors. Most of all it’s a fun event,” Heimer said.
Heimer said the Bison Games brings in athletes from all over Oklahoma as well at Texas and Arkansas.
“There will be over 20 gyms represented this year,” she said.
There will be a number of workouts each contestant must push through including the Jump Around, the Floater, The Humpty Dance and Friday Night Lights.
“My favorite workout to watch will be Friday Night Lights! The last workout of Friday evening will include a max lifting complex under the bright lights of the car lot. We expect to see some big numbers go up and a crowd amped to watch them,” she said.
“There will also be a Final event on Saturday for the Top 5 teams in each division,” she continued. “It will be the most challenging skill set requirements of the weekend, but we would want nothing less to decide this years Bison Games podium.”
