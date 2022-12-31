The Ada News is proud to bring you 2022: The Year in Pictures.
This is the second of three parts. Part 1 published Thursday. Look for part 3 in Tuesday’s Ada News!
Senior Staff Writer / Chief Photographer
Richard R. Barron is Chief Photographer, Senior Staff Writer, columnist, and videographer for The Ada News. Richard has been at The Ada News since October 1988.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.