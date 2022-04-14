After a two-year sabbatical, East Central University’s Evening of Honors and Recognition returns to recognize distinguished persons. The event is scheduled for May 6 in the Chickasaw Business and Conference Center. Registration begins at 6 p.m. with the event starting at 6:30 p.m.
ECU will honor the 2022 Distinguished Alumni, Distinguished Former Faculty, Distinguished Service, and Distinguished Family. The distinguished award recipients from 2020 and 2021 will also be honored at the event.
Distinguished Alumni Dewey McClain (1976) and Anita Holloway (1992) will be recognized as the 2022 Distinguished Alumni. Named the 2021 Distinguished Alumni was Jeremy Humphers (1996) and 2020 Distinguished Alumni were Dr. Ed Huckeby (1970) and Rubin Elizarde (1970).
Named as the 2022 Distinguished Former Faculty is Dr. Larry Choate (years at ECU: 1995-2015). Dr. Carl Rutledge (years at ECU: 1982-2018) was named the 2021 Distinguished Former Faculty.
Recognized for Service in 2022 are Jim and Ann Dicus. Yancy Spivey received the honor in 2021.
The 2022 Distinguished Family is the Lancaster family. The ECU tradition for them began with Connie Lancaster in 1970, and since, more than 15 family members have degrees from ECU.
Sponsorships are available at various levels for the event.
A Gold Sponsorship for $3,000 includes tickets and prime seating for 16 attendees, event signage, special event recognition, acknowledgement in press releases and drink tickets.
A Silver Sponsorship for $1,500 consists of ticket seating for eight attendees, recognition in the program, acknowledge in press releases and drink tickets.
A Bronze Sponsorship for $250 includes tickets and seating for two, recognition in the program drink tickets.
Individual tickets are also available at $75 each. Advance tickets are recommended.
To register, contact Ashia Todd at atodd@ecok.edu or at 580-559-5724 or visit ecok.edu/2022EOH.
