The 2022 Campaign, ‘Giving Changes Everything,’ is in full swing for the Ada Regional United Way. This year’s goal of $320,000 will be a community effort.
Quinton Scott, Ada Regional United Way Board President shares his ‘Why’:
As a board member of Ada Regional United Way, we were asked to share our “WHY”. “WHY” did we want to be a part of the Ada Regional United Way? “WHY” do we believe in the mission of the ARUW?
I believe that each and every individual in Ada and the surrounding area deserves the best possible life that can be given to them. That is not currently happening in our community right now, as we look around and see the needs in our community, but I know one thing, working with Ada Regional United Way as a board member and community investor is one way in which I can help.
I feel that the work we do at Ada Regional United Way is paving the way for us to not only give people a hand out but a hand up in their situation, circumstances and life. Partnering with the agencies we do, we are able to financially help volunteers and organizations in a wide variety of service areas, do the things we want to see accomplished in our community.
As a board member, I am proud to see our mission at Ada Regional United Way worked towards and expanded upon with my fellow board members, our Executive Director, our incredible Partner Agencies, and our amazing community investors. It takes a community to create a city and that is what each and every investor and donor works for, to build a city that we are proud to call home.
Ada Regional United Way improves lives in our service area by coordinating long-lasting change in health, education and financial stability. This mission is lived out each and every day when we focus on our community and on how to help others rise from difficult circumstances and stand on their own two feet.
If you feel that you would like to Partner with Ada Regional United Way and become a community investor, go to adaunitedway.org and select Donate today!
Thank you for investing in our community with Ada Regional United Way. Together, we welcome our 2022 Partner Agencies:
Abba’s Tables
Ada Senior Care Center
Big Five Community Services
Compassion Outreach Center
Konawa First United Methodist Church Community Food Pantry
Unity Point Counselling & Resources Center, Inc.
Arbuckle Council Boy Scouts of America
Last Frontier Council Boy Scouts of America
Girls Scouts of Eastern Oklahoma
Ada Homeless Services
Family Crisis Center, Inc.
Hope Haven Crisis Nursery
Legal Aid Services of Oklahoma
Mama T’s Bread and Blessing
Pontotoc Animal Welfare Society (PAWS)
Volunteers of America
TLC Therapeutic Riding Center
