The 2022 Fall Cougar Preview, which debuted last year and was very popular, is slated for tonight on the campus of Ada High School.
Food trucks will be arriving and the sophomore and junior parking lot will be shut down at 6 p.m.
The Couganns will be on site with their famous Strawberry Newports, the cheerleaders will have Jurassic Ice available, and the softball team will be serving up turkey legs. Drinks will be available from Ada Athletics.
New this year is the Cougar Fun Run, presented by Gray Real Estate, slated to start at 5:45 p.m. just before the Preview.
Registration will be available on the day of the event and the Cougar Fun Run is open to athletes in kindergarten through eighth grade. Cost is $5 per runner.
Ada fall athletic teams will be introduced beginning at 7:30 p.m.
