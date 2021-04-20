2021 Stratford Peach Festival planning is underway.
The annual festival is always the third Saturday in July, which falls on the 17th this year, at Stratford City Park.
The festival is traditionally preceded by a rodeo parade at 5:30 p.m. Thursday through downtown Stratford. The P.R.C.A./A.C.R.A. rodeo is Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights of that week, starting at 8 p.m.
Peach vendors usually, but not always, include Pullen Peaches, Atkins Family Farms, Sugar Sands Farms, Peachtree Farms, Sunrise Farms, Morris Farms and Bucky’s fruit stand.
Compassion Church of Stratford will be serving a free pancake breakfast starting at 7 a.m. until they run out of pancakes. The breakfast will be located at the south end of the park.
Officials say they are accepting food and retail vendors at this time. Those wanting a vendor application or more information can follow the festival’s Facebook page, “2021 Stratford Peach Festival, Stratford, Ok,” or email StratfordOKPeachFestival@gmail.com.
5K registration is open online at itsyourrace.com and car show information is on their Facebook page as well.
