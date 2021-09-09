Bryar Blessing 110 4 Allen 4-H 612 Junior Horses Jr. Horses 10730: Junior Heading Blue 1
Dillon Blessing 109 10 Allen FFA 619 Junior Horses Jr. Horses 10731: Senior Heading Blue 1
Flanary Bodee 294 9 Vanoss 4-H 1497 Junior Beef Cattle Jr. Steers 10806: Steers / 10806.02: Steers - Show Class 2 Red 2
Mike Borboa 262 PostHighschool 1259 3 Planet, space painting on canvas done in Home Econo mspicrsay painAtr tmedium 20922: Abstract Red 2
Logan Bratton 279 1329 Junior Sheep Jr. Sheep 11007: Crossbreed / 11007.01: Crossbreed - Show Class 1 Red 2
Brenna Britt 264 12 1261 Goats Open Boer Lavender 2 Reserve Grand Champion 06: Yearling Blue 1
Kassidy Brown 191 5 963 Abreast paint Home Economics Art 20936: Jr. Abstract White 3
Kassidy Brown 191 5 962 Girl Home Economics Art 20932: Jr. Portrait White 3
Kloe Brown 74 7 Roff 4-H 575 Junior Horses Jr. Horses 10719: Junior Barrel Racing Blue 1
Kloe Brown 74 7 Roff 4-H 576 Junior Horses Jr. Horses 10722: Junior Pole Bending Blue 1
Andrea Bryant 207 PostHighschool 1024 Scarf green with flower Home Economics Clothing 20617: Painted Garment Red 2
Andrea Bryant 207 PostHighschool 1025 Pillow with orange flower Home Economics Household Arts 20717: Textile Painted item Red 2
Andrea Bryant 207 PostHighschool 1028 Halloween Wreath Home Economics Crafts 20864: Holiday Wreath Blue 1
Andrea Bryant 207 PostHighschool 1027 Vintage Valentines Home Economics Crafts 20819: Framed or Box Collection Blue 1
Linda Bryant 206 PostHighschool 999 Blue Bunny Apron Home Economics Clothing 20601: Apron Blue 1
Linda Bryant 206 PostHighschool 1014 Mesh flower Home Economics Crafts 20811: Wall Hanging (not a painting) White 3
Linda Bryant 206 PostHighschool 1010 Yellow head warmer Home Economics Household Arts 20742: Sr. Citizens Crochet (any article) Red 2
Linda Bryant 206 PostHighschool 1003 Pink Cap Home Economics Clothing 20626: Hand Knitted Garment Red 2
Linda Bryant 206 PostHighschool 1012 dog Home Economics Household Arts 20747: Crafts White 3
Linda Bryant 206 PostHighschool 1019 Thanksgiving Mesh Home Economics Crafts 20864: Holiday Wreath Red 2
Linda Bryant 206 PostHighschool 1015 Yellow haired cloth doll Home Economics Crafts 20814: Handmade Doll (1) Blue 1
Linda Bryant 206 PostHighschool 1026 Blue Fleece Tie Blanket Home Economics Household Arts 20727: Other Handwork White 3
Linda Bryant 206 PostHighschool 1009 Paisley Apron Home Economics Household Arts 20741: Sr. Citizens Apron Red 2
Linda Bryant 206 PostHighschool 1002 Jean Purse Home Economics Clothing 20625: Purses Blue 1
Linda Bryant 206 PostHighschool 1018 Heart Home Economics Crafts 20862: Holiday Wall Hanging White 3
Linda Bryant 206 PostHighschool 1006 Pillow Home Economics Household Arts 20717: Textile Painted item Blue 1
Linda Bryant 206 PostHighschool 1008 Butterfly Home Economics Household Arts 20724: Accent Pillow Red 2
Linda Bryant 206 PostHighschool 1020 Witch wall hanging Home Economics Crafts 20867: Other Holiday Decoration Blue 1
Linda Bryant 206 PostHighschool 1011 hat Home Economics Household Arts 20744: Sr. Citizens Knitting (any article) Blue 1
Linda Bryant 206 PostHighschool 1000 Scarf Home Economics Clothing 20617: Painted Garment Blue 1
Linda Bryant 206 PostHighschool 1001 Pajama bottoms Home Economics Clothing 20618: Lingerie or Sleepwear Blue 1
Linda Bryant 206 PostHighschool 1016 FFA Pillow Home Economics Crafts 20822: Recycled Craft Red 2
Linda Bryant 206 PostHighschool 1004 Denim Bag Home Economics Clothing 20633: Recycled Clothing Blue 1
Linda Bryant 206 PostHighschool 1023 Cruella Home Economics Clothing 20631: Costumes Blue 1
Linda Bryant 206 PostHighschool 1007 Bear Home Economics Household Arts 20723: Stuffed Toy Red 2
Linda Bryant 206 PostHighschool 1017 Silver Tree Skirt Home Economics Crafts 20856: Christmas Tree Skirt Blue 1
Sarah Burrows 364 1709 Home Economics Clothing 20631: Costumes Red 2
Emma Cagle 242 9 1739 Junior Sheep Jr. Sheep 11006: Suffolk Blue 1
Emma Cagle 242 9 1152 Junior Sheep Jr. Breeding Sheep 01D: Crossbreed (Ewe Lamb under 1 yr. of age) / 01D.01: Crossbreed (Ewe Lamb under 1 yr. of age) - Show Class 1 Red 2
Abigail Canada 178 7 891 cookies Home Economics Food Preparation 20428: Other Cookies (3) White 3
Dalli Carlos 125 6 Vanoss 4-H 595 Junior Horses Jr. Horses 10728: Junior Breakaway White 3
Dalli Carlos 125 6 1748 Junior Horses Jr. Horses 10725: Junior Goat Tying Red 2
Bentlie Carnes 162 Vanoss FFA 812 Junior Poultry Poultry 112A06B: Large Fowl All Other Standard Breeds Hens Blue 1
Bentlie Carnes 162 Vanoss FFA 1454 Dog 4-H Indoor Exhibits 4-H Expressive Arts JR Grades 3-7 07: Ceramic Glazed 1 piece Pink 4
Bentlie Carnes 162 Vanoss FFA 813 Junior Poultry Poultry 112A11A: Bantam Fowl Modern Game Cocks Blue 1
Bentlie Carnes 162 1075 Junior Poultry Poultry 112A11A: Bantam Fowl Modern Game Cocks Blue 1
Bentlie Carnes 162 Vanoss FFA 1457 Scrapbook 4-H Indoor Exhibits Wildlife Projects JR grades 3-7 02: Scrapbook of Oklahoma Wildlife (15 species) Red 2
Bentlie Carnes 162 Vanoss FFA 1458 Companion animal poster 4-H Indoor Exhibits Companion Animals 01: Companion Animal Poster JR grades 3-7 Yellow 5
Bentlie Carnes 162 Vanoss FFA 787 Promotional Poster 4-H Indoor Exhibits 4-H Poster 01: 4-H Promotional Poster 3-5 Yellow 5
Bentlie Carnes 162 Vanoss FFA 1455 First aid kit 4-H Indoor Exhibits Baby Sitting Child Care JR grades 3-7 04: Basic First Aid Kit Yellow 5
Bentlie Carnes 162 1083 Junior Poultry Poultry Egg Show Yellow
Bentlie Carnes 162 Vanoss FFA 1456 Rocket from kit 4-H Indoor Exhibits Model Rocketry JR grades 3-7 04: Model Rocket made from Kit White 3
Jarrett Carter 145 K 689 Beef Open Breeding Beef 05E: Hereford Heifers (1-2 yrs) Blue 1
Jarrett Carter 145 K 690 Beef Open Beef Showmanship Showmanship PeeWee Beef Showman
Bethany Chandler 190 959 Abstract painting Home Economics Art 20922: Abstract White 3
Bethany Chandler 190 958 Beach Home Economics Art 20913: Seascape Blue 1
Cooper Christian 321 1605 Junior Horses Jr. Horses 10733: Senior Heeling Blue 1
Hannah Christian 81 11 545 Junior Goats Goats 04A: Boer Breeding Does / 04A.05: Boer Breeding Does - Show Class 5 Red 2
Sarah Christian 79 5 Stonewall 4-H 1378 Dish Garden, Succulents 4-H Indoor Exhibits Horticulture Terrariums 04: Dish Garden grades 3-5 Blue 1
Sarah Christian 79 5 Stonewall 4-H 1358 4-H Indoor Exhibits 4-H Expressive Arts JR Grades 3-7 07: Ceramic Glazed 1 piece Brown
Sarah Christian 79 5 Stonewall 4-H 1360 small handmade bowl 4-H Indoor Exhibits 4-H Expressive Arts JR Grades 3-7 11: Pottery, Original Design Red 2
Sarah Christian 79 5 Stonewall 4-H 1362 Fall wreath 4-H Indoor Exhibits 4-H Expressive Arts JR Grades 3-7 35: Miscellaneous (Items not listed) Yellow 5
Sarah Christian 79 5 Stonewall 4-H 1377 Terrarium, not succelents 4-H Indoor Exhibits Horticulture Terrariums 01: Terrarium grades 3-5 Blue 1
Sarah Christian 79 5 Stonewall 4-H 446 Junior Beef Cattle Jr. Heifers 02F: Maintainer Heifer born between Sept. 1 & Dec. 31 of the previous year Blue 1 Breed Champion
Sarah Christian 79 5 Stonewall 4-H 1374 pears, 5 4-H Indoor Exhibits Home Gardening 29: Pears, (5) Blue 1
Sarah Christian 79 5 Stonewall 4-H 1356 4-H Indoor Exhibits 4-H Poster 01: 4-H Promotional Poster 3-5 Pink 4
Sarah Christian 79 5 Stonewall 4-H 1370 squash crook neck 2 4-H Indoor Exhibits Home Gardening 15: Squash, summer yellow crook neck (2) Blue 1
Sarah Christian 79 5 447 Junior Sheep Jr. Breeding Sheep 01C: Suffolk (Ewe Lamb under 1 yr. of age) Blue 1 Breed Champion
Sarah Christian 79 5 Stonewall 4-H 1373 pepper banana, 5 4-H Indoor Exhibits Home Gardening 21: Pepper, banana pepper (5) Blue 1
Sarah Christian 79 5 475 Junior Sheep Jr. Sheep 11005: Hampshire White 3
Sarah Christian 79 5 Stonewall 4-H 1361 Porcupine made from an old bo4o-Hk Indoor Exhibits 4-H Expressive Arts JR Grades 3-7 29: Paper Craft Red 2
Sarah Christian 79 5 Stonewall 4-H 1369 Okra 6 4-H Indoor Exhibits Home Gardening 03: Okra (6) White 3
Sarah Christian 79 5 Stonewall 4-H 1367 Tie dye T-shirt 4-H Indoor Exhibits Fabrics and Fashion Grades 3-6 44: Decorative Textile Technique Red 2
Sarah Christian 79 5 Stonewall 4-H 1371 peppers, jalapeno 5 4-H Indoor Exhibits Home Gardening 18: Peppers, jalapeno (5) Red 2
Sarah Christian 79 5 Stonewall 4-H 1376 jr. home garden basket 4-H Indoor Exhibits Home Gardening 30: Home Garden Basket JR grades 3-7 Blue 1
Britely Collins 130 2 609 Swine Open Swine 10301: Boars (born after Jan 1 this year) Blue 1
Paisley Collins 129 5 603 Junior Swine Jr. Swine 10910: Crossbred Market Barrow / 10910.01: Crossbred Market Barrow - Show Class 1 Red 2
Paisley Collins 129 5 605 Junior Swine Jr. Swine 01C: Duroc Jr. Gilt (born in March or April this year) Blue 1 Breed Champion
Paisley Collins 129 5 604 Junior Swine Jr. Swine 10905: Duroc Market Barrow Blue 1 Breed Champion
Paisley Collins 129 5 607 Aunt Trish’s Chocolate Chip CooHkoime eR eEcciopneomics Food Preparation 20438: Jr. Chocolate Chip Cookies (3) Red 2
Paisley Collins 129 5 606 Junior Swine Jr. Swine 10909: Yorkshire Market Barrow Red 2 Breed Reserve Champion
Lynn Cordial 141 661 Horticulture Open Horticulture 20216: Pumpkin, round & Flat (1) Red 2
Zoey Covington 34 3 430 Home Economics Food Preparation 20436: Jr. Brownies (3) Blue 1
Brady Crabtree 283 9 1392 Junior Sheep Jr. Sheep 11010: Shropshire Blue 1 Breed Champion
Maddie Crabtree 285 6 1394 Junior Sheep Jr. Breeding Sheep 01H: Speckled Face (Ewe Lamb under 1 yr. of age) Blue 1 Reserve Breed Champion
Destiny Crowell 249 11 1176 Junior Sheep Jr. Sheep 11011: Speckled Face Blue 1 Breed Champion
Destiny Crowell 249 11 1181 Junior Sheep Jr. Breeding Sheep Red 2 Reserve Grand Champion 01E: Natural Color (Ewe Lamb under 1 yr. of age) / 01E.01: Natural Color (Ewe Lamb under 1 yr. of age) - Show Class 1 Blue 1
Kamlyn Cundiff 286 10 1398 Junior Goats Goats 01F: Boar Goats Market Wethers (by weight) Red 2
Kamlyn Cundiff 286 10 1399 Junior Goats Goats Purple 1 Grand Champion, Sr. Showmanship 01F: Boar Goats Market Wethers (by weight) Blue 1 Breed Champion
MARK P DAVIS 366 1714 WAGON WHEEL & STAR Home Economics Photography 21020: 18 Years Old or Older-Computer enhanced Blue 1
Tuker Dennis 245 9 1172 Junior Goats Goats 05: Boer Wethers Dams / 05.02: Boer Wethers Dams - Show Class 2 Red 2
Clara Dew 268 5 1292 Home Economics Household Arts 20740: Jr. Quilt (quilt completed under the age of 12 Blue 1
Alexa Estep 231 8 1137 Junior Sheep Jr. Breeding Sheep 01A: Dorset (Ewe Lamb under 1 yr. of age) Blue 1 Breed Champion
Saige Ewing 66 8 Homeschool 4-H 279 Junior Horses Jr. Horses 10728: Junior Breakaway Blue 1
Saige Ewing 66 8 Homeschool 4-H 273 Junior Horses Jr. Horses 10711: Junior Western Horsemanship White 3
Saige Ewing 66 8 Homeschool 4-H 272 Junior Horses Jr. Horses 10708: Junior Western Pleasure Red 2
Saige Ewing 66 8 Homeschool 4-H 275 Junior Horses Jr. Horses 10716: Junior Reining Red 2
Saige Ewing 66 8 Homeschool 4-H 281 Junior Horses Jr. Horses 10732: Junior Heeling Blue 1
Saige Ewing 66 8 Homeschool 4-H 277 Junior Horses Jr. Horses 10722: Junior Pole Bending White 3
Jessa Farrill 225 3 1125 Loom Potholder Home Economics Crafts 20826: Hand & Loom Work Red 2
Jessa Farrill 225 3 1440 Bracelet Home Economics Crafts 20824: Jewelry Red 2
Jessa Farrill 225 3 1124 Home Economics Household Arts 20726: Needlel Point on Plastic Canvas Red 2
Jessa Farrill 225 3 1431 Mermaid Home Economics Art 20940: Jr. Paint by Number or Kit Red 2
Sabrina Farrill 290 1428 Kitchen Apron Home Economics Clothing 20601: Apron Red 2
Sabrina Farrill 290 1412 Pretty Flower with Pastel Home Economics Art 20916: Floral Red 2
Sabrina Farrill 290 1410 The Mountains with Pastel Home Economics Art 20904: Landscape Blue 1
Sabrina Farrill 290 1411 On the Beach with pastel Home Economics Art 20913: Seascape Red 2
Claire Ficht 122 7 Roff 4-H 759 rockets 4-H Indoor Exhibits Model Rocketry JR grades 3-7 04: Model Rocket made from Kit Yellow 5
Claire Ficht 122 7 Roff 4-H 761 art 4-H Indoor Exhibits 4-H Expressive Arts JR Grades 3-7 07: Ceramic Glazed 1 piece GreenDark
Claire Ficht 122 7 Roff 4-H 757 dog poster 4-H Indoor Exhibits Companion Animals 01: Companion Animal Poster JR grades 3-7 Red 2
Claire Ficht 122 7 Roff 4-H 758 wildlfe 4-H Indoor Exhibits Wildlife Projects JR grades 3-7 02: Scrapbook of Oklahoma Wildlife (15 species) Pink 5
Claire Ficht 122 7 Roff 4-H 760 baby 4-H Indoor Exhibits Baby Sitting Child Care JR grades 3-7 04: Basic First Aid Kit White 3
Ella Fortner 331 5 1614 jewerly Home Economics Crafts 20824: Jewelry White 3
Ella Fortner 72 5 Latta 4-H 300 Junior Horses Jr. Horses 10719: Junior Barrel Racing Red 2
Ella Fortner 72 5 Latta 4-H 310 4-H Indoor Exhibits 4-H Expressive Arts JR Grades 3-7 17: Bead Craft Red 2
Ella Fortner 72 5 Latta 4-H 304 Junior Horses Jr. Horses 10708: Junior Western Pleasure White 3
Ella Fortner 331 5 1615 bead Home Economics Crafts 20825: Beadwork Blue 1
Ella Fortner 72 5 Latta 4-H 319 4-H Indoor Exhibits 4-H Expressive Arts JR Grades 3-7 35: Miscellaneous (Items not listed) Red 2
Ella Fortner 72 5 Latta 4-H 302 Junior Horses Jr. Horses 10725: Junior Goat Tying Blue 1
Ella Fortner 72 5 Latta 4-H 307 4-H Indoor Exhibits 4-H Expressive Arts JR Grades 3-7 05: Fine Art, Oil or Acrylic GreenDark
Ella Fortner 72 5 Latta 4-H 301 Junior Horses Jr. Horses 10722: Junior Pole Bending Red 2
Kole Fortner 235 1147 Junior Sheep Jr. Breeding Sheep 01B: Hampshire (Ewe Lamb under 1 yr. of age) / 01B.01: Hampshire (Ewe Lamb under 1 yr. of age) - Show Class 1 White 3
Kole Fortner 235 1148 Junior Sheep Jr. Sheep 11008: Natural Color Blue 1 Breed Champion
Carrie Fraizer 88 404 Horse Open Horse 10011: Gelding (3 yr old) Blue 1
Lilly Fraizer 89 1742 Junior Horses Jr. Horses 2 Peewee Showmanship Peewee Showmanship
Stephanie Frazier 229 1346 Little girl dress Home Economics Clothing 20605: Dress of Cotton or Blend Blue 1
Evyn Freeman-Hoodenpyle 107 2 Vanoss 4-H 502 Junior Horses Jr. Horses 10718: Peewee Barrel Racing Blue 1
Evyn Freeman-Hoodenpyle 107 2 Vanoss 4-H 504 Junior Horses Jr. Horses 10724: Peewee Goat Ribbon Red 2
Fisher Fulton 295 Not 1463 2 Hand embroidery pieces Home Economics Household Arts 20716: Embroidery Red 2
Lisa Fulton 293 1462 Quilted Travel Bag Home Economics Household Arts 20747: Crafts Blue 1
Lisa Fulton 293 1459 Two machine embroidered placHeommaet sEconomics Household Arts 20710: Place mats (2) Red 2
Lisa Fulton 293 1461 Pieced Quilt Top - Chuckles Home Economics Household Arts 20736: Quilt Top (not quilted) Blue 1
Lisa Fulton 293 1460 Watercolor of vintage sewing mHaocmhein Eeconomics Art 20908: Still Life-Water Color Blue 1
Brenna Gann 86 12 376 Junior Swine Jr. Swine 10907: Poland Market Barrow Blue 1 Breed Champion
Brenna Gann 86 12 379 Junior Swine Jr. Swine Purple 1 Grand Champion 02H: Crossbred Sr. Gilt (born in Jan. or Feb. this year) Blue 1 Breed Champion
Carlee Gayler 189 9 1741 Junior Sheep Jr. Sheep Showmanship Int. Sheep Showmanship 0B: Int. Sheep Showmanship (7-9 Grade)
Carlee Gayler 189 9 1736 Junior Sheep Jr. Sheep Purple 1 Grand Champion 11007: Crossbreed Blue 1 Breed Champion
Carlee Gayler 189 9 1733 Junior Sheep Jr. Sheep Lavender 2 Reserve Grand Champion 11005: Hampshire Blue 1 Breed Champion
Harper Gayler 59 PostHighschool 854 Rabbits Open Rabbits 10201b: Market Class (Meat) Does Blue 1
Harper Gayler 59 PostHighschool 884 Poultry Open Poultry Egg Show Yellow
Harper Gayler 59 PostHighschool 222 Horticulture Open Horticulture 20230: Tomatoes, Cherry (5) White 3
Harper Gayler 59 PostHighschool 868 Poultry Open Poultry 10609b: Feather Legged Pullets Blue 1
Harper Gayler 59 PostHighschool 221 Horticulture Open Horticulture 20232: Cucumbers (2) White 3
Olivia Gayler 56 10 Roff 4-H 1468 Bread poster 4-H Indoor Exhibits 4-H Poster 07: 4-H Promotional Poster 9-12 Blue 1
Olivia Gayler 56 10 1493 German banana nut bread Home Economics Food Preparation 20450: Best of Wheat Jr. Sweet Breads White 3
Olivia Gayler 56 10 865 Junior Sheep Jr. Breeding Sheep 01D: Crossbreed (Ewe Lamb under 1 yr. of age) / 01D.02: Crossbreed (Ewe Lamb under 1 yr. of age) - Show Class 2 White 3
Olivia Gayler 56 10 Roff FFA 863 Junior Rabbits Rabbits 112B03B: Fancy Does Red 2
Olivia Gayler 56 10 Roff 4-H 1492 Chocolate cake 4-H Indoor Exhibits Food Science grades 9-12 08: 8 inch layer, un iced shorten type cake White 3
Olivia Gayler 56 10 886 Junior Sheep Jr. Sheep 11007: Crossbreed / 11007.03: Crossbreed - Show Class 3 Red 2
Olivia Gayler 56 10 Roff FFA 869 Junior Poultry Poultry 112A09B: Bantam Fowl Feather Legged Hens Blue 1
Olivia Gayler 56 10 Roff 4-H 1617 Tomatoes 4-H Indoor Exhibits Home Gardening 23: Tomatoes, cherry (5) White 3
Olivia Gayler 56 10 Roff 4-H 1491 Lined bag for car trash 4-H Indoor Exhibits Fabrics & Fashion Grades 9-12 39: Seasonal Décor From Fabric Red 2
Olivia Gayler 56 10 Roff 4-H 1616 Food showdown 4-H Indoor Exhibits 4-H Science & Technology SR Grades 8-12 02: Flat Flyer Blue 1
Olivia Gayler 56 10 Roff FFA 883 Junior Poultry Poultry Egg Show Red
Olivia Gayler 56 10 Roff 4-H 1484 Embroidered tea towel 4-H Indoor Exhibits Fabrics and Fashion Grades 7-12 53: Needle Art by Hand Blue 1
Sam Gayler 57 7 Roff 4-H 881 Junior Poultry Poultry Egg Show Blue
Sam Gayler 57 7 Roff 4-H 220 4-H Indoor Exhibits Home Gardening 23: Tomatoes, cherry (5) Red 2
Sam Gayler 57 7 Roff 4-H 864 Junior Poultry Poultry 112A09B: Bantam Fowl Feather Legged Hens Blue 1
Sam Gayler 57 7 Roff 4-H 861 Junior Rabbits Rabbits 112B01B: Market (Meat) Does Blue 1
Sam Gayler 57 7 Roff 4-H 219 4-H Indoor Exhibits 4-H Science & Technology JR Grades 3-7 01: Flat Flyer Blue 1
Sam Gayler 57 7 Roff 4-H 1494 Duck breed poster 4-H Indoor Exhibits 4-H Poster 04: 4-H Promotional Poster 6-8 Red 2
Madison Gilmore 134 7 629 Rabbits Open Rabbits 10203a: Fancy Class Bucks Blue 1
Bodrey Goodson 200 9 Allen FFA 1220 Junior Horses Jr. Horses 10731: Senior Heading Red 2
Bodrey Goodson 200 9 Allen FFA 1218 Junior Horses Jr. Horses 10729: Senior Breakaway Blue 1
Caden Graves 208 10 Roff FFA 1144 Junior Beef Cattle Jr. Heifers 01F: Maintainer Heifer born after Jan. this year Blue 1 Reserve Breed Champion
Caden Graves 208 10 1732 Junior Beef Cattle Jr. Heifers 01D: Commercial Heifer born after Jan. this year Red 2
Caden Graves 208 10 Roff FFA 1145 Junior Beef Cattle Jr. Heifers 01C: Chianina Heifer born after Jan this year Red 2
Madelyn Gray 85 8 1722 Junior Swine Jr. Swine Showmanship 1 Int. Swine Showmanship Int. Swine Showmanship (7-9 Grade)
Madelyn Gray 85 8 370 Junior Swine Jr. Swine 01A: Berkshire Jr. Gilt (born in March or April this year) Blue 1 Breed Champion
Madelyn Gray 85 8 371 Junior Swine Jr. Swine 10909: Yorkshire Market Barrow Blue 1 Breed Champion
Memphis Gray 83 12 366 Junior Swine Jr. Swine Purple 1 Grand Champion 10906: Hampshire Market Barrow Blue 1
Memphis Gray 83 12 369 Junior Swine Jr. Swine Lavender 2 Reserve Grand Champion 02H: Crossbred Sr. Gilt (born in Jan. or Feb. this year) Red 2
Memphis Gray 83 12 1723 Junior Swine Jr. Swine Showmanship 1 Sr. Swine Showmanship Sr. Swine Showmanship (10-12Grade)
Daniel Gregory 105 6 Homeschool 4-H 1447 4-H Indoor Exhibits 4-H Expressive Arts JR Grades 3-7 35: Miscellaneous (Items not listed) GreenDark
Daniel Gregory 105 6 997 Junior Broiler Broiler 17: Pen of 3 birds Lights Red 2
Daniel Gregory 105 6 540 Poultry Open Poultry 10607b: Single Comb Clean Legged Pullets White 1
Daniel Gregory 105 6 Homeschool 4-H 526 Junior Poultry Poultry 112A04A: Large Fowl Continental Cocks White 3
Daniel Gregory 105 6 Homeschool 4-H 530 Junior Poultry Poultry 112A07B: Bantam Fowl Single Come Clean Legged Hens Blue 1
Daniel Gregory 105 6 Homeschool 4-H 528 Junior Poultry Poultry 112A07A: Bantam Fowl Single Comb Clean Legged Cocks White 3
Daniel Gregory 105 6 Homeschool 4-H 527 Junior Poultry Poultry 112A04B: Large Fowl Continental Hens Blue 1
Daniel Gregory 105 6 998 Junior Broiler Broiler 18: Pen of 3 birds Heavies Blue 1
Maggie Gregory 104 10 Homeschool 4-H 511 Junior Poultry Poultry 112A07A: Bantam Fowl Single Comb Clean Legged Cocks Blue 1
Maggie Gregory 104 10 Homeschool 4-H 516 Junior Poultry Poultry 112A07A: Bantam Fowl Single Comb Clean Legged Cocks Blue 1
Maggie Gregory 104 10 Homeschool 4-H 521 Junior Horses Jr. Horses 10712: Senior Western Horsemanship White 3
Maggie Gregory 104 10 Homeschool 4-H 621 Junior Poultry Poultry 112A07B: Bantam Fowl Single Come Clean Legged Hens Red 2
Maggie Gregory 104 10 Homeschool 4-H 513 Junior Poultry Poultry 112A04A: Large Fowl Continental Cocks Red 2
Maggie Gregory 104 10 Homeschool 4-H 514 Junior Poultry Poultry 112A04A: Large Fowl Continental Cocks Blue 1
Maggie Gregory 104 10 Homeschool 4-H 1445 4-H Indoor Exhibits 4-H Expressive Arts SR Grades 8-12 04: Fine Art, Watercolor Red 2
Maggie Gregory 104 10 Homeschool 4-H 523 Junior Horses Jr. Horses 10717: Senior Reining Blue 1
Maggie Gregory 104 10 Homeschool 4-H 522 Junior Horses Jr. Horses 10715: Senior Trail Red 2
Maggie Gregory 104 10 537 Poultry Open Poultry 10607b: Single Comb Clean Legged Pullets Red 2
Maggie Gregory 104 10 538 Poultry Open Poultry 10607b: Single Comb Clean Legged Pullets Blue 2
Maggie Gregory 104 10 996 Junior Broiler Broiler 17: Pen of 3 birds Lights Blue 1
Maggie Gregory 104 10 Homeschool 4-H 518 Junior Horses Jr. Horses Purple 1 Grand Mare 10702: Mares (3 years of age & over) Blue 1
Maggie Gregory 104 10 Homeschool 4-H 520 Junior Horses Jr. Horses 10709: Senior Western Pleasure White 3
Maggie Gregory 104 10 Homeschool 4-H 519 Junior Horses Jr. Horses 3 Sr. Showmanship Senior Showmanship
Treva Gurley 345 1654 Baby blanket with matching biHb oamnde bEucorbn ocmloitchs. Household Arts 20747: Crafts Red 2
Treva Gurley 345 1653 Road to Oklahoma pattern usedH oinm pei eEcceodn obmloickss. Household Arts 20746: Sr. Citizens Quilt Blue 1
Treva Gurley 345 1652 Hand embroidered Little Red RHidoimnge HEocondo qmuiiclts. Household Arts 20739: Hand Embroidery Quilt Blue 1
Treva Gurley 345 1651 Vintage handkerchiefs used to Hmoamke Ethceo nqoumilitc.s Household Arts 20737: Machine Pieced Quilt Red 2
Treva Gurley 345 1650 Hand embroidered blocks withH aoltmeern Eactoinngo mpaicpser-pieHceodu sbelhooclkds .Arts 20729: Baby Quilt Blue 1
Treva Gurley 345 1649 Home Economics Household Arts 20713: Cross Stitch (not counted) Blue 1
Cj Hackett 180 K 1225 Poultry Open Poultry 10613b: Bantam Ducks Pullets Blue 1
Cj Hackett 180 K 1226 Poultry Open Poultry 10613b: Bantam Ducks Pullets Blue 1
Cj Hackett 180 K Byng 4-H 901 Junior Horses Jr. Horses 10705: Pony Halter Red 2
Cj Hackett 180 K Cloverbuds 902 Junior Horses Jr. Horses 10706: Lead Line Blue 1
Trey Hackett 177 6 1198 Poultry Open Poultry 10612a: All Other Comb Clean Legged Cockerel Blue 1
Gavin Hamilton 48 9 374 Rabbits Open Rabbits 10202b: Fur Class Does Red 2
Katelyn Hamilton 87 1 375 Rabbits Open Rabbits 10202a: Fur Class Bucks Blue 1
Michelle Hamilton 47 128 Home Economics Crafts 20835: Plastic Canvas Craft Blue 1
Haley Harden 116 3 1724 Swine Open Swine 10301: Boars (born after Jan 1 this year) Blue 1
Madelyn Harden 115 K 1725 Swine Open Swine 10301: Boars (born after Jan 1 this year) Blue 1
Vicki Hart 316 Not 1590 Gourd purse. Hand carved gourHdo mwiet hE cleoantohmeric asnd sueAdrte. 20931: Art on Nature Item Blue 1
Vicki Hart 316 Not 1588 Hand carved gourd with bead tHriomme Economics Crafts 20809: Nature Art Blue 1
Vicki Hart 316 Not 1589 Hand carved gourd vase with flHoowmeer dEicsopnlaoym. ics Crafts 20821: Miscellaneous Craft Blue 1
Isabel Hawkins 171 3 Ada 4-H 840 Junior Horses Jr. Horses 10713: Peewee Trail Red 2
Jayli Hawkins 168 8 Ada 4-H 821 Junior Horses Jr. Horses 10719: Junior Barrel Racing White 3
Clayton Hayes 154 11 Latta FFA 756 Junior Beef Cattle Jr. Heifers Grand Champion 02H: Main Heifer born between Sept 1 & Dec 31 of the previous year Blue 1 Breed Champion
Kase Hayes 271 7 1331 Junior Swine Jr. Swine 10910: Crossbred Market Barrow / 10910.01: Crossbred Market Barrow - Show Class 1 Blue 1 Breed Reserve Champion
Kase Hayes 271 7 1332 Junior Swine Jr. Swine 10908: Spot Market Barrow Blue 1 Breed Champion
Krislynd Hayes 272 4 1336 Junior Swine Jr. Swine 01A: Berkshire Jr. Gilt (born in March or April this year) Red 2 Breed Reserve Champion
Krislynd Hayes 272 4 1315 Junior Swine Jr. Swine Showmanship 1 Jr. Swine Showmanship Jr. Swine Showmanship (3-6 Grade) Blue
Krislynd Hayes 272 4 1338 Junior Swine Jr. Swine 01H: Crossbred Jr. Gilt (born in March or April this year) Blue 1 Breed Champion
Krislynd Hayes 272 4 1339 Junior Swine Jr. Swine 01D: Hampshire Jr. Gilt (born in March or April this year) Blue 1 Breed Champion
Brazos Heck 27 7 1751 Junior Beef Cattle Jr. Heifers 02D: Commercial Heifer born between Sept. 1 & Dec. 31 of the previous year Blue 1 Reserve Breed Champion
Brazos Heck 27 7 Latta 4-H 80 Junior Beef Cattle Jr. Heifers 02D: Commercial Heifer born between Sept. 1 & Dec. 31 of the previous year Blue 1
Brazos Heck 27 7 Latta 4-H 81 Junior Beef Cattle Jr. Heifers 03J: Simmental Influence Heifer born between May 1 & Aug. 31 of the previous year Blue 1 Breed Champion
Reata Heck 29 Not 1434 Beef Open Breeding Beef 05I: Mini Hereford / 05I.02: Mini Hereford - Show Class 2 Blue 1
Logan Heldenbrand 172 12 851 Portrait of a woman who repreHseonmtes MEcoothneorm Eicasrth. Art 20901: Portrait Blue 1
Logan Heldenbrand 172 12 853 Piece created to express awareHnoemsse aEbcoounto tmhiec sMurdeArertd Missing Indigenous Women movement 20925: Western Art Blue 1
Logan Heldenbrand 172 12 862 Native American warrior and hHorosme es iElhcoouneotmteic, screateAdr tto express the feeling of belonging to the Earth and all its components. 20922: Abstract Blue 1
Mary Hightower 329 1608 wallhanging Home Economics Household Arts 20719: Wall Hanging - Stitched Red 2
Charles Hill, III 90 10 Latta FFA 384 Junior Beef Cattle Jr. Heifers Reserve Grand Champion 01G: Semmental Heifer born after Jan. this year Blue 1 Breed Champion
Charles Hill, III 90 10 Latta FFA 382 Junior Beef Cattle Jr. Heifers 01C: Chianina Heifer born after Jan this year Blue 1 Breed Champion
Jayden Hise 238 12 1730 Junior Sheep Jr. Breeding Sheep 01G: Shropshire (Ewe Lamb under 1 yr. of age) Blue 1 Breed Champion
Jayden Hise 238 12 1154 Junior Sheep Jr. Sheep 11005: Hampshire / 11005.01: Hampshire - Show Class 1 Red 2
Phyllis Hodges 120 567 mail box with cardinal on top Home Economics Crafts 20866: Holiday Centerpiece Blue 1
Phyllis Hodges 120 566 knitted christmas stocking Home Economics Crafts 20858: Christmas Stocking Blue 1
Phyllis Hodges 120 560 cardinals Home Economics Household Arts 20726: Needlel Point on Plastic Canvas Blue 1
Phyllis Hodges 120 564 pig Home Economics Crafts 20835: Plastic Canvas Craft Red 2
Phyllis Hodges 120 559 bride & groom dancing Home Economics Household Arts 20715: Counted Cross Stitch (not Framed) Blue 1
Phyllis Hodges 120 565 western shirt Home Economics Crafts 20857: Christmas Tree Ornamant White 3
Phyllis Hodges 120 562 knitted dish cloth Home Economics Household Arts 20744: Sr. Citizens Knitting (any article) Red 2
Phyllis Hodges 120 981 round mini basket Home Economics Household Arts 20748: Other Handwork White 3
Phyllis Hodges 120 557 knitted dish cloth Home Economics Household Arts 20707: Knitted Afghan or knitted non-clothing item Blue 1
Phyllis Hodges 120 558 needlework cross stitch Home Economics Household Arts 20714: Counted Cross Stitch (framed) Blue 1
Brakstin Horton 210 9 1163 Junior Goats Goats 04A: Boer Breeding Does / 04A.06: Boer Breeding Does - Show Class 6 Blue 1
Brakstin Horton 210 9 1347 Junior Goats Goats Lavender 2 Reserve Grand Champion 01F: Boar Goats Market Wethers (by weight) Blue 1 Reserve Breed Champion
Brakstin Horton 210 9 1041 Junior Goats Goats 01F: Boar Goats Market Wethers (by weight) Red 2
Avery Howard 186 2 935 Line and wash Watercolor painHtionmg eo fE kciotnteonm aicnsd babyA rcthick 20935: Jr. Animal White 3
Avery Howard 186 2 938 Paper plate craft, original desiHgnome Economics Crafts 20844: Jr. Paper Craft White 3
Avery Howard 186 2 934 Acrylic landscape painting Home Economics Art 20933: Jr. Landscape, Seascape, etc. Red 2
Avery Howard 186 2 937 Melted plastic cup and bead suHno cmaetc Ehceornomics Crafts 20839: Jr. Plastic or Plaster Craft Blue 1
Avery Howard 186 2 936 Acrylic aspen tree abstract paiHnotimnge Economics Art 20936: Jr. Abstract Red 2
Maycee Howard 289 12 Allen FFA 1406 Junior Beef Cattle Jr. Heifers 05E: Hereford Heifer born between Sept 1 & Dec. 31 of 2019 Blue 1 Breed Champion
Maycee Howard 289 12 Allen FFA 1408 Junior Beef Cattle Jr. Heifers 03H: Main Heifer born between May 1 & Aug 31 of the previous year Blue 1 Reserve Breed Champion
Maycee Howard 289 12 Allen FFA 1403 Junior Beef Cattle Jr. Heifers 05A: Angus Heifer born between Sept 1 & Dec. 31 of 2019 Blue 1 Breed Champion
Maycee Howard 289 12 1754 Junior Beef Cattle Jr. Beef Cattle Sr. Showmanship Beef Showmanship (10-12 Grade)
Erin Hubbard 12 PostHighschool 32 Horticulture Open Horticulture 20205: White Irish Potatoes (5) Blue 1
Kristy Huntsman 307 Not 1572 Blue and Green Christmas Gift HPolamcee mEcaotns omics Crafts 20868: Holiday Placemats (2) Blue 1
Kristy Huntsman 307 Not 1578 White Flowers Home Economics Photography 21016: 18 Years Old or Older-Flowers Red 2
Kristy Huntsman 307 Not 1573 Northern Lights in Colored PenHciolme Economics Art 20906: Landscape-Pencil Blue 1
Kristy Huntsman 307 Not 1569 Purple shaw Home Economics Clothing 20628: Crocheted Garment Blue 1
Kristy Huntsman 307 Not 1571 Sweet Tea Pitcher Home Economics Crafts 20801: Glazed Ceramic (1) Blue 1
Kristy Huntsman 307 Not 1581 Old house on Caddo Lake Home Economics Photography 21024: 18 Years Old or Older-Miscellaneous Red 2
Kristy Huntsman 307 Not 1522 Colored Pencil portrait of littleH goimrle Economics Art 20903: Portrait-Pencil Blue 1
Kristy Huntsman 307 Not 1575 Butterfly on Pink Flower Home Economics Photography 21013: 18 Years Old or Older-Nature (animals, birds, insects, etc.) Blue 1
Kristy Huntsman 307 Not 1574 Green Pear Home Economics Art 20908: Still Life-Water Color Red 2
Kristy Huntsman 307 Not 1577 Sunrise on Caddo Lake Home Economics Photography 21015: 18 Years Old or Older-Scenic or Landscapes Red 2
Makayla Huntsman 305 4 1537 Kitty cat Home Economics Crafts 20847: Jr. Craft item made from Duct Tape Red 2
Makayla Huntsman 305 4 1529 Pink Sequin Skirt Home Economics Clothing 20637: Jr. Clothing Skirt Red 2
Makayla Huntsman 305 4 1530 Pink Bunny Toy Home Economics Household Arts 20723: Stuffed Toy White 3
Makayla Huntsman 305 4 1525 Chocolate Pecan Fudge Home Economics Food Preparation 20429: Old Fashion Chocolate Fudge (3) Blue 1
Makayla Huntsman 305 4 1545 Flower over sunset Home Economics Art 20938: Jr. Ink Red 2
Makayla Huntsman 305 4 1532 Resin PInk and Blue Heart Home Economics Crafts 20824: Jewelry Blue 1
Makayla Huntsman 305 4 1548 Girl Reading book under tree Home Economics Photography 21007: 17 Years Old and Under - People Blue 1
Makayla Huntsman 305 4 1536 Hedgehog Mommy and Baby Home Economics Crafts 20844: Jr. Paper Craft Red 2
Makayla Huntsman 305 4 1527 Banana Bread Home Economics Food Preparation 20450: Best of Wheat Jr. Sweet Breads Blue 1
Makayla Huntsman 305 4 1534 Bunny Plate Home Economics Crafts 20837: Jr. Ceramics Blue 1
Makayla Huntsman 305 4 1528 Blackberry Jelly Home Economics Canning 20535: Berry Jelly Blue 1
Makayla Huntsman 305 4 1538 Sunflower Fall Arrangement Home Economics Crafts 20854: Jr. Artificial Arrangement Blue 1
Makayla Huntsman 305 4 1533 Cream Scrapbook with FlowersHome Economics Crafts 20830: Scrapbook Red 2
Makayla Huntsman 305 4 1547 white Flower Home Economics Photography 21004: 17 Years Old and Under - Flowers Red 2
Makayla Huntsman 305 4 1526 Soft Dinner Rolls Home Economics Food Preparation 20448: Best of Wheat Jr. Dinner Rolls Red 2
Taylor Huntsman 304 7 1570 Purple and Turquoise Marbled SHcormapeb Eocooknomics Crafts 20830: Scrapbook Blue 1
Taylor Huntsman 304 7 1552 Orange Jumper Dress Home Economics Clothing 20639: Jr. Clothing Dress Blue 1
Taylor Huntsman 304 7 1560 Three Fantasy Characters Home Economics Art 20932: Jr. Portrait Red 2
Taylor Huntsman 304 7 1555 Painted Chest Home Economics Crafts 20838: Jr. Wood Craft Red 2
Taylor Huntsman 304 7 1559 Purple, Blue, and Pink arrangeHmoemnte Economics Crafts 20854: Jr. Artificial Arrangement White 3
Taylor Huntsman 304 7 1553 White puffy blouse Home Economics Clothing 20636: Jr. Clothing Blouse Blue 1
Taylor Huntsman 304 7 1561 Into the Woods Home Economics Art 20933: Jr. Landscape, Seascape, etc. Blue 1
Taylor Huntsman 304 7 1550 Snickerdoodles Home Economics Food Preparation 20440: Other Cookies (3) White 3
Taylor Huntsman 304 7 1562 Hot chocolate Mug Home Economics Art 20934: Jr. Still Life Blue 1
Taylor Huntsman 304 7 1566 Iron Man Home Economics Art 20938: Jr. Ink White 3
Taylor Huntsman 304 7 1556 Dragon Scale Bracelet Home Economics Crafts 20841: Jr. Leather Craft Blue 1
Taylor Huntsman 304 7 1564 Abstract Enchanted Forest withH oBmooek Esconomics Art 20936: Jr. Abstract Blue 1
Taylor Huntsman 304 7 1554 Lemon Skirt Home Economics Clothing 20637: Jr. Clothing Skirt Blue 1
Taylor Huntsman 304 7 1558 Dragon Scale Purse Home Economics Crafts 20847: Jr. Craft item made from Duct Tape Blue 1
Taylor Huntsman 304 7 1565 Castle Home Economics Art 20937: Jr. Pencil Red 2
Taylor Huntsman 304 7 1549 Cookie Dough brownies Home Economics Food Preparation 20436: Jr. Brownies (3) White 3
Abby Inman 318 1587 Junior Sheep Jr. Sheep 11005: Hampshire / 11005.01: Hampshire - Show Class 1 White 3 Reserve Breed Champion
Jocelyn James 35 9 Latta FFA 320 Junior Horses Jr. Horses Lavender 2 Reserve Grand Mare 10702: Mares (3 years of age & over) Red 2
Jocelyn James 35 9 Latta FFA 107 Junior Horses Jr. Horses 1 Overall Showmanship, Jr. Showmanship Junior Showmanship
Sarah Johnson 263 12 Homeschool 4-H 1260 Butterfly on flowers 4-H Indoor Exhibits 4-H Photography All Grades 21: 4 Landscape or Nature Photos Blue 1
Amanda Jolly 287 6 Homeschool 4-H 1407 Counted cross-stitch wall hang4in-Hg tInhdato osar yE x”Hhiobmites SwFeaebtr Hicosm aen”d Fashion Grades 3-6 46: Needle Art by Hand Blue 1
Amanda Jolly 287 6 Homeschool 4-H 1417 Plastic craft with American fla4g -cHr oInssd ostoirt cEhxehdib oitns it 4-H Expressive Arts JR Grades 3-7 31: Plastic Craft Red 1
Amanda Jolly 287 6 Homeschool 4-H 1418 white painted can with purple 4f-eHlt Infldoowoerr Es xahnidb imtsacra4m-Hé Expressive Arts JR Grades 3-7 35: Miscellaneous (Items not listed) GreenLight
Amanda Jolly 287 6 Homeschool 4-H 1433 basic first aid kit in a gray plas4t-icH bInodxoor Exhibits Baby Sitting Child Care JR grades 3-7 04: Basic First Aid Kit GreenDark
Amanda Jolly 287 6 Homeschool 4-H 1409 snap bag with main body made4 -oHf pInindko ofrlo Erxahl ifbaibtsric aFnadb ruipcps earn edd Fgainshgi omna Gdera odfe ps u5r-p6le floral fabric 29: Storage Bag with closure Red 2
Amanda Jolly 287 6 Homeschool 4-H 1404 Poster about fun babysitting ga4m-He sIn fdoor okri dEsxhibits 4-H Poster 01: 4-H Promotional Poster 3-5 Blue 1
Amanda Jolly 287 6 Homeschool 4-H 1436 a half loaf of bread 4-H Indoor Exhibits Food Science grades 6-8 04: Yeast Bread Blue 1
Andrew Jolly 292 7 Homeschool 4-H 1437 poster explaining how model ro4c-Hke Itn deonogrin Eexsh wiboitrks Model Rocketry JR grades 3-7 02: Poster explaining function model rocket engine Blue 1
Andrew Jolly 292 7 Homeschool 4-H 1439 pencil drawing of an airplane 4-H Indoor Exhibits 4-H Expressive Arts JR Grades 3-7 01: Fine Art (Pencil, charcoal, pastes, chalk, ink) Pink 4
Andrew Jolly 292 7 Homeschool 4-H 1438 wooden house made of popsicl4e- Hst iIcnkdsoor Exhibits 4-H Expressive Arts JR Grades 3-7 35: Miscellaneous (Items not listed) White 3
Matthew Jolly 284 4 Homeschool 4-H 1397 House made of popsicle sticks 4-H Indoor Exhibits 4-H Expressive Arts JR Grades 3-7 35: Miscellaneous (Items not listed) Pink 4
Matthew Jolly 284 4 Homeschool 4-H 1443 chocolate chip cookies 4-H Indoor Exhibits Food Science grades 3-5 03: 3 Baked Dropped Cookies Red 2
Matthew Jolly 284 4 Homeschool 4-H 1395 Drawing of a house next to a tr4e-eH iInn dao foire lEdxhibits 4-H Expressive Arts JR Grades 3-7 01: Fine Art (Pencil, charcoal, pastes, chalk, ink) Red 2
Matthew Jolly 284 4 Homeschool 4-H 1393 Gun Safety poster 4-H Indoor Exhibits 4-H Poster 01: 4-H Promotional Poster 3-5 Red 2
Matthew Jolly 284 4 Homeschool 4-H 1396 Painting of a red bird sitting on4 -aH s Innodwo ocro Evxehreibdi tbsran4ch-H Expressive Arts JR Grades 3-7 05: Fine Art, Oil or Acrylic White 3
Jacob Jones 234 11 Vanoss 4-H 1503 Bell peppers 4-H Indoor Exhibits Home Gardening 20: Peppers, sweet bell (5) Blue 1
Jacob Jones 234 11 Vanoss 4-H 1502 Peppers 4-H Indoor Exhibits Home Gardening 18: Peppers, jalapeno (5) Blue 1
Jacob Jones 234 11 Vanoss 4-H 1501 Okra 4-H Indoor Exhibits Home Gardening 03: Okra (6) Pink 4
Jacob Jones 234 11 Vanoss 4-H 1500 Cake 4-H Indoor Exhibits Food Science grades 9-12 08: 8 inch layer, un iced shorten type cake Red 2
Jacob Jones 234 11 Vanoss 4-H 1498 Poster 4-H Indoor Exhibits 4-H Poster 07: 4-H Promotional Poster 9-12 White 3
Jacob Jones 234 11 Vanoss 4-H 1499 Vacation 4-H Indoor Exhibits 4-H Photography SR Grades 8-12 10: Best Individual Photo Red 2
Reagan Jones 99 6 Latta 4-H 1423 grassy sunset - Pastel 4-H Indoor Exhibits 4-H Expressive Arts JR Grades 3-7 01: Fine Art (Pencil, charcoal, pastes, chalk, ink) White 3
Reagan Jones 99 6 Latta 4-H 1425 sky scene - oil 4-H Indoor Exhibits 4-H Expressive Arts JR Grades 3-7 05: Fine Art, Oil or Acrylic Pink 4
Ryland Jones 288 7 Latta 4-H 1422 Horse shoe art 4-H Indoor Exhibits Wood Science and Industrial Arts JR grades 3-7 23: Metalwork Arc Welding Blue 1
Janna Kelley 18 988 Butterfly Home Economics Photography 21017: 18 Years Old or Older-Geometric, textures, patterns or lines Blue 1
Janna Kelley 18 1593 Home Economics Photography 21022 18 Years Old or Older-Black and White Blue 1
Janna Kelley 18 983 Home Economics Household Arts 20737: Machine Pieced Quilt White 3
Janna Kelley 18 984 Quilt Home Economics Canning 20526: Strawberry Preserves Blue 1
Janna Kelley 18 987 Sail boat Home Economics Photography 21015: 18 Years Old or Older-Scenic or Landscapes White 3
Parker King 337 2 1660 Horticulture Open Horticulture 20216: Pumpkin, round & Flat (1) Blue 1
Parker King 337 2 1659 Horticulture Open Horticulture 20215: Pumpkin, field type (1) Blue 1
Julie Knighten ` 296 1471
home canning of produce, fruits and vegetables.
Machine sewing, quilting, and Hemombreo Eidceornyomics Canning 20508: Green or Wax Beans Red 2
Julie Knighten ` 296 1483 garment sewn for family membHeorme Economics Clothing 20623: Children’s Play Wear - Girl’s (1 or 2 Piece) Blue 1
Julie Knighten ` 296 1490 quilt for family member Home Economics Household Arts 20738: Machine Embroidery Quilt Blue 1
Julie Knighten ` 296 1486 wall hanging for personal use Home Economics Household Arts 20718: Machine Embroidery Blue 1
Julie Knighten ` 296 1472 home canning from our gardenHome Economics Canning 20512: Blackeye or Field Peas Blue 1
Julie Knighten ` 296 1487 wall hanging for personal use Home Economics Household Arts 20719: Wall Hanging - Stitched White 3
Julie Knighten ` 296 1476 canned cucumbers from our gaHrdoemne Economics Canning 20542: Bread & Butter Pickles Red 2
Julie Knighten ` 296 1478 pickled cucumbers from our gaHrdoemne Economics Canning 20549: Other Pickles Blue 1
Julie Knighten ` 296 1474 extracted juice and made jellyHome Economics Canning 20535: Berry Jelly Red 2
Julie Knighten ` 296 1477 pickled cucumbers from our gaHrdoemne Economics Canning 20543: Sweet Cucumber Pickles Blue 1
Julie Knighten ` 296 1485 items made for kitchen use Home Economics Household Arts 20709: Potholder (set of 2 or more) White 3
Julie Knighten ` 296 1482 garment sewn for family membHeorme Economics Clothing 20621: Girl’s Dress (size 2 to 12) Blue 1
Julie Knighten ` 296 1488 baby quilt for family member Home Economics Household Arts 20729: Baby Quilt White 3
Julie Knighten ` 296 1475 extracted juice and made jellyHome Economics Canning 20540: Other Jelly Blue 1
Marlin Krause 94 415 Honey Open Honey 20304: 1 lb Medium Extracted Honey Blue 1
Caston Lackey 273 7 Vanoss 4-H 1318 Junior Beef Cattle Jr. Heifers 03D: Commercial Heifer born between May 1 & Aug. 31 of the previous year White 3
Jorja Lackey 274 3 Vanoss 4-H 1319 Junior Beef Cattle Jr. Heifers 02D: Commercial Heifer born between Sept. 1 & Dec. 31 of the previous year Blue 1
Jorja Lackey 132 3 Vanoss 4-H 637 Junior Horses Jr. Horses 10724: Peewee Goat Ribbon White 3
Jorja Lackey 132 3 Vanoss 4-H 636 Junior Horses Jr. Horses 10721: Peewee Pole Bending White 3
Aaron Lane 218 2 1128 “Great Ball” Pokemon string artH.ome Economics Crafts 20843: Jr. String Art Blue 1
Aaron Lane 266 2 1276 Straight lines Home Economics Photography 21005: 17 Years Old and Under - Geometric , texture, patterns or lines Blue 1
Aaron Lane 218 2 1129 God’s Promise to Abraham Home Economics Crafts 20846: Jr. Diorama Blue 1
Aaron Lane 266 2 1275 Green and brown Home Economics Photography 21001: 17 Years Old and Under - Nature White 3
Briana Lane 265 Not 1270 A Girl and her kitty Home Economics Photography 21019: 18 Years Old or Older-People Blue 1
Briana Lane 265 Not 1268 Cactus Tops Home Economics Photography 21016: 18 Years Old or Older-Flowers Blue 1
Briana Lane 265 Not 1328 Folded heart book Home Economics Crafts 20823: Paper Craft Blue 1
Briana Lane 265 Not 1269 Armadillo Patterns Home Economics Photography 21017: 18 Years Old or Older-Geometric, textures, patterns or lines Red 2
Briana Lane 265 Not 1273 Walking with brother Home Economics Photography 21024: 18 Years Old or Older-Miscellaneous White 3
Briana Lane 265 Not 1272 Hiding in my backyard Home Economics Photography 21023: 18 Years Old or Older-Picture Story Blue 1
Elizabeth Lane 227 Not 1264 Rainbows and Tape Home Economics Art 20941: Jr. Age 5 & under (Ribbons only) Blue
Elizabeth Lane 227 Not 1263 My Backyard Home Economics Photography 21003: 17 Years Old and Under - Scenic or Landscapes White 3
Elizabeth Lane 227 Not 1132 Bowl and hair clips created froHmo mmee lEtecodn poomniyc sbeads.Crafts 20839: Jr. Plastic or Plaster Craft Red 2
Jodie Langwell 270 1293 pumpkin bread Home Economics Food Preparation 20407: Loaf of Quick Fruit & or nut Bread (sweet) Blue 1
Jodie Langwell 270 1301 chicken Home Economics Crafts 20811: Wall Hanging (not a painting) Blue 1
Jodie Langwell 270 1312 lovie Home Economics HCE 21127: Stuffed toy (No Dolls) Blue 1
Jodie Langwell 270 1297 dill pickles Home Economics Canning 20544: Dill Cucumber Pickles Blue 1
Jodie Langwell 270 1309 green beans Home Economics HCE 21102: Other Vegetable Blue 1
Jodie Langwell 270 1302 owl Home Economics Crafts 20817: Glass Craft Blue 1
Jodie Langwell 270 1294 green beans Home Economics Canning 20508: Green or Wax Beans Blue 1
Jodie Langwell 270 1305 crocheted tree Home Economics Crafts 20862: Holiday Wall Hanging Red 2
Jodie Langwell 270 1313 crochet afghan Home Economics HCE 21128: Crochet or Knit Afghan Blue 1
Jodie Langwell 270 1304 bag Home Economics Crafts 20822: Recycled Craft Blue 1
Jodie Langwell 270 1296 tomato juice Home Economics Canning 20517: Tomato Juice Blue 1
Jodie Langwell 270 1311 pumpkin bread Home Economics HCE 21109: Loaf of Quick Bread (not yeast) Blue 1
Jodie Langwell 270 1300 lovie Home Economics Household Arts 20723: Stuffed Toy Blue 1
Jodie Langwell 270 1306 Home Economics Crafts 20866: Holiday Centerpiece Red 2
Jodie Langwell 270 1298 picante sauce Home Economics Canning 20551: Picante Sauce Blue 1
Jodie Langwell 270 1310 pickles Home Economics HCE 21105: Pickles or Relish Blue 1
Jodie Langwell 270 1303 heart Home Economics Crafts 20818: String Art Blue 1
Jodie Langwell 270 1295 tomatoes Home Economics Canning 20516: Tomatoes White 3
Jodie Langwell 270 1308 Home Economics HCE 21101: Tomatoes or Tomatoe Juice Blue 1
Jodie Langwell 270 1299 afghan crochet Home Economics Household Arts 20708: Baby Afghan, knit or crochet White 3
Kade Langwell 267 5 1285 wax hand Home Economics Crafts 20845: Jr. Craft (other than above) Red 2
Kade Langwell 267 5 1283 God’s eye Home Economics Crafts 20843: Jr. String Art Red 2
Kade Langwell 267 5 1282 pennies Home Economics Crafts 20840: Jr. Collections Red 2
Kade Langwell 267 5 1281 mobile Home Economics Crafts 20839: Jr. Plastic or Plaster Craft White 3
Kade Langwell 267 5 1280 flag Home Economics Crafts 20838: Jr. Wood Craft Blue 1
Owen Langwell 269 1 1286 drift wood mobile Home Economics Crafts 20809: Nature Art Red 2
Owen Langwell 269 1 1289 sea shells Home Economics Crafts 20840: Jr. Collections White 3
Melody Larry 333 1623 Rabbits Open Rabbits 10203a: Fancy Class Bucks Red 2
TiAnna Larry 334 1626 Rabbits Open Rabbits 10203b: Fancy Class Does Red 2
TiAnna Larry 334 1627 Rabbits Open Rabbits 10203b: Fancy Class Does Red 2
Tucker Laxton 26 4 Roff 4-H 79 Junior Beef Cattle Jr. Steers 10806: Steers / 10806.03: Steers - Show Class 3 Yellow 5
Konner Lewis 53 7 Latta 4-H 1334 Junior Beef Cattle Jr. Steers Reserve Grand Champion 10806: Steers / 10806.03: Steers - Show Class 3 Red 2
Konner Lewis 53 7 1753 Junior Beef Cattle Jr. Beef Cattle Int. Showmanship Beef Showmanship (7-9 Grade)
Lydea Logsdon 128 5 1519 Junior Horses Jr. Horses 10711: Junior Western Horsemanship Red 2
Blaise Manuel 330 1611 Junior Goats Goats 01F: Boar Goats Market Wethers (by weight) Blue 1
Ashley Matzkvech 182 8 Allen FFA 915 Junior Horses Jr. Horses 10716: Junior Reining Blue 1
Ashley Matzkvech 182 8 Allen FFA 906 Junior Horses Jr. Horses 10705: Pony Halter Blue 1
Ashley Matzkvech 182 8 Allen FFA 921 Junior Horses Jr. Horses 2 Jr. Showmanship Junior Showmanship
Don Mauch 204 PostHighschool 982 Butterscotch Pecan Cookies Home Economics Food Preparation 20428: Other Cookies (3) Blue 1
Ti McCoy 17 7 346 Junior Sheep Jr. Breeding Sheep 01E: Natural Color (Ewe Lamb under 1 yr. of age) / 01E.02: Natural Color (Ewe Lamb under 1 yr. of age) - Show Class 2 Blue 1 Breed Champion
Ti McCoy 17 7 345 Junior Sheep Jr. Breeding Sheep Reserve Grand Champion 01B: Hampshire (Ewe Lamb under 1 yr. of age) / 01B.03: Hampshire (Ewe Lamb under 1 yr. of age) - Show Class 3 Blue 1 Reserve Breed Champion
Ti McCoy 17 7 347 Junior Sheep Jr. Breeding Sheep 02H: Speckled Face (Ewe 1 yr. & under 2) Blue 1 Breed Champion
Avery McGill 243 9 1161 Junior Swine Jr. Swine 01D: Hampshire Jr. Gilt (born in March or April this year) Red 2 Breed Reserve Champion
Avery McGill 243 9 1158 Junior Swine Jr. Swine 10903: Berkshire Market Barrow Blue 1 Breed Champion
Jeralee McNeal 246 1252 Half square triangles outlined Hwoimthe wEchoitneo manicds brownH.ousehold Arts 20729: Baby Quilt Red 2
Jeralee McNeal 246 1253 Pink Roses on a box Home Economics Art 20916: Floral Blue 1
Jeralee McNeal 246 1254 Butterfly Home Economics Crafts 20804: China Painting Red 2
Jeralee McNeal 246 1255 Christmas gnome Home Economics Crafts 20857: Christmas Tree Ornamant Blue 1
Dani Mctague 50 6 1517 4-H Indoor Exhibits Personal Development grades 6-8 14: Scrapbook 8-10 pages Blue 1
Dani Mctague 50 6 Ada 4-H 148 4-H Indoor Exhibits 4-H Expressive Arts JR Grades 3-7 19: Leather Craft (Kit) Blue 1
Dani Mctague 50 6 454 Home Economics Crafts 20837: Jr. Ceramics Red 2
Dani Mctague 50 6 Ada 4-H 147 4-H Indoor Exhibits 4-H Expressive Arts JR Grades 3-7 17: Bead Craft Blue 1
Dani Mctague 50 6 468 Home Economics Art 20933: Jr. Landscape, Seascape, etc. White 3
Dani Mctague 50 6 Ada 4-H 145 4-H Indoor Exhibits 4-H Expressive Arts JR Grades 3-7 13: Print Process Article, Block Printing Blue 1
Dani Mctague 50 6 465 Home Economics Crafts 20867: Other Holiday Decoration Red 2
Dani Mctague 50 6 Ada 4-H 164 4-H Indoor Exhibits Fabrics and Fashion Grades 3-6 45: Textile Fabric Creation Blue 1
Dani Mctague 50 6 463 Home Economics Crafts 20865: Holiday Ceramics Blue 1
Dani Mctague 50 6 470 Home Economics Art 20935: Jr. Animal Blue 1
Dani Mctague 50 6 469 Home Economics Art 20934: Jr. Still Life Red 2
Dani Mctague 50 6 462 Home Economics Crafts 20864: Holiday Wreath White 3
Dani Mctague 50 6 Ada 4-H 158 4-H Indoor Exhibits 4-H Educational Booth 01: Educational Booth Display Blue 1
Dani Mctague 50 6 Ada 4-H 168 4-H Indoor Exhibits Baby Sitting Child Care JR grades 3-7 04: Basic First Aid Kit GreenLight
Dani Mctague 50 6 Ada 4-H 151 4-H Indoor Exhibits 4-H Expressive Arts JR Grades 3-7 27: Puppet Blue 1
Dani Mctague 50 6 Ada 4-H 162 4-H Indoor Exhibits 4-H Science & Technology JR Grades 3-7 03: Brochure, Card, or Invitation related to 4-H Blue 1
Dani Mctague 50 6 1515 4-H Indoor Exhibits Fabrics and Fashion Grades 5-6 29: Storage Bag with closure Blue 1
Dani Mctague 50 6 Ada 4-H 139 4-H Indoor Exhibits 4-H Expressive Arts JR Grades 3-7 01: Fine Art (Pencil, charcoal, pastes, chalk, ink) Blue 1
Dani Mctague 50 6 Ada 4-H 146 4-H Indoor Exhibits 4-H Expressive Arts JR Grades 3-7 15: Nature Craft Blue 1
Dani Mctague 50 6 452 Home Economics Crafts 20811: Wall Hanging (not a painting) Red 2
Dani Mctague 50 6 Ada 4-H 153 4-H Indoor Exhibits 4-H Expressive Arts JR Grades 3-7 31: Plastic Craft Blue 1
Dani Mctague 50 6 Ada 4-H 173 4-H Indoor Exhibits Baby Sitting Child Care JR grades 3-7 02: Puzzles Help Children Learn Blue 1
Dani Mctague 50 6 Ada 4-H 140 4-H Indoor Exhibits 4-H Expressive Arts JR Grades 3-7 03: Fine Art, Watercolor Blue 1
Dani Mctague 50 6 Ada 4-H 155 4-H Indoor Exhibits 4-H Expressive Arts JR Grades 3-7 35: Miscellaneous (Items not listed) Blue 1
Dani Mctague 50 6 Ada 4-H 174 4-H Indoor Exhibits Wood Science and Industrial Arts grades 6-8 13: Miscellaneous Wood Blue 1
Dani Mctague 50 6 Ada 4-H 144 4-H Indoor Exhibits 4-H Expressive Arts JR Grades 3-7 11: Pottery, Original Design Blue 1
Dani Mctague 50 6 Ada 4-H 161 4-H Indoor Exhibits 4-H Science & Technology JR Grades 3-7 01: Flat Flyer Red 2
Dani Mctague 50 6 Ada 4-H 142 4-H Indoor Exhibits 4-H Expressive Arts JR Grades 3-7 07: Ceramic Glazed 1 piece White 3
Dani Mctague 50 6 Ada 4-H 159 4-H Indoor Exhibits 4-H Photography JR Grades 3-7 01: 4 photos People, Animals, Plant Life, Scenery Blue 1
Dani Mctague 50 6 Ada 4-H 157 4-H Indoor Exhibits 4-H Poster 04: 4-H Promotional Poster 6-8 Blue 1
Dani Mctague 50 6 456 Home Economics Crafts 20839: Jr. Plastic or Plaster Craft Blue 1
Dani Mctague 50 6 467 Home Economics Art 20932: Jr. Portrait Blue 1
Dani Mctague 50 6 Ada 4-H 175 4-H Indoor Exhibits Wood Science and Industrial Arts JR grades 3-7 03: JR Woodcraft original design Blue 1
Dani Mctague 50 6 Ada 4-H 177 4-H Indoor Exhibits Companion Animals 01: Companion Animal Poster JR grades 3-7 Blue 1
Dani Mctague 50 6 Ada 4-H 170 4-H Indoor Exhibits Food Science grades 6-8 20: Educational Poster nutritional combo of fruit and veg Blue 1
Dani Mctague 50 6 Ada 4-H 137 4-H Indoor Exhibits 4-H Educational Booth 02: Community Service Booth Display Blue 1
Dani Mctague 50 6 Ada 4-H 160 4-H Indoor Exhibits 4-H Photography JR Grades 3-7 05: Best Individual Photo Blue 1
Dani Mctague 50 6 Ada 4-H 176 4-H Indoor Exhibits Wildlife Projects JR grades 3-7 02: Scrapbook of Oklahoma Wildlife (15 species) Blue 1
Dani Mctague 50 6 473 Home Economics Art 20938: Jr. Ink Blue 1
Dani Mctague 50 6 Ada 4-H 141 4-H Indoor Exhibits 4-H Expressive Arts JR Grades 3-7 05: Fine Art, Oil or Acrylic Blue 1
Dani Mctague 50 6 459 Home Economics Crafts 20845: Jr. Craft (other than above) White 3
Dani Mctague 50 6 453 Home Economics Crafts 20812: Wall Hanging (Wreaths) Blue 1
Dani Mctague 50 6 Ada 4-H 163 4-H Indoor Exhibits Fabrics and Fashion Grades 3-6 44: Decorative Textile Technique Blue 1
Dani Mctague 50 6 464 Home Economics Crafts 20866: Holiday Centerpiece White 3
Dani Mctague 50 6 Ada 4-H 165 4-H Indoor Exhibits Fabrics and Fashion Grades 3-6 49: Repurposed Textile Creation Blue 1
Dani Mctague 50 6 Ada 4-H 150 4-H Indoor Exhibits 4-H Expressive Arts JR Grades 3-7 23: Wax Candle Handcrafted Blue 1
Dani Mctague 50 6 Ada 4-H 152 4-H Indoor Exhibits 4-H Expressive Arts JR Grades 3-7 29: Paper Craft Blue 1
Dani Mctague 50 6 Ada 4-H 171 4-H Indoor Exhibits Model Rocketry JR grades 3-7 04: Model Rocket made from Kit Blue 1
Dani Mctague 50 6 Ada 4-H 169 4-H Indoor Exhibits Food Science grades 6-8 06: 3 Rolled Sugar Type Cookies Blue 1
Dani Mctague 50 6 461 Home Economics Crafts 20863: Holiday Yard Ornament Blue 1
Dani Mctague 50 6 Ada 4-H 172 4-H Indoor Exhibits Wood Science and Industrial Arts grades 3-5 06: Puzzle or Game Blue 1
Dani Mctague 50 6 Ada 4-H 143 4-H Indoor Exhibits 4-H Expressive Arts JR Grades 3-7 09: Ceramic Stained Blue 1
Dani Mctague 50 6 472 Home Economics Art 20937: Jr. Pencil Blue 1
Dani Mctague 50 6 457 Home Economics Crafts 20842: Jr. Glass Craft Blue 1
Dani Mctague 50 6 Ada 4-H 154 4-H Indoor Exhibits 4-H Expressive Arts JR Grades 3-7 33: Duct Tape Craft Blue 1
Dani Mctague 50 6 450 Home Economics Crafts 20801: Glazed Ceramic (1) Red 2
Dani Mctague 50 6 Ada 4-H 149 4-H Indoor Exhibits 4-H Expressive Arts JR Grades 3-7 21: Leather Craft, Original Design Blue 1
Dani Mctague 50 6 Ada 4-H 166 4-H Indoor Exhibits Fabrics & Fashion All Grades 41: Seasonal Decor Non Fabric Blue 1
Tyler McTague 52 2 Ada 4-H 439 Junior Horses Jr. Horses 10710: Pony Westerns Pleasure Red 2
Tyler McTague 52 2 Ada 4-H 436 Junior Horses Jr. Horses 10705: Pony Halter White 3
Jonathan Morrow 7 Not 433 Home Economics Canning 20544: Dill Cucumber Pickles Red 2
Roberta Morrow 2 970 Fudge with Pecans Home Economics Food Preparation 20430: Marshmellow Cream Fudge Blue 1
Roberta Morrow 2 484 Tatted bookmarker Home Economics Household Arts 20727: Other Handwork Red 2
Roberta Morrow 2 225 Home Economics Household Arts 20709: Potholder (set of 2 or more) Red 2
Roberta Morrow 2 224 Tatted Bookmarker Home Economics Household Arts 20748: Other Handwork Red 2
Roberta Morrow 2 968 Bag made from bird seed sack Home Economics Crafts 20822: Recycled Craft White 3
Roberta Morrow 2 969 Home Economics Food Preparation 20421: Pecan Pie Blue 1
Roberta Morrow 2 971 Pineapple Sweet Rolls Home Economics Food Preparation 20406: Other Yeast Rolls (3) Red 2
Brooking Murphy 63 1 239 Home Economics Food Preparation 20438: Jr. Chocolate Chip Cookies (3) Blue 1
Brooking Murphy 63 1 262 Home Economics Art 20941: Jr. Age 5 & under (Ribbons only) White
Brooking Murphy 63 1 238 Home Economics Food Preparation 20437: Jr. Peanut Butter Cookies (3) Blue 1
Brooking Murphy 63 1 256 Home Economics Art 20916: Floral White 3
Brooking Murphy 63 1 250 Home Economics Crafts 20838: Jr. Wood Craft White 3
Brooking Murphy 63 1 261 Home Economics Art 20940: Jr. Paint by Number or Kit Blue 1
Brooking Murphy 63 1 266 Horticulture Open Horticulture 20233: Other items not listed Blue 1
Brooking Murphy 63 1 258 Home Economics Art 20934: Jr. Still Life White 3
Brooking Murphy 63 1 252 Home Economics Crafts 20844: Jr. Paper Craft Blue 1
Brooking Murphy 63 1 254 Home Economics Crafts 20846: Jr. Diorama Red 2
Brooking Murphy 63 1 1607 Horticulture Open Horticulture 20232: Cucumbers (2) Red 2
Brooking Murphy 63 1 259 Home Economics Art 20935: Jr. Animal Red 2
Brooking Murphy 63 1 265 Horticulture Open Horticulture 20230: Tomatoes, Cherry (5) Blue 1
Brooking Murphy 63 1 241 Home Economics Food Preparation 20450: Best of Wheat Jr. Sweet Breads Red 2
Brooking Murphy 63 1 251 Home Economics Crafts 20840: Jr. Collections Blue 1
Rece Nickell 310 Byng FFA 1540 Junior Beef Cattle Jr. Heifers Reserve Grand Champion 01A: Angus Heifer born after Jan. this year / 01: Angus Heifer born after Jan. this year - Female / 01.01: Angus Heifer bRoernd after Jan. t2his year - Female - Show Class 1
Rhett Nickell 309 Byng 4-H 1539 Junior Beef Cattle Jr. Heifers 01A: Angus Heifer born after Jan. this year / 01: Angus Heifer born after Jan. this year - Female / 01.01: Angus Heifer bBolrune after Jan. t1his year - Female - Show Class 1
Rhi Nickell 311 12 Byng FFA 1541 Junior Beef Cattle Jr. Heifers 01A: Angus Heifer born after Jan. this year / 01: Angus Heifer born after Jan. this year - Female / 01.01: Angus Heifer bBolrune after Jan. t1his year - FemaBlere -e dSh Cohwa mClpaisosn 1
Debra Noble 363 1711 Home Economics Household Arts 20706: Other Crochet Red 2
Debra Noble 363 1712 Home Economics Household Arts 20708: Baby Afghan, knit or crochet Red 2
Debra Noble 363 1708 Horticulture Open Horticulture 20223: Okra (6) Blue 1
Debra Noble 363 1710 Home Economics Household Arts 20705: Crochet Afghan (other) Blue 1
Debra Noble 363 1707 Horticulture Open Horticulture 20209: Yellow Onions (5) Red 2
Joe Noble 362 1702 Horticulture Open Horticulture 20209: Yellow Onions (5) Blue 1
Joe Noble 362 1704 Horticulture Open Horticulture 20222: Squash, summer zucchini (2) Blue 1
Joe Noble 362 1703 Horticulture Open Horticulture 20220: Sqush, summer yellow straight neck (2) Blue 1
Joe Noble 362 1706 Horticulture Open Horticulture 20229: Tomatoes (5) Blue 1
Joe Noble 362 1705 Horticulture Open Horticulture 20223: Okra (6) Red 2
Glenn Ogle 359 PostHighschool 1679 Lamp Home Economics Crafts 20821: Miscellaneous Craft Red 2
Glenn Ogle 359 PostHighschool 1689 Candle holders Home Economics Crafts 20820: Other Collection (10 items or less) Blue 1
Kord Pender 49 5 Vanoss 4-H 212 Junior Horses Jr. Horses 3 Jr. Showmanship Junior Showmanship
Taos Pender 58 Not Vanoss 4-H 205 Junior Horses Jr. Horses 10706: Lead Line Blue 1
Teagan Pender 55 1 Vanoss 4-H 206 Junior Horses Jr. Horses 10706: Lead Line Blue 1
Jaxon Perry 324 12 1599 Home Economics Food Preparation 20425: Brownies (3) Blue 1
Jaxon Perry 324 12 1601 Jr. Agri. Mechanics Jr. Agri. Mechanics 41502: Racks (metal or wooden) Blue 1
Jaxon Perry 324 12 1602 Jr. Agri. Mechanics Jr. Agri. Mechanics 41502: Racks (metal or wooden) Blue 1
Natile Perry 143 10 Byng FFA 673 Junior Horses Jr. Horses 10723: Senior Pole Bending Blue 1
Natile Perry 143 10 Byng FFA 670 Junior Horses Jr. Horses 10712: Senior Western Horsemanship Blue 1
Natile Perry 143 10 Byng FFA 677 Junior Horses Jr. Horses 10729: Senior Breakaway Red 2
Natile Perry 143 10 Byng FFA 671 Junior Horses Jr. Horses 10717: Senior Reining Red 2
Natile Perry 143 10 Byng FFA 680 Junior Horses Jr. Horses 2 Overall Showmanship, Sr. Showmanship Senior Showmanship
Natile Perry 143 10 Byng FFA 675 Junior Horses Jr. Horses 10726: Senior Goat Tying Blue 1
Natile Perry 143 10 Byng FFA 669 Junior Horses Jr. Horses 10709: Senior Western Pleasure Red 2
Natile Perry 143 10 Byng FFA 666 Junior Horses Jr. Horses 10704: Gelding (3 yrs of age and over) White 3
Natile Perry 143 10 Byng FFA 672 Junior Horses Jr. Horses 10720: Senior Barrel Racing Blue 1
Ryder Perry 323 7 1598 Molasses Cookies Home Economics Food Preparation 20428: Other Cookies (3) Red 2
Caleb Phelps 199 11 978 Junior Goats Goats 04A: Boer Breeding Does / 04A.05: Boer Breeding Does - Show Class 5 Blue 1
Bradalyn Pinley 98 2 867 Poultry Open Poultry Egg Show Blue
Bradalyn Pinley 98 2 838 Poultry Open Poultry 10607b: Single Comb Clean Legged Pullets Pink
Breylea Pinley 97 6 Roff 4-H 1355 Mask making service 4-H Indoor Exhibits 4-H Poster 01: 4-H Promotional Poster 3-5 White 3
Breylea Pinley 97 6 Roff 4-H 819 Junior Poultry Poultry 112A09A: Bantam Fowl Feather Legged Cocks Blue 1
Breylea Pinley 97 6 Roff 4-H 1352 First aid kit 4-H Indoor Exhibits Baby Sitting Child Care JR grades 3-7 04: Basic First Aid Kit Blue 1
Breylea Pinley 97 6 Roff 4-H 1348 Mask 4-H Indoor Exhibits Fabrics and Fashion Grades 5-6 10: Sewn Fashion Accessory Blue 1
Breylea Pinley 97 6 Roff 4-H 1350 Tomatoes 4-H Indoor Exhibits Home Gardening 22: Tomatoes, large type (5) White 3
Breylea Pinley 97 6 Roff 4-H 1354 Cookies 4-H Indoor Exhibits Food Science grades 3-5 03: 3 Baked Dropped Cookies Blue 1
Breylea Pinley 97 6 Roff 4-H 834 Junior Poultry Poultry 112A07B: Bantam Fowl Single Come Clean Legged Hens Blue 1
Breylea Pinley 97 6 Roff 4-H 845 Junior Poultry Poultry 112A07B: Bantam Fowl Single Come Clean Legged Hens Blue 1
Breylea Pinley 97 6 Roff 4-H 1349 Okra 4-H Indoor Exhibits Home Gardening 03: Okra (6) Red 2
Breylea Pinley 97 6 Roff 4-H 713 Junior Poultry Poultry 112A09B: Bantam Fowl Feather Legged Hens Blue 1
Breylea Pinley 97 6 Roff 4-H 832 Junior Poultry Poultry 112A07A: Bantam Fowl Single Comb Clean Legged Cocks Blue 1
Breylea Pinley 97 6 Roff 4-H 849 Junior Poultry Poultry 112A07A: Bantam Fowl Single Comb Clean Legged Cocks Red 2
Breylea Pinley 97 6 Roff 4-H 1351 Cherry tomatoes 4-H Indoor Exhibits Home Gardening 23: Tomatoes, cherry (5) Blue 1
Breylea Pinley 97 6 Roff 4-H 828 Junior Poultry Poultry Egg Show White
Jayla Plunk 106 Not 479 Horticulture Open Horticulture 20222: Squash, summer zucchini (2) Red 2
Jayla Plunk 106 Not 477 Horticulture Open Horticulture 20211: Watermelon, oblong (1) Blue 1
Jayla Plunk 106 Not 478 Horticulture Open Horticulture 20212: Watermelon, round (1) Blue 1
Traci Prater 226 1130 Framed freestanding rotating pHyormoger aEpchoyn oomf Micasrvel CCormafitcs character 20805: Wood Craft Red 2
Traci Prater 226 1131 Natural wood turned into a waHlkoinmge s Etacfofn womithic spyrogrCarpahfyt sbiblical verse burned down its natural curve. 20808: Wood Turned Other Item White 3
Bodey Ray 137 7 Roff 4-H 662 Junior Horses Jr. Horses 10728: Junior Breakaway Red 2
Brynlea Ray 320 1 1595 Horse Open Horse 10019: Barrel Racing Blue 1
Carlee Reed 147 5 Latta 4-H 1055 Junior Horses Jr. Horses Lavender 2 Reserve Grand Mare 10704: Gelding (3 yrs of age and over) Red 2
Carlee Reed 147 5 Latta 4-H 1061 Canvas of hay bales 4-H Indoor Exhibits 4-H Expressive Arts JR Grades 3-7 05: Fine Art, Oil or Acrylic Red 2
Conlee Reed 215 K Latta 4-H 1060 Junior Horses Jr. Horses 10706: Lead Line Blue 1
Cal Reeves 23 7 Latta 4-H 70 Junior Poultry Poultry 112A10B: Bantam Fowl Old English Game Hens Blue 1
Cal Reeves 23 7 Latta 4-H 73 Junior Poultry Poultry 112A10B: Bantam Fowl Old English Game Hens Pink
Cal Reeves 23 7 Latta 4-H 74 Junior Poultry Poultry 112A10B: Bantam Fowl Old English Game Hens White 3
Cal Reeves 23 7 Latta 4-H 61 Junior Poultry Poultry 112A10B: Bantam Fowl Old English Game Hens Red 2
Cal Reeves 23 7 Latta 4-H 1274 4-H Indoor Exhibits Insect Exhibits 04: Fourth Year 75 Insects Blue 1
Cal Reeves 23 7 Latta 4-H 1448 Junior Poultry Poultry Egg Show Pink
Kas Reeves 24 6 Latta 4-H 1279 4-H Indoor Exhibits Forage Livestock Wildlife 01: Forages desirable grazing value Cattle Blue 1
Kas Reeves 24 6 Latta 4-H 1278 4-H Indoor Exhibits Forestry Exhibit 01: 10 Leaves grades 3-5 Blue 1
Kas Reeves 24 6 Latta 4-H 64 Junior Poultry Poultry 112A10B: Bantam Fowl Old English Game Hens Red 2
Kas Reeves 24 6 Latta 4-H 65 Junior Poultry Poultry 112A10B: Bantam Fowl Old English Game Hens White 3
Kas Reeves 24 6 Latta 4-H 67 Junior Poultry Poultry 112A10B: Bantam Fowl Old English Game Hens Red 2
Kas Reeves 24 6 Latta 4-H 68 Junior Poultry Poultry 112A10B: Bantam Fowl Old English Game Hens Blue 1
Kas Reeves 24 6 Latta 4-H 1277 4-H Indoor Exhibits Insect Exhibits 03: Third Year 50 insects Blue 1
Mae Reeves 25 K 75 Poultry Open Poultry 10611a: Modern Game Cockerel Blue 1
Mae Reeves 25 K 76 Poultry Open Poultry 10611b: Modern Game Pullets Blue 1
Betsy Reynolds 332 1640 Resin Art Home Economics Crafts 20816: Plaster Craft Blue 1
Kya rhodes 300 Vanoss FFA 1620 plastic 4-H Indoor Exhibits 4-H Expressive Arts SR Grades 8-12 32: Plastic Craft Blue 1
Kya rhodes 300 Vanoss FFA 1513 was wanting enter non fabric 4-H Indoor Exhibits Fabrics & Fashion Grades 9-12 39: Seasonal Décor From Fabric Blue 1
Kya rhodes 300 Vanoss FFA 1622 art 4-H Indoor Exhibits 4-H Expressive Arts SR Grades 8-12 06: Fine Art, Oil or Acrylic Red 2
Kya rhodes 300 Vanoss FFA 1514 4-H Indoor Exhibits Food Science grades 9-12 08: 8 inch layer, un iced shorten type cake Blue 1
Kya rhodes 300 Vanoss FFA 1505 4-H Indoor Exhibits 4-H Photography All Grades 22: Best Individual Photo Blue 1
Kya rhodes 300 Vanoss FFA 1621 wood 4-H Indoor Exhibits Wood Science and Industrial Arts grades 9-12 17: Miscellaneous Wood Blue 1
Kya rhodes 300 Vanoss FFA 1509 4-H Indoor Exhibits 4-H Expressive Arts SR Grades 8-12 36: Miscellaneous (Items not listed) Blue 1
Bryan Rich 260 1251 Horticulture Open Horticulture 20226: Peppers, large hot (5) Blue 1
mel robertson 54 193 Home Economics Crafts 20826: Hand & Loom Work Blue 1
Clayton Rohla 205 2 1087 Beef Open Breeding Beef 02E: Hereford Bull Yearlings (1-2 yrs) Blue 1
Clayton Rohla 205 2 1094 Horticulture Open Horticulture 20229: Tomatoes (5) White 3
Clayton Rohla 205 2 1088 Horticulture Open Horticulture 20212: Watermelon, round (1) Red 2
Clayton Rohla 205 2 1096 Horticulture Open Horticulture 20232: Cucumbers (2) Blue 1
Clayton Rohla 205 2 1091 Horticulture Open Horticulture 20224: Peppers, Jalapeno (5) Blue 1
Clayton Rohla 205 2 1090 Horticulture Open Horticulture 20214: Cantaloupes (1) Blue 1
Clayton Rohla 205 2 1097 Horticulture Open Horticulture 20233: Other items not listed Red 2
Clayton Rohla 205 2 1093 Horticulture Open Horticulture 20226: Peppers, large hot (5) Red 2
Clayton Rohla 205 2 1099 Tic Tac Toe Home Economics Crafts 20845: Jr. Craft (other than above) Blue 1
Clayton Rohla 205 2 1085 Beef Open Breeding Beef 05I: Mini Hereford / 05I.01: Mini Hereford - Show Class 1 Blue 1
Clayton Rohla 205 2 1092 Horticulture Open Horticulture 20225: Peppers, small hot (5) Blue 1
Laura Rose 32 1690 Horticulture Open Horticulture 20217: Pumpkin, pie type (1) Red 2
Laura Rose 32 330 Horticulture Open Horticulture 20221: Squash, summer yellow crook neck (2) Blue 1
Laura Rose 32 104 Poultry Open Poultry Egg Show Pink
Laura Rose 32 329 Horticulture Open Horticulture 20220: Sqush, summer yellow straight neck (2) Red 2
Patrick Rose 30 103 Poultry Open Poultry Egg Show Pink
Patrick Rose 30 327 Horticulture Open Horticulture 20223: Okra (6) White 3
Susan Rose 33 105 Home Economics Household Arts 20719: Wall Hanging - Stitched Blue 1
Susan Rose 33 102 Poultry Open Poultry Egg Show White
Susan Rose 33 352 Horticulture Open Horticulture 20224: Peppers, Jalapeno (5) White 3
Susan Rose 33 428 Horticulture Open Horticulture 20217: Pumpkin, pie type (1) Blue 1
Susan Rose 33 270 Horticulture Open Horticulture 20230: Tomatoes, Cherry (5) Red 2
Susan Rose 33 332 Horticulture Open Horticulture 20228: Peppers, sweet bannana (5) Red 2
Susan Rose 33 269 Horticulture Open Horticulture 20229: Tomatoes (5) Red 2
Susan Rose 33 353 Horticulture Open Horticulture 20227: Peppers, Sweet Bell (5) Red 2
Kaylee Ross 43 7 951 Junior Goats Goats Int. Showmanship 04A: Boer Breeding Does / 04A.02: Boer Breeding Does - Show Class 2 Red 2
Riley Ross 42 4 991 Junior Goats Goats 04A: Boer Breeding Does / 04A.01: Boer Breeding Does - Show Class 1 Red 2
Molly Rowland 22 Not Cloverbuds 83 Junior Horses Jr. Horses 10706: Lead Line Blue 1
Evan Scribner 236 1164 Junior Sheep Jr. Breeding Sheep 01B: Hampshire (Ewe Lamb under 1 yr. of age) / 01B.01: Hampshire (Ewe Lamb under 1 yr. of age) - Show Class 1 Red 2
Evan Scribner 236 1168 Junior Sheep Jr. Sheep 11007: Crossbreed / 11007.01: Crossbreed - Show Class 1 White 3
Hadlee Scribner 221 3 1726 Goats Open Goats 05C: Sannens Milk Tooth Blue 1
Hadlee Scribner 221 3 1103 Junior Goats Goats 04A: Boer Breeding Does / 04A.01: Boer Breeding Does - Show Class 1 Blue 1
Bryar Sheppard 127 6 Vanoss 4-H 711 Junior Rabbits Rabbits 112B01A: Market (Meat) Bucks Blue 1
Bryar Sheppard 127 6 697 Poultry Open Poultry 10609a: Feather Legged Cockerel Blue 1
Bryar Sheppard 127 6 Vanoss 4-H 626 Junior Poultry Poultry 112A06B: Large Fowl All Other Standard Breeds Hens Blue 1
Bryar Sheppard 127 6 Vanoss 4-H 623 Junior Poultry Poultry 112A01A: Large Fowl American Cocks Blue 1
Bryar Sheppard 127 6 Vanoss 4-H 628 Junior Poultry Poultry 112A06A: Large Fowl All Other Standrad Breeds Cocks Blue 1
Bryar Sheppard 127 6 687 Poultry Open Poultry 10608b: Rose Comb Cleans Legged Pullets Blue 1
Bryar Sheppard 127 6 Vanoss 4-H 618 Junior Poultry Poultry 112A01B: Large Fowl American Hens Blue 1
Bryar Sheppard 127 6 Vanoss 4-H 645 Junior Poultry Poultry 112A10A: Bantam Fowl Old English Game Cocks Blue 1
Bryar Sheppard 127 6 1729 Goats Open Milk Goats 04C: Sannens Doe Milker Blue 1
Bryar Sheppard 127 6 700 Poultry Open Poultry 10609b: Feather Legged Pullets Blue 1
Bryar Sheppard 127 6 Vanoss 4-H 664 Junior Poultry Poultry 112A09B: Bantam Fowl Feather Legged Hens Red 2
Bryar Sheppard 127 6 681 Poultry Open Poultry 10608a: Rose Comb Clean Legged Cockerel Blue 1
Autumn Simmons 119 5 1634 Rabbits Open Rabbits 10202b: Fur Class Does White 3
Autumn Simmons 119 5 1635 Rabbits Open Rabbits 10202a: Fur Class Bucks White 3
Sharon Sliger 358 1675 Home Economics Photography 21017: 18 Years Old or Older-Geometric, textures, patterns or lines White 3
Sharon Sliger 358 1676 Home Economics Photography 21022 18 Years Old or Older-Black and White White 3
Sharon Sliger 358 1674 Home Economics Photography 21016: 18 Years Old or Older-Flowers Blue 1
Sharon Sliger 358 1677 Home Economics Photography 21024: 18 Years Old or Older-Miscellaneous Blue 1
Derek Smith 100 7 429 Home Economics Art 20937: Jr. Pencil White 3
Terry Smith 306 Not 1567 Deep Space Photo Home Economics Photography 21013: 18 Years Old or Older-Nature (animals, birds, insects, etc.) Red 2
Terry Smith 306 Not 1568 Jupiter/Saturn Convergence Home Economics Photography 21023: 18 Years Old or Older-Picture Story Red 2
Walker Starns 138 657 Rabbits Open Rabbits 10203b: Fancy Class Does Blue 1
Walker Starns 138 655 Rabbits Open Rabbits 10203a: Fancy Class Bucks White 3
Kannon Stone 314 1583 Junior Goats Goats Lavender 2 Reserve Grand Champion 05: Boer Wethers Dams / 05.01: Boer Wethers Dams - Show Class 1 Red 2
Jolie Sutton 146 7 Latta 4-H 698 Junior Horses Jr. Horses 10711: Junior Western Horsemanship Blue 1
Jolie Sutton 146 7 Latta 4-H 696 Junior Horses Jr. Horses 10708: Junior Western Pleasure Blue 1
Jolie Sutton 146 7 Latta 4-H 693 Junior Horses Jr. Horses 10703: Gelding (2 yrs & under) Red 2
Kadyn Sutton 222 9 1105 Junior Goats Goats 04A: Boer Breeding Does / 04A.02: Boer Breeding Does - Show Class 2 White 3
Kadyn Sutton 220 9 1102 Junior Goats Goats 04A: Boer Breeding Does / 04A.03: Boer Breeding Does - Show Class 3 White 3
Kylee Sutton 71 6 Latta 4-H 644 Junior Horses Jr. Horses 10703: Gelding (2 yrs & under) Blue 1
Shade Sutton 135 2 Latta 4-H 627 Junior Horses Jr. Horses 10704: Gelding (3 yrs of age and over) Blue 1
Shade Sutton 135 2 Latta 4-H 625 Junior Horses Jr. Horses Purple 1 Grand Mare 10701: Mares (2 years of age & under) Blue 1
Shade Sutton 135 2 Latta 4-H 640 Junior Horses Jr. Horses 10713: Peewee Trail White 3
Shade Sutton 135 2 Latta 4-H 647 Junior Horses Jr. Horses 10724: Peewee Goat Ribbon Blue 1
Shade Sutton 135 2 Latta 4-H 642 Junior Horses Jr. Horses 10718: Peewee Barrel Racing White 3
Shade Sutton 135 2 Latta 4-H 630 Junior Horses Jr. Horses 10707: Walk Trot White 3
Shade Sutton 135 2 Latta 4-H 646 Junior Horses Jr. Horses 10721: Peewee Pole Bending Blue 1
Shade Sutton 135 2 Latta 4-H 639 Junior Horses Jr. Horses 10710: Pony Westerns Pleasure Blue 1
Heck Taos 28 1 1432 Beef Open Breeding Beef 05I: Mini Hereford / 05I.01: Mini Hereford - Show Class 1 Blue 1
Thomas Teachey 31 93 Home Economics Canning 20516: Tomatoes Red 2
Thomas Teachey 31 91 Horticulture Open Horticulture 20224: Peppers, Jalapeno (5) Red 2
Thomas Teachey 31 90 Horticulture Open Horticulture 20227: Peppers, Sweet Bell (5) Blue 1
Thomas Teachey 31 1645 Horticulture Open Horticulture 20228: Peppers, sweet bannana (5) Blue 1
Charlee Teel 148 12 Stonewall 4-H 716 Junior Poultry Poultry 112A10B: Bantam Fowl Old English Game Hens Yellow
Charlee Teel 148 12 Stonewall 4-H 719 Junior Poultry Poultry 112A08B: Bantam Fowl Rose Comb Clean Legged Hens Blue 1
Charlee Teel 148 12 Stonewall 4-H 715 Junior Poultry Poultry 112A09B: Bantam Fowl Feather Legged Hens Red 2
Charlee Teel 148 12 Stonewall 4-H 750 Junior Poultry Poultry 112A09B: Bantam Fowl Feather Legged Hens Blue 1
Mitchell Teel 192 10 1316 Junior Sheep Jr. Sheep 11007: Crossbreed / 11007.02: Crossbreed - Show Class 2 Red 2
Mitchell Teel 192 10 1317 Junior Goats Goats 01F: Boar Goats Market Wethers (by weight) Red 2
Paisley Terrell 175 Ada 4-H 882 Junior Poultry Poultry 112A06A: Large Fowl All Other Standrad Breeds Cocks Blue 1
Paisley Terrell 175 Ada 4-H 931 Junior Poultry Poultry 112A06B: Large Fowl All Other Standard Breeds Hens Blue 1
Lisa Timmons 248 Not 1375 Set of 5 rustic wood candy cornHso.m Me aEdceo nfroommic sscrap luCmrabftesr. 20805: Wood Craft White 3
Lisa Timmons 248 Not 1343 Appliqued Cowboy quilt began Haosm ae p Eacnodneommicic psrojectH.o uJsuesht oflidn iAshrtesd the week before the fair. 20730: Appliqued Quilt Blue 1
Lisa Timmons 248 Not 1342 My first attempt at curved piecHionmg.e Economics Household Arts 20720: Table Runner Blue 1
Lisa Timmons 248 Not 1344 Began during spring break of 2H02o0m aes Eac oloncokmdoicwsn panHdoeumsiech porldo jAerctts. Used only fabric that I had on hand. Just finished summer of 2021. 20737: Machine Pieced Quilt Blue 1
Jackson Townsend 165 792 Poultry Open Poultry 10611a: Modern Game Cockerel Blue 1
Jackson Townsend 165 1073 Poultry Open Poultry 10611a: Modern Game Cockerel Blue 1
Jackson Townsend 165 1074 Poultry Open Poultry 10611a: Modern Game Cockerel Blue 1
Jackson Townsend 165 1084 Poultry Open Poultry Egg Show Red
Jackson Townsend 165 811 Poultry Open Poultry 10611b: Modern Game Pullets Blue 1
Zoe Traylor 111 10 1745 Junior Horses Jr. Horses 10717: Senior Reining White 3
Zoe Traylor 111 10 1744 Junior Horses Jr. Horses 10715: Senior Trail Blue 1
Zoe Traylor 111 10 1618 4-H Indoor Exhibits Shooting Sports SR grades 8-12 16: Shotgun Blue 1
Zoe Traylor 111 10 Homeschool 4-H 509 Junior Horses Jr. Horses 10712: Senior Western Horsemanship Red 2
Zoe Traylor 111 10 1747 Junior Horses Jr. Horses 10723: Senior Pole Bending White 3
Zoe Traylor 111 10 Homeschool 4-H 510 Junior Horses Jr. Horses 2 Sr. Showmanship Senior Showmanship
Zoe Traylor 111 10 1743 Junior Horses Jr. Horses 10709: Senior Western Pleasure Blue 1
Zoe Traylor 111 10 1746 Junior Horses Jr. Horses 10720: Senior Barrel Racing White 3
Bob Vavricka 139 PostHighschool 684 Natural edge pecan bowl with Hdoyemde i nEtceorniomr. iEcxsteriorC srcaofrtcshed, wire brushed and color filled. Finished with waterborne lacquer. 20807: Wood Turned Bowl Blue 1
Bob Vavricka 139 PostHighschool 683 Wood turned lidded box Home Economics Crafts 20806: Wood Turned Box Blue 1
Bob Vavricka 139 PostHighschool 685 Maple platter with bloodwood Hboumtte rEflcyo pnoatmcihcess. Crafts 20808: Wood Turned Other Item Red 2
Denise Walden 219 1109 Home Economics Household Arts 20727: Other Handwork Blue 1
Denise Walden 219 1110 Home Economics Crafts 20814: Handmade Doll (1) Red 2
Denise Walden 219 1108 Home Economics Crafts 20867: Other Holiday Decoration White 3
Denise Walden 219 1107 Home Economics Household Arts 20724: Accent Pillow Blue 1
Dennis Walden 228 1135 sweet relish Home Economics Canning 20556: Other Relish Blue 1
Dennis Walden 228 1134 pickles Home Economics Canning 20542: Bread & Butter Pickles Blue 1
Maddix Walden 149 4 718 Junior Goats Goats 04A: Boer Breeding Does / 04A.02: Boer Breeding Does - Show Class 2 Blue 1
Maddix Walden 149 4 1389 Junior Goats Goats Lavender 2 Reserve Grand Champion 04A: Boer Breeding Does / 04A.04: Boer Breeding Does - Show Class 4 Red 2 Reserve Breed Champion
Maddix Walden 149 4 Allen 4-H 717 Junior Rabbits Rabbits 112B02A: Fur Bucks Blue 1
Maddix Walden 149 4 1387 Junior Sheep Jr. Sheep 11007: Crossbreed / 11007.02: Crossbreed - Show Class 2 Blue 1 Reserve Breed Champion
McCrae Walden 169 6 1390 Junior Sheep Jr. Sheep Lavender 2 Reserve Grand Champion 11005: Hampshire / 11005.02: Hampshire - Show Class 2 Blue 1 Reserve Breed Champion
McCrae Walden 169 6 1391 Junior Goats Goats Jr. Showmanship 04A: Boer Breeding Does / 04A.03: Boer Breeding Does - Show Class 3 Red 2
McCrae Walden 169 6 1606 Junior Sheep Jr. Breeding Sheep Purple 1 Grand Champion 01B: Hampshire (Ewe Lamb under 1 yr. of age) / 01B.02: Hampshire (Ewe Lamb under 1 yr. of age) - Show Class 2 Blue 1 Breed Champion
McCrae Walden 169 6 1740 Junior Sheep Jr. Sheep Showmanship Jr. Sheep Showmanship 0A: Jr. Sheep Showmanship (3-6 grade)
Mesa Walden 157 1 768 Rabbits Open Rabbits 10202b: Fur Class Does Blue 1
Olivia Wallace 151 10 Allen FFA 721 Junior Rabbits Rabbits 112B03B: Fancy Does Blue 1
Brody Wallis 232 12 Allen FFA 1141 Junior Beef Cattle Jr. Heifers 02D: Commercial Heifer born between Sept. 1 & Dec. 31 of the previous year Blue 1 Breed Champion
Brody Wallis 232 12 Allen FFA 1140 Junior Beef Cattle Jr. Steers 10806: Steers / 10806.03: Steers - Show Class 3 White 3
Brody Wallis 232 12 1735 Junior Beef Cattle Jr. Steers 10806: Steers / 10806.03: Steers - Show Class 3 Pink 4
Blakeley Walter 152 4 Ada 4-H 769 Junior Beef Cattle Jr. Heifers 01F: Maintainer Heifer born after Jan. this year Blue 1 Breed Champion
Blakeley Walter 152 4 Ada 4-H 738 Bandit 3 purple and white rock4e-tH m Inaddoeo frr Eoxmh iab iktist wiMtho dneol eRnogcikneet.r y A JdRd egdra fdlaems 3e-s7 to make it pretty. 04: Model Rocket made from Kit White 3
Blakeley Walter 152 4 Ada 4-H 754 Black binder filled with photos4 a-Hnd I nindfooo ro nE xshailbaimtsandWerisld, ltiofea dPsr oajnedc tfsr oJgRs ,g raardmeasd 3il-l7os, woodrats, swift foxes, wood chucks, mountain lions, crows, blue jays, robins, scissor-tailed0 2f:ly Sccartacphbeorso ka nodf Ohukmlamhoimngab iWrdilsdlife (15 species) Red 2
Blakeley Walter 152 4 Ada 4-H 755 White poster with the topic of 4”-DHo nIn’td Poooirs oEnx hYiobuitrs PupC” oamndp aenxipolna nAantimioanlss about what you shouldn’t feed your pup and why 01: Companion Animal Poster JR grades 3-7 White 3
Blakeley Walter 152 4 Ada 4-H 751 Baby deer standing up painted4 b-rHo wInnd,o owrh Eitxeh itbaiitl sand4 b-Hla cEkx phroeosvsievse Arts JR Grades 3-7 07: Ceramic Glazed 1 piece Blue 1
Blakeley Walter 152 4 Ada 4-H 762 Junior Beef Cattle Jr. Heifers 01G: Semmental Heifer born after Jan. this year Blue 1 Reserve Breed Champion
Blakeley Walter 152 4 Ada 4-H 753 Gray crayon box filled with bas4i-cH f iIrnsdto aoird Esxuhpipbliitess inBclaubdyi nSgit gtianugz eC,h itladp C, abraen JdRa igdrsa, dweas s3h- 7cloth, gloves and wipes 04: Basic First Aid Kit Red 2
Dale Welch 360 1681 Home Economics Crafts 20805: Wood Craft Blue 1
Dale Welch 360 1686 Home Economics Crafts 20808: Wood Turned Other Item Blue 1
Jessie Welch 346 1648 Home Economics HCE 21129: Hand Embroidery Article (including counted cross stitch) Blue 1
Jessie Welch 346 1647 Home Economics HCE 21124: Baby Quilt Blue 1
Janet Wilburn 184 918 4th of July Holiday Flag Quilt Home Economics Crafts 20862: Holiday Wall Hanging Blue 1
Janet Wilburn 184 910 Cranberry, Walnut Zucchini MuHffoinmse Economics Food Preparation 20408: Quick Bread Muffins (3) Blue 1
Janet Wilburn 184 911 Fall Potholders Home Economics Household Arts 20709: Potholder (set of 2 or more) Blue 1
Verah Wilkson 335 1628 Rabbits Open Rabbits 10202a: Fur Class Bucks Red 2
Verah Wilkson 117 4 551 Rabbits Open Rabbits 10203b: Fancy Class Does White 3
Lisa Williamson 40 121 Home Economics Food Preparation 20440: Other Cookies (3) Red 2
Lisa Williamson 40 118 Home Economics Food Preparation 20415: Cake made with prepared mix Blue 1
Lisa Williamson 40 120 Home Economics Food Preparation 20427: Chocolate Chip Cookies (3) Blue 1
Lisa Williamson 40 117 Home Economics Food Preparation 20408: Quick Bread Muffins (3) Red 2
Lisa Williamson 40 122 Home Economics Household Arts 20739: Hand Embroidery Quilt Red 2
Lisa Williamson 40 119 Home Economics Food Preparation 20424: Peanut Butter Cookies (3) Red 2
Caleb willoughby 250 11 Byng FFA 1187 Junior Beef Cattle Jr. Steers Grand Champion 10806: Steers / 10806.03: Steers - Show Class 3 Blue 1
Easton willoughby 254 6 Byng 4-H 1189 Junior Beef Cattle Jr. Steers 10806: Steers / 10806.04: Steers - Show Class 4 Blue 1
Easton willoughby 254 6 1752 Junior Beef Cattle Jr. Beef Cattle Jr. Showmanship Beef Showmanship (3-6 Grade)
Emma Wilson 212 10 Roff 4-H 1043 4-H Indoor Exhibits 4-H Photography SR Grades 8-12 06: 4 photos People, Animals, Plant Life, Scenery Red 2
Emma Wilson 212 10 Roff 4-H 1042 Promotional poster 4-H Indoor Exhibits 4-H Poster 07: 4-H Promotional Poster 9-12 Red 2
Emma Wilson 212 10 Roff 4-H 1044 4-H Indoor Exhibits 4-H Expressive Arts SR Grades 8-12 04: Fine Art, Watercolor White 3
Emma Wilson 212 10 Roff 4-H 1046 4-H Indoor Exhibits 4-H Expressive Arts SR Grades 8-12 30: Paper Craft Blue 1
Emma Wilson 212 10 Roff 4-H 1045 4-H Indoor Exhibits 4-H Expressive Arts SR Grades 8-12 06: Fine Art, Oil or Acrylic Blue 1
Seth Wilson 213 8 Roff 4-H 1047 4-H Indoor Exhibits 4-H Expressive Arts JR Grades 3-7 05: Fine Art, Oil or Acrylic Yellow 5
Seth Wilson 213 8 Roff 4-H 1049 4-H Indoor Exhibits Baby Sitting Child Care JR grades 3-7 04: Basic First Aid Kit Brown
Seth Wilson 213 8 Roff 4-H 1053 promotional poster 4-H Indoor Exhibits 4-H Poster 04: 4-H Promotional Poster 6-8 White 3
Seth Wilson 213 8 Roff 4-H 1050 4-H Indoor Exhibits Companion Animals 01: Companion Animal Poster JR grades 3-7 Pink 5
Seth Wilson 213 8 Roff 4-H 1054 4-H Indoor Exhibits Wood Science and Industrial Arts grades 6-8 13: Miscellaneous Wood Red 2
Seth Wilson 213 8 Roff 4-H 1048 4-H Indoor Exhibits 4-H Expressive Arts JR Grades 3-7 07: Ceramic Glazed 1 piece GreenLight
Ella Wisbauer 78 11 Byng FFA 349 Junior Beef Cattle Jr. Heifers 01D: Commercial Heifer born after Jan. this year Blue 1
Hannah Wolfe 259 4 1238 Snickerdoodles Home Economics Food Preparation 20440: Other Cookies (3) Blue 1
Hannah Wolfe 259 4 1246 Rabbit Home Economics Photography 21001: 17 Years Old and Under - Nature Red 2
Hannah Wolfe 259 4 1247 Horse Home Economics Photography 21002: 17 Years Old and Under - Action Blue 1
Hannah Wolfe 259 4 1250 Butterflies Home Economics Photography 21011: 17 Years Old and Under - Picture Story Blue 1
Hannah Wolfe 259 4 1249 Yorkie Home Economics Photography 21010: 17 Years Old and Under - Black and White Blue 1
Hannah Wolfe 259 4 1242 Mixed flowers Home Economics Crafts 20854: Jr. Artificial Arrangement Red 2
Hannah Wolfe 259 4 1241 Mixed flowers Home Economics Crafts 20853: Jr. Fresh Flower Arrangement Blue 1
Hannah Wolfe 259 4 1236 Peanut butter cookies Home Economics Food Preparation 20437: Jr. Peanut Butter Cookies (3) Red 2
Hannah Wolfe 259 4 1234 Coconut yum-yums Home Economics Food Preparation 20434: Other Candy (3) Red 2
Hannah Wolfe 259 4 1237 Colored sugar cookies Home Economics Food Preparation 20439: Jr. Rolled Sugar Cookies (3) Blue 1
Hannah Wolfe 259 4 1239 Unicorn string art Home Economics Crafts 20843: Jr. String Art White 3
Hannah Wolfe 259 4 1248 Landscape Home Economics Photography 21003: 17 Years Old and Under - Scenic or Landscapes Blue 1
Hannah Wolfe 259 4 1235 Bittersweet chocolate brownies Home Economics Food Preparation 20436: Jr. Brownies (3) Red 2
Ace Wood 173 8 Byng FFA 927 Junior Poultry Poultry 112A09B: Bantam Fowl Feather Legged Hens Red 2
Ace Wood 173 8 Byng FFA 928 Junior Poultry Poultry 112A09B: Bantam Fowl Feather Legged Hens Blue 1
Ace Wood 173 8 846 Poultry Open Poultry 10609b: Feather Legged Pullets Blue 1
Ace Wood 173 8 860 Poultry Open Poultry 10609b: Feather Legged Pullets Blue 1
Andi Wood 82 9 361 Junior Sheep Jr. Sheep 11007: Crossbreed / 11007.01: Crossbreed - Show Class 1 Blue 1
Andi Wood 82 9 363 Junior Sheep Jr. Sheep 11005: Hampshire / 11005.03: Hampshire - Show Class 3 Red 2
Andi Wood 82 9 Vanoss FFA 1357 Junior Beef Cattle Jr. Steers 10806: Steers / 10806.01: Steers - Show Class 1 Blue 1
Charlie Wood 282 5 Vanoss FFA 1382 Braclete 4-H Indoor Exhibits 4-H Expressive Arts JR Grades 3-7 17: Bead Craft White 3
Charlie Wood 282 5 Vanoss FFA 1381 Cross 4-H Indoor Exhibits 4-H Expressive Arts JR Grades 3-7 07: Ceramic Glazed 1 piece Red 2
Charlie Wood 282 5 Vanoss FFA 1383 Pumpkin muffins 4-H Indoor Exhibits Food Science grades 3-5 01: 3 Muffins Blue 1
Charlie Wood 282 5 Vanoss FFA 1380 Snow day 4-H Indoor Exhibits 4-H Photography JR Grades 3-7 05: Best Individual Photo Red 2
Charlie Wood 282 5 Vanoss FFA 1379 Life on the farm 4-H Indoor Exhibits 4-H Photography JR Grades 3-7 01: 4 photos People, Animals, Plant Life, Scenery Red 2
Denver Wood 126 9 Vanoss FFA 933 Junior Beef Cattle Jr. Heifers 02D: Commercial Heifer born between Sept. 1 & Dec. 31 of the previous year Red 2
Matthew Wood 281 10 Vanoss FFA 1368 European mount 4-H Indoor Exhibits Shooting Sports SR grades 8-12 18: Hunting and Wildlife Blue 1
Matthew Wood 281 10 Vanoss FFA 1364 Funny 4-H Indoor Exhibits 4-H Photography SR Grades 8-12 09: 4 Photos telling a story Blue 1
Matthew Wood 281 10 Vanoss FFA 1363 4-H Indoor Exhibits 4-H Photography SR Grades 8-12 06: 4 photos People, Animals, Plant Life, Scenery White 3
Matthew Wood 281 10 Vanoss FFA 1365 Sunset 4-H Indoor Exhibits 4-H Photography SR Grades 8-12 10: Best Individual Photo White 3
Matthew Wood 281 10 Vanoss FFA 1366 Salt water fishing 4-H Indoor Exhibits Wildlife Projects SR grades 8-12 14: Display of 5 fishing lures Blue 1
David Workman 131 7 Stonewall 4-H 766 Junior Beef Cattle Jr. Steers 10806: Steers / 10806.02: Steers - Show Class 2 Blue 1
David Workman 131 7 763 Junior Sheep Jr. Breeding Sheep 01B: Hampshire (Ewe Lamb under 1 yr. of age) / 01B.03: Hampshire (Ewe Lamb under 1 yr. of age) - Show Class 3 Red 2
David Workman 131 7 Stonewall 4-H 765 Junior Beef Cattle Jr. Heifers Reserve Grand Champion 03C: Chianina Heifer born between May 1 & Aug. 31 of the previous year Blue 1
Fayv Workman 159 6 772 Junior Sheep Jr. Sheep 11010: Shropshire White 3
Fayv Workman 159 6 780 Junior Goats Goats Jr. Showmanship 01F: Boar Goats Market Wethers (by weight) White 3
Jazlyn Workman 164 4 777 Junior Sheep Jr. Breeding Sheep 01I: Southdown (Ewe Lamb under 1 yr. of age) / 01I.01: Southdown (Ewe Lamb under 1 yr. of age) - Show Class 1 Red 2 Reserve Breed Champion
Jazlyn Workman 164 4 778 Junior Sheep Jr. Sheep Red 2 Reserve Grand Champion 11012: Southdown Blue 1 Breed Champion
Jarrett Wyche 202 7 1750 Junior Beef Cattle Jr. Heifers 02F: Maintainer Heifer born between Sept. 1 & Dec. 31 of the previous year Blue 1 Reserve Breed Champion
Jarrett Wyche 202 7 Stonewall 4-H 1031 Junior Beef Cattle Jr. Steers 10806: Steers / 10806.01: Steers - Show Class 1 White 3
Lilly Wyche 201 9 Stonewall FFA 1032 Junior Beef Cattle Jr. Steers 10806: Steers / 10806.01: Steers - Show Class 1 Red 2
Violet Wyche 203 4 Stonewall 4-H 1033 Junior Beef Cattle Jr. Steers 10806: Steers / 10806.01: Steers - Show Class 1 Pink 4
Violet Wyche 203 4 1749 Junior Beef Cattle Jr. Heifers 02F: Maintainer Heifer born between Sept. 1 & Dec. 31 of the previous year Blue 1 Breed Champion
Savanah Young 253 11 1186 Junior Sheep Jr. Breeding Sheep 01D: Crossbreed (Ewe Lamb under 1 yr. of age) / 01D.01: Crossbreed (Ewe Lamb under 1 yr. of age) - Show Class 1 White 3
Savanah Young 253 11 1184 Junior Sheep Jr. Sheep 11005: Hampshire / 11005.02: Hampshire - Show Class 2 Red 2Jessica Bayless 158 802 Home Economics Food Preparation 20406: Other Yeast Rolls (3) Blue 1
Jessica Bayless 158 788 Home Economics Canning 20540: Other Jelly Red 2
Jessica Bayless 158 791 Home Economics Clothing 20618: Lingerie or Sleepwear Red 2
Jessica Bayless 158 790 Home Economics Clothing 20607: Dress or Ensemble of Knit Blue 1
Jessica Bayless 158 1194 Home Economics Clothing 20621: Girl’s Dress (size 2 to 12) Red 2
Jessica Bayless 158 1196 Home Economics Clothing 20632: Boy’s Wear Blue 1
Jessica Bayless 158 786 Home Economics Canning 20534: Apple Jelly Blue 1
Jessica Bayless 158 1195 Home Economics Clothing 20616: Decorated Garment Blue 1
Jessica Bayless 158 807 Home Economics Food Preparation 20429: Old Fashion Chocolate Fudge (3) Red 2
Jessica Bayless 158 797 Home Economics Household Arts 20706: Other Crochet Blue 1
Jessica Bayless 158 789 Home Economics Canning 20553: Jalapeno Slices Blue 1
Jessica Bayless 158 771 Home Economics Canning 20516: Tomatoes Blue 1
Jessica Bayless 158 799 Home Economics Household Arts 20741: Sr. Citizens Apron Blue 1
Jessica Bayless 158 805 Home Economics Food Preparation 20427: Chocolate Chip Cookies (3) Red 2
Jessica Bayless 158 785 Home Economics Canning 20528: Apple Butter or Sauce Blue 1
Jessica Bayless 158 793 Home Economics Clothing 20623: Children’s Play Wear - Girl’s (1 or 2 Piece) Red 2
Jessica Bayless 158 803 Home Economics Food Preparation 20415: Cake made with prepared mix Red 2
Jessica Bayless 158 801 Home Economics Household Arts 20748: Other Handwork Blue 1
Jessica Bayless 158 1192 Home Economics Food Preparation 20420: Other Layer Cake Red 2
Jessica Bayless 158 800 Home Economics Household Arts 20742: Sr. Citizens Crochet (any article) Blue 1
Jessica Bayless 158 796 Home Economics Clothing 20635: Fabric Mask Red 2
Jessica Bayless 158 795 Home Economics Clothing 20626: Hand Knitted Garment Blue 1
Layken Beasley 216 4 Roff 4-H 1066 Pumpkin 4-H Indoor Exhibits Home Gardening 08: Pumpkin, Jack O Lantern, (1) Blue 1
Layken Beasley 216 4 Roff 4-H 1067 Home grown tomatoes 4-H Indoor Exhibits Home Gardening 22: Tomatoes, large type (5) Red 2
Layken Beasley 216 4 Roff 4-H 1062 Cattle Art 4-H Indoor Exhibits 4-H Expressive Arts JR Grades 3-7 01: Fine Art (Pencil, charcoal, pastes, chalk, ink) Yellow 5
Layken Beasley 216 4 1321 Lego Skunk Home Economics Crafts 20849: Jr. Lego Craft-(Small under 12”) Blue 1
Layken Beasley 216 4 Roff 4-H 1064 Salsa 4-H Indoor Exhibits Food Science grades 3-5 11: Salsa or Picante Sauce Blue 1
Layken Beasley 216 4 Roff 4-H 1065 Okra 4-H Indoor Exhibits Home Gardening 03: Okra (6) Blue 1
Layken Beasley 216 4 Roff 4-H 1068 Peach Jelly 4-H Indoor Exhibits Food Science grades 3-5 09: Jam or Jelly Blue 1
Josephine Berman 338 1697 Forest at Dawn Home Economics Photography 21003: 17 Years Old and Under - Scenic or Landscapes Red 2
Josephine Berman 338 1699 Sunset Superstar Home Economics Photography 21008: 17 Years Old and Under - Computor enhanced Blue 1
Josephine Berman 338 1696 Night Creature Home Economics Photography 21001: 17 Years Old and Under - Nature Blue 1
Josephine Berman 338 1700 3, 2, 1, Blast Off?? Home Economics Photography 21012: 17 Years Old and Under - Miscellaneous Blue 1
Josephine Berman 338 1698 Daffodil Home Economics Photography 21004: 17 Years Old and Under - Flowers Blue 1
Nathaniel Berman 340 1693 Cactus Home Economics Photography 21022 18 Years Old or Older-Black and White Red 2
Nathaniel Berman 340 1691 Desert Dragon Home Economics Photography 21013: 18 Years Old or Older-Nature (animals, birds, insects, etc.) White 3
Dixie Rose Billy 368 1717 painting Home Economics Art 20941: Jr. Age 5 & under (Ribbons only) Red
Erica Black 161 6 1082 Junior Poultry Poultry Egg Show GreenDark
Erica Black 161 6 Vanoss 4-H 1451 Rocket 4-H Indoor Exhibits Model Rocketry JR grades 3-7 04: Model Rocket made from Kit Pink 4
Erica Black 161 6 Vanoss 4-H 1450 First aid kit 4-H Indoor Exhibits Baby Sitting Child Care JR grades 3-7 04: Basic First Aid Kit Pink 4
Erica Black 161 6 Vanoss 4-H 814 Junior Poultry Poultry 112A11A: Bantam Fowl Modern Game Cocks Blue 1
Erica Black 161 6 1081 Junior Poultry Poultry 112A11A: Bantam Fowl Modern Game Cocks Blue 1
Erica Black 161 6 Vanoss 4-H 1452 Scrapbook 4-H Indoor Exhibits Wildlife Projects JR grades 3-7 02: Scrapbook of Oklahoma Wildlife (15 species) White 3
Erica Black 161 6 Vanoss 4-H 815 Junior Poultry Poultry 112A11B: Bantam Fowl Modern Game Hens Blue 1
Erica Black 161 6 Vanoss 4-H 1467 4-H Indoor Exhibits 4-H Poster 04: 4-H Promotional Poster 6-8 Yellow 5
Erica Black 161 6 Vanoss 4-H 1449 Dinosaur 4-H Indoor Exhibits 4-H Expressive Arts JR Grades 3-7 07: Ceramic Glazed 1 piece Yellow 5
Raelynne Black 160 8 Vanoss 4-H 1466 Promotional poster 4-H Indoor Exhibits 4-H Poster 04: 4-H Promotional Poster 6-8 Pink 4
Raelynne Black 160 8 Vanoss 4-H 817 Junior Poultry Poultry 112A11B: Bantam Fowl Modern Game Hens Blue 1
Raelynne Black 160 8 1076 Junior Poultry Poultry 112A11A: Bantam Fowl Modern Game Cocks Red 2
Raelynne Black 160 8 1077 Junior Poultry Poultry 112A11A: Bantam Fowl Modern Game Cocks Blue 1
Raelynne Black 160 8 Vanoss 4-H 816 Junior Poultry Poultry 112A11A: Bantam Fowl Modern Game Cocks Blue 1
Raelynne Black 160 8 1078 Junior Poultry Poultry Egg Show White
Blake Blackmon 252 12 1175 Junior Sheep Jr. Breeding Sheep Purple 1 Grand Champion 01D: Crossbreed (Ewe Lamb under 1 yr. of age) / 01D.01: Crossbreed (Ewe Lamb under 1 yr. of age) - Show Class 1 Blue 1 Breed Champion
Blake Blackmon 252 12 1738 Junior Sheep Jr. Sheep 11010: Shropshire Red 2 Reserve Breed Champion
Blake Blackmon 252 12 1174 Junior Sheep Jr. Breeding Sheep 01B: Hampshire (Ewe Lamb under 1 yr. of age) / 01B.01: Hampshire (Ewe Lamb under 1 yr. of age) - Show Class 1 Blue 1
Bryar Blessing 110 4 Allen 4-H 611 Junior Horses Jr. Horses 10725: Junior Goat Tying White 3
Bryar Blessing 110 4 Allen 4-H 612 Junior Horses Jr. Horses 10730: Junior Heading Blue 1
Dillon Blessing 109 10 Allen FFA 619 Junior Horses Jr. Horses 10731: Senior Heading Blue 1
Flanary Bodee 294 9 Vanoss 4-H 1497 Junior Beef Cattle Jr. Steers 10806: Steers / 10806.02: Steers - Show Class 2 Red 2
Mike Borboa 262 PostHighschool 1259 3 Planet, space painting on canvas done in Home Econo mspicrsay painAtr tmedium 20922: Abstract Red 2
Logan Bratton 279 1329 Junior Sheep Jr. Sheep 11007: Crossbreed / 11007.01: Crossbreed - Show Class 1 Red 2
Brenna Britt 264 12 1261 Goats Open Boer Lavender 2 Reserve Grand Champion 06: Yearling Blue 1
Kassidy Brown 191 5 963 Abreast paint Home Economics Art 20936: Jr. Abstract White 3
Kassidy Brown 191 5 962 Girl Home Economics Art 20932: Jr. Portrait White 3
Kloe Brown 74 7 Roff 4-H 575 Junior Horses Jr. Horses 10719: Junior Barrel Racing Blue 1
Kloe Brown 74 7 Roff 4-H 576 Junior Horses Jr. Horses 10722: Junior Pole Bending Blue 1
Andrea Bryant 207 PostHighschool 1024 Scarf green with flower Home Economics Clothing 20617: Painted Garment Red 2
Andrea Bryant 207 PostHighschool 1025 Pillow with orange flower Home Economics Household Arts 20717: Textile Painted item Red 2
Andrea Bryant 207 PostHighschool 1028 Halloween Wreath Home Economics Crafts 20864: Holiday Wreath Blue 1
Andrea Bryant 207 PostHighschool 1027 Vintage Valentines Home Economics Crafts 20819: Framed or Box Collection Blue 1
Linda Bryant 206 PostHighschool 999 Blue Bunny Apron Home Economics Clothing 20601: Apron Blue 1
Linda Bryant 206 PostHighschool 1014 Mesh flower Home Economics Crafts 20811: Wall Hanging (not a painting) White 3
Linda Bryant 206 PostHighschool 1010 Yellow head warmer Home Economics Household Arts 20742: Sr. Citizens Crochet (any article) Red 2
Linda Bryant 206 PostHighschool 1003 Pink Cap Home Economics Clothing 20626: Hand Knitted Garment Red 2
Linda Bryant 206 PostHighschool 1012 dog Home Economics Household Arts 20747: Crafts White 3
Linda Bryant 206 PostHighschool 1019 Thanksgiving Mesh Home Economics Crafts 20864: Holiday Wreath Red 2
Linda Bryant 206 PostHighschool 1015 Yellow haired cloth doll Home Economics Crafts 20814: Handmade Doll (1) Blue 1
Linda Bryant 206 PostHighschool 1026 Blue Fleece Tie Blanket Home Economics Household Arts 20727: Other Handwork White 3
Linda Bryant 206 PostHighschool 1009 Paisley Apron Home Economics Household Arts 20741: Sr. Citizens Apron Red 2
Linda Bryant 206 PostHighschool 1002 Jean Purse Home Economics Clothing 20625: Purses Blue 1
Linda Bryant 206 PostHighschool 1018 Heart Home Economics Crafts 20862: Holiday Wall Hanging White 3
Linda Bryant 206 PostHighschool 1006 Pillow Home Economics Household Arts 20717: Textile Painted item Blue 1
Linda Bryant 206 PostHighschool 1008 Butterfly Home Economics Household Arts 20724: Accent Pillow Red 2
Linda Bryant 206 PostHighschool 1020 Witch wall hanging Home Economics Crafts 20867: Other Holiday Decoration Blue 1
Linda Bryant 206 PostHighschool 1011 hat Home Economics Household Arts 20744: Sr. Citizens Knitting (any article) Blue 1
Linda Bryant 206 PostHighschool 1000 Scarf Home Economics Clothing 20617: Painted Garment Blue 1
Linda Bryant 206 PostHighschool 1001 Pajama bottoms Home Economics Clothing 20618: Lingerie or Sleepwear Blue 1
Linda Bryant 206 PostHighschool 1016 FFA Pillow Home Economics Crafts 20822: Recycled Craft Red 2
Linda Bryant 206 PostHighschool 1004 Denim Bag Home Economics Clothing 20633: Recycled Clothing Blue 1
Linda Bryant 206 PostHighschool 1023 Cruella Home Economics Clothing 20631: Costumes Blue 1
Linda Bryant 206 PostHighschool 1007 Bear Home Economics Household Arts 20723: Stuffed Toy Red 2
Linda Bryant 206 PostHighschool 1017 Silver Tree Skirt Home Economics Crafts 20856: Christmas Tree Skirt Blue 1
Sarah Burrows 364 1709 Home Economics Clothing 20631: Costumes Red 2
Emma Cagle 242 9 1739 Junior Sheep Jr. Sheep 11006: Suffolk Blue 1
Emma Cagle 242 9 1152 Junior Sheep Jr. Breeding Sheep 01D: Crossbreed (Ewe Lamb under 1 yr. of age) / 01D.01: Crossbreed (Ewe Lamb under 1 yr. of age) - Show Class 1 Red 2
Abigail Canada 178 7 891 cookies Home Economics Food Preparation 20428: Other Cookies (3) White 3
Dalli Carlos 125 6 Vanoss 4-H 595 Junior Horses Jr. Horses 10728: Junior Breakaway White 3
Dalli Carlos 125 6 1748 Junior Horses Jr. Horses 10725: Junior Goat Tying Red 2
Bentlie Carnes 162 Vanoss FFA 812 Junior Poultry Poultry 112A06B: Large Fowl All Other Standard Breeds Hens Blue 1
Bentlie Carnes 162 Vanoss FFA 1454 Dog 4-H Indoor Exhibits 4-H Expressive Arts JR Grades 3-7 07: Ceramic Glazed 1 piece Pink 4
Bentlie Carnes 162 Vanoss FFA 813 Junior Poultry Poultry 112A11A: Bantam Fowl Modern Game Cocks Blue 1
Bentlie Carnes 162 1075 Junior Poultry Poultry 112A11A: Bantam Fowl Modern Game Cocks Blue 1
Bentlie Carnes 162 Vanoss FFA 1457 Scrapbook 4-H Indoor Exhibits Wildlife Projects JR grades 3-7 02: Scrapbook of Oklahoma Wildlife (15 species) Red 2
Bentlie Carnes 162 Vanoss FFA 1458 Companion animal poster 4-H Indoor Exhibits Companion Animals 01: Companion Animal Poster JR grades 3-7 Yellow 5
Bentlie Carnes 162 Vanoss FFA 787 Promotional Poster 4-H Indoor Exhibits 4-H Poster 01: 4-H Promotional Poster 3-5 Yellow 5
Bentlie Carnes 162 Vanoss FFA 1455 First aid kit 4-H Indoor Exhibits Baby Sitting Child Care JR grades 3-7 04: Basic First Aid Kit Yellow 5
Bentlie Carnes 162 1083 Junior Poultry Poultry Egg Show Yellow
Bentlie Carnes 162 Vanoss FFA 1456 Rocket from kit 4-H Indoor Exhibits Model Rocketry JR grades 3-7 04: Model Rocket made from Kit White 3
Jarrett Carter 145 K 689 Beef Open Breeding Beef 05E: Hereford Heifers (1-2 yrs) Blue 1
Jarrett Carter 145 K 690 Beef Open Beef Showmanship Showmanship PeeWee Beef Showman
Bethany Chandler 190 959 Abstract painting Home Economics Art 20922: Abstract White 3
Bethany Chandler 190 958 Beach Home Economics Art 20913: Seascape Blue 1
Cooper Christian 321 1605 Junior Horses Jr. Horses 10733: Senior Heeling Blue 1
Hannah Christian 81 11 545 Junior Goats Goats 04A: Boer Breeding Does / 04A.05: Boer Breeding Does - Show Class 5 Red 2
Sarah Christian 79 5 Stonewall 4-H 1378 Dish Garden, Succulents 4-H Indoor Exhibits Horticulture Terrariums 04: Dish Garden grades 3-5 Blue 1
Sarah Christian 79 5 Stonewall 4-H 1358 4-H Indoor Exhibits 4-H Expressive Arts JR Grades 3-7 07: Ceramic Glazed 1 piece Brown
Sarah Christian 79 5 Stonewall 4-H 1360 small handmade bowl 4-H Indoor Exhibits 4-H Expressive Arts JR Grades 3-7 11: Pottery, Original Design Red 2
Sarah Christian 79 5 Stonewall 4-H 1362 Fall wreath 4-H Indoor Exhibits 4-H Expressive Arts JR Grades 3-7 35: Miscellaneous (Items not listed) Yellow 5
Sarah Christian 79 5 Stonewall 4-H 1377 Terrarium, not succelents 4-H Indoor Exhibits Horticulture Terrariums 01: Terrarium grades 3-5 Blue 1
Sarah Christian 79 5 Stonewall 4-H 446 Junior Beef Cattle Jr. Heifers 02F: Maintainer Heifer born between Sept. 1 & Dec. 31 of the previous year Blue 1 Breed Champion
Sarah Christian 79 5 Stonewall 4-H 1374 pears, 5 4-H Indoor Exhibits Home Gardening 29: Pears, (5) Blue 1
Sarah Christian 79 5 Stonewall 4-H 1356 4-H Indoor Exhibits 4-H Poster 01: 4-H Promotional Poster 3-5 Pink 4
Sarah Christian 79 5 Stonewall 4-H 1370 squash crook neck 2 4-H Indoor Exhibits Home Gardening 15: Squash, summer yellow crook neck (2) Blue 1
Sarah Christian 79 5 447 Junior Sheep Jr. Breeding Sheep 01C: Suffolk (Ewe Lamb under 1 yr. of age) Blue 1 Breed Champion
Sarah Christian 79 5 Stonewall 4-H 1373 pepper banana, 5 4-H Indoor Exhibits Home Gardening 21: Pepper, banana pepper (5) Blue 1
Sarah Christian 79 5 475 Junior Sheep Jr. Sheep 11005: Hampshire White 3
Sarah Christian 79 5 Stonewall 4-H 1361 Porcupine made from an old bo4o-Hk Indoor Exhibits 4-H Expressive Arts JR Grades 3-7 29: Paper Craft Red 2
Sarah Christian 79 5 Stonewall 4-H 1369 Okra 6 4-H Indoor Exhibits Home Gardening 03: Okra (6) White 3
Sarah Christian 79 5 Stonewall 4-H 1367 Tie dye T-shirt 4-H Indoor Exhibits Fabrics and Fashion Grades 3-6 44: Decorative Textile Technique Red 2
Sarah Christian 79 5 Stonewall 4-H 1371 peppers, jalapeno 5 4-H Indoor Exhibits Home Gardening 18: Peppers, jalapeno (5) Red 2
Sarah Christian 79 5 Stonewall 4-H 1376 jr. home garden basket 4-H Indoor Exhibits Home Gardening 30: Home Garden Basket JR grades 3-7 Blue 1
Britely Collins 130 2 609 Swine Open Swine 10301: Boars (born after Jan 1 this year) Blue 1
Paisley Collins 129 5 603 Junior Swine Jr. Swine 10910: Crossbred Market Barrow / 10910.01: Crossbred Market Barrow - Show Class 1 Red 2
Paisley Collins 129 5 605 Junior Swine Jr. Swine 01C: Duroc Jr. Gilt (born in March or April this year) Blue 1 Breed Champion
Paisley Collins 129 5 604 Junior Swine Jr. Swine 10905: Duroc Market Barrow Blue 1 Breed Champion
Paisley Collins 129 5 607 Aunt Trish’s Chocolate Chip CooHkoime eR eEcciopneomics Food Preparation 20438: Jr. Chocolate Chip Cookies (3) Red 2
Paisley Collins 129 5 606 Junior Swine Jr. Swine 10909: Yorkshire Market Barrow Red 2 Breed Reserve Champion
Lynn Cordial 141 661 Horticulture Open Horticulture 20216: Pumpkin, round & Flat (1) Red 2
Zoey Covington 34 3 430 Home Economics Food Preparation 20436: Jr. Brownies (3) Blue 1
Brady Crabtree 283 9 1392 Junior Sheep Jr. Sheep 11010: Shropshire Blue 1 Breed Champion
Maddie Crabtree 285 6 1394 Junior Sheep Jr. Breeding Sheep 01H: Speckled Face (Ewe Lamb under 1 yr. of age) Blue 1 Reserve Breed Champion
Destiny Crowell 249 11 1176 Junior Sheep Jr. Sheep 11011: Speckled Face Blue 1 Breed Champion
Destiny Crowell 249 11 1181 Junior Sheep Jr. Breeding Sheep Red 2 Reserve Grand Champion 01E: Natural Color (Ewe Lamb under 1 yr. of age) / 01E.01: Natural Color (Ewe Lamb under 1 yr. of age) - Show Class 1 Blue 1
Kamlyn Cundiff 286 10 1398 Junior Goats Goats 01F: Boar Goats Market Wethers (by weight) Red 2
Kamlyn Cundiff 286 10 1399 Junior Goats Goats Purple 1 Grand Champion, Sr. Showmanship 01F: Boar Goats Market Wethers (by weight) Blue 1 Breed Champion
MARK P DAVIS 366 1714 WAGON WHEEL & STAR Home Economics Photography 21020: 18 Years Old or Older-Computer enhanced Blue 1
Tuker Dennis 245 9 1172 Junior Goats Goats 05: Boer Wethers Dams / 05.02: Boer Wethers Dams - Show Class 2 Red 2
Clara Dew 268 5 1292 Home Economics Household Arts 20740: Jr. Quilt (quilt completed under the age of 12 Blue 1
Alexa Estep 231 8 1137 Junior Sheep Jr. Breeding Sheep 01A: Dorset (Ewe Lamb under 1 yr. of age) Blue 1 Breed Champion
Saige Ewing 66 8 Homeschool 4-H 279 Junior Horses Jr. Horses 10728: Junior Breakaway Blue 1
Saige Ewing 66 8 Homeschool 4-H 273 Junior Horses Jr. Horses 10711: Junior Western Horsemanship White 3
Saige Ewing 66 8 Homeschool 4-H 272 Junior Horses Jr. Horses 10708: Junior Western Pleasure Red 2
Saige Ewing 66 8 Homeschool 4-H 275 Junior Horses Jr. Horses 10716: Junior Reining Red 2
Saige Ewing 66 8 Homeschool 4-H 281 Junior Horses Jr. Horses 10732: Junior Heeling Blue 1
Saige Ewing 66 8 Homeschool 4-H 277 Junior Horses Jr. Horses 10722: Junior Pole Bending White 3
Jessa Farrill 225 3 1125 Loom Potholder Home Economics Crafts 20826: Hand & Loom Work Red 2
Jessa Farrill 225 3 1440 Bracelet Home Economics Crafts 20824: Jewelry Red 2
Jessa Farrill 225 3 1124 Home Economics Household Arts 20726: Needlel Point on Plastic Canvas Red 2
Jessa Farrill 225 3 1431 Mermaid Home Economics Art 20940: Jr. Paint by Number or Kit Red 2
Sabrina Farrill 290 1428 Kitchen Apron Home Economics Clothing 20601: Apron Red 2
Sabrina Farrill 290 1412 Pretty Flower with Pastel Home Economics Art 20916: Floral Red 2
Sabrina Farrill 290 1410 The Mountains with Pastel Home Economics Art 20904: Landscape Blue 1
Sabrina Farrill 290 1411 On the Beach with pastel Home Economics Art 20913: Seascape Red 2
Claire Ficht 122 7 Roff 4-H 759 rockets 4-H Indoor Exhibits Model Rocketry JR grades 3-7 04: Model Rocket made from Kit Yellow 5
Claire Ficht 122 7 Roff 4-H 761 art 4-H Indoor Exhibits 4-H Expressive Arts JR Grades 3-7 07: Ceramic Glazed 1 piece GreenDark
Claire Ficht 122 7 Roff 4-H 757 dog poster 4-H Indoor Exhibits Companion Animals 01: Companion Animal Poster JR grades 3-7 Red 2
Claire Ficht 122 7 Roff 4-H 758 wildlfe 4-H Indoor Exhibits Wildlife Projects JR grades 3-7 02: Scrapbook of Oklahoma Wildlife (15 species) Pink 5
Claire Ficht 122 7 Roff 4-H 760 baby 4-H Indoor Exhibits Baby Sitting Child Care JR grades 3-7 04: Basic First Aid Kit White 3
Ella Fortner 331 5 1614 jewerly Home Economics Crafts 20824: Jewelry White 3
Ella Fortner 72 5 Latta 4-H 300 Junior Horses Jr. Horses 10719: Junior Barrel Racing Red 2
Ella Fortner 72 5 Latta 4-H 310 4-H Indoor Exhibits 4-H Expressive Arts JR Grades 3-7 17: Bead Craft Red 2
Ella Fortner 72 5 Latta 4-H 304 Junior Horses Jr. Horses 10708: Junior Western Pleasure White 3
Ella Fortner 331 5 1615 bead Home Economics Crafts 20825: Beadwork Blue 1
Ella Fortner 72 5 Latta 4-H 319 4-H Indoor Exhibits 4-H Expressive Arts JR Grades 3-7 35: Miscellaneous (Items not listed) Red 2
Ella Fortner 72 5 Latta 4-H 302 Junior Horses Jr. Horses 10725: Junior Goat Tying Blue 1
Ella Fortner 72 5 Latta 4-H 307 4-H Indoor Exhibits 4-H Expressive Arts JR Grades 3-7 05: Fine Art, Oil or Acrylic GreenDark
Ella Fortner 72 5 Latta 4-H 301 Junior Horses Jr. Horses 10722: Junior Pole Bending Red 2
Kole Fortner 235 1147 Junior Sheep Jr. Breeding Sheep 01B: Hampshire (Ewe Lamb under 1 yr. of age) / 01B.01: Hampshire (Ewe Lamb under 1 yr. of age) - Show Class 1 White 3
Kole Fortner 235 1148 Junior Sheep Jr. Sheep 11008: Natural Color Blue 1 Breed Champion
Carrie Fraizer 88 404 Horse Open Horse 10011: Gelding (3 yr old) Blue 1
Lilly Fraizer 89 1742 Junior Horses Jr. Horses 2 Peewee Showmanship Peewee Showmanship
Stephanie Frazier 229 1346 Little girl dress Home Economics Clothing 20605: Dress of Cotton or Blend Blue 1
Evyn Freeman-Hoodenpyle 107 2 Vanoss 4-H 502 Junior Horses Jr. Horses 10718: Peewee Barrel Racing Blue 1
Evyn Freeman-Hoodenpyle 107 2 Vanoss 4-H 504 Junior Horses Jr. Horses 10724: Peewee Goat Ribbon Red 2
Fisher Fulton 295 Not 1463 2 Hand embroidery pieces Home Economics Household Arts 20716: Embroidery Red 2
Lisa Fulton 293 1462 Quilted Travel Bag Home Economics Household Arts 20747: Crafts Blue 1
Lisa Fulton 293 1459 Two machine embroidered placHeommaet sEconomics Household Arts 20710: Place mats (2) Red 2
Lisa Fulton 293 1461 Pieced Quilt Top - Chuckles Home Economics Household Arts 20736: Quilt Top (not quilted) Blue 1
Lisa Fulton 293 1460 Watercolor of vintage sewing mHaocmhein Eeconomics Art 20908: Still Life-Water Color Blue 1
Brenna Gann 86 12 376 Junior Swine Jr. Swine 10907: Poland Market Barrow Blue 1 Breed Champion
Brenna Gann 86 12 379 Junior Swine Jr. Swine Purple 1 Grand Champion 02H: Crossbred Sr. Gilt (born in Jan. or Feb. this year) Blue 1 Breed Champion
Carlee Gayler 189 9 1741 Junior Sheep Jr. Sheep Showmanship Int. Sheep Showmanship 0B: Int. Sheep Showmanship (7-9 Grade)
Carlee Gayler 189 9 1736 Junior Sheep Jr. Sheep Purple 1 Grand Champion 11007: Crossbreed Blue 1 Breed Champion
Carlee Gayler 189 9 1733 Junior Sheep Jr. Sheep Lavender 2 Reserve Grand Champion 11005: Hampshire Blue 1 Breed Champion
Harper Gayler 59 PostHighschool 854 Rabbits Open Rabbits 10201b: Market Class (Meat) Does Blue 1
Harper Gayler 59 PostHighschool 884 Poultry Open Poultry Egg Show Yellow
Harper Gayler 59 PostHighschool 222 Horticulture Open Horticulture 20230: Tomatoes, Cherry (5) White 3
Harper Gayler 59 PostHighschool 868 Poultry Open Poultry 10609b: Feather Legged Pullets Blue 1
Harper Gayler 59 PostHighschool 221 Horticulture Open Horticulture 20232: Cucumbers (2) White 3
Olivia Gayler 56 10 Roff 4-H 1468 Bread poster 4-H Indoor Exhibits 4-H Poster 07: 4-H Promotional Poster 9-12 Blue 1
Olivia Gayler 56 10 1493 German banana nut bread Home Economics Food Preparation 20450: Best of Wheat Jr. Sweet Breads White 3
Olivia Gayler 56 10 865 Junior Sheep Jr. Breeding Sheep 01D: Crossbreed (Ewe Lamb under 1 yr. of age) / 01D.02: Crossbreed (Ewe Lamb under 1 yr. of age) - Show Class 2 White 3
Olivia Gayler 56 10 Roff FFA 863 Junior Rabbits Rabbits 112B03B: Fancy Does Red 2
Olivia Gayler 56 10 Roff 4-H 1492 Chocolate cake 4-H Indoor Exhibits Food Science grades 9-12 08: 8 inch layer, un iced shorten type cake White 3
Olivia Gayler 56 10 886 Junior Sheep Jr. Sheep 11007: Crossbreed / 11007.03: Crossbreed - Show Class 3 Red 2
Olivia Gayler 56 10 Roff FFA 869 Junior Poultry Poultry 112A09B: Bantam Fowl Feather Legged Hens Blue 1
Olivia Gayler 56 10 Roff 4-H 1617 Tomatoes 4-H Indoor Exhibits Home Gardening 23: Tomatoes, cherry (5) White 3
Olivia Gayler 56 10 Roff 4-H 1491 Lined bag for car trash 4-H Indoor Exhibits Fabrics & Fashion Grades 9-12 39: Seasonal Décor From Fabric Red 2
Olivia Gayler 56 10 Roff 4-H 1616 Food showdown 4-H Indoor Exhibits 4-H Science & Technology SR Grades 8-12 02: Flat Flyer Blue 1
Olivia Gayler 56 10 Roff FFA 883 Junior Poultry Poultry Egg Show Red
Olivia Gayler 56 10 Roff 4-H 1484 Embroidered tea towel 4-H Indoor Exhibits Fabrics and Fashion Grades 7-12 53: Needle Art by Hand Blue 1
Sam Gayler 57 7 Roff 4-H 881 Junior Poultry Poultry Egg Show Blue
Sam Gayler 57 7 Roff 4-H 220 4-H Indoor Exhibits Home Gardening 23: Tomatoes, cherry (5) Red 2
Sam Gayler 57 7 Roff 4-H 864 Junior Poultry Poultry 112A09B: Bantam Fowl Feather Legged Hens Blue 1
Sam Gayler 57 7 Roff 4-H 861 Junior Rabbits Rabbits 112B01B: Market (Meat) Does Blue 1
Sam Gayler 57 7 Roff 4-H 219 4-H Indoor Exhibits 4-H Science & Technology JR Grades 3-7 01: Flat Flyer Blue 1
Sam Gayler 57 7 Roff 4-H 1494 Duck breed poster 4-H Indoor Exhibits 4-H Poster 04: 4-H Promotional Poster 6-8 Red 2
Madison Gilmore 134 7 629 Rabbits Open Rabbits 10203a: Fancy Class Bucks Blue 1
Bodrey Goodson 200 9 Allen FFA 1220 Junior Horses Jr. Horses 10731: Senior Heading Red 2
Bodrey Goodson 200 9 Allen FFA 1218 Junior Horses Jr. Horses 10729: Senior Breakaway Blue 1
Caden Graves 208 10 Roff FFA 1144 Junior Beef Cattle Jr. Heifers 01F: Maintainer Heifer born after Jan. this year Blue 1 Reserve Breed Champion
Caden Graves 208 10 1732 Junior Beef Cattle Jr. Heifers 01D: Commercial Heifer born after Jan. this year Red 2
Caden Graves 208 10 Roff FFA 1145 Junior Beef Cattle Jr. Heifers 01C: Chianina Heifer born after Jan this year Red 2
Madelyn Gray 85 8 1722 Junior Swine Jr. Swine Showmanship 1 Int. Swine Showmanship Int. Swine Showmanship (7-9 Grade)
Madelyn Gray 85 8 370 Junior Swine Jr. Swine 01A: Berkshire Jr. Gilt (born in March or April this year) Blue 1 Breed Champion
Madelyn Gray 85 8 371 Junior Swine Jr. Swine 10909: Yorkshire Market Barrow Blue 1 Breed Champion
Memphis Gray 83 12 366 Junior Swine Jr. Swine Purple 1 Grand Champion 10906: Hampshire Market Barrow Blue 1
Memphis Gray 83 12 369 Junior Swine Jr. Swine Lavender 2 Reserve Grand Champion 02H: Crossbred Sr. Gilt (born in Jan. or Feb. this year) Red 2
Memphis Gray 83 12 1723 Junior Swine Jr. Swine Showmanship 1 Sr. Swine Showmanship Sr. Swine Showmanship (10-12Grade)
Daniel Gregory 105 6 Homeschool 4-H 1447 4-H Indoor Exhibits 4-H Expressive Arts JR Grades 3-7 35: Miscellaneous (Items not listed) GreenDark
Daniel Gregory 105 6 997 Junior Broiler Broiler 17: Pen of 3 birds Lights Red 2
Daniel Gregory 105 6 540 Poultry Open Poultry 10607b: Single Comb Clean Legged Pullets White 1
Daniel Gregory 105 6 Homeschool 4-H 526 Junior Poultry Poultry 112A04A: Large Fowl Continental Cocks White 3
Daniel Gregory 105 6 Homeschool 4-H 530 Junior Poultry Poultry 112A07B: Bantam Fowl Single Come Clean Legged Hens Blue 1
Daniel Gregory 105 6 Homeschool 4-H 528 Junior Poultry Poultry 112A07A: Bantam Fowl Single Comb Clean Legged Cocks White 3
Daniel Gregory 105 6 Homeschool 4-H 527 Junior Poultry Poultry 112A04B: Large Fowl Continental Hens Blue 1
Daniel Gregory 105 6 998 Junior Broiler Broiler 18: Pen of 3 birds Heavies Blue 1
Maggie Gregory 104 10 Homeschool 4-H 511 Junior Poultry Poultry 112A07A: Bantam Fowl Single Comb Clean Legged Cocks Blue 1
Maggie Gregory 104 10 Homeschool 4-H 516 Junior Poultry Poultry 112A07A: Bantam Fowl Single Comb Clean Legged Cocks Blue 1
Maggie Gregory 104 10 Homeschool 4-H 521 Junior Horses Jr. Horses 10712: Senior Western Horsemanship White 3
Maggie Gregory 104 10 Homeschool 4-H 621 Junior Poultry Poultry 112A07B: Bantam Fowl Single Come Clean Legged Hens Red 2
Maggie Gregory 104 10 Homeschool 4-H 513 Junior Poultry Poultry 112A04A: Large Fowl Continental Cocks Red 2
Maggie Gregory 104 10 Homeschool 4-H 514 Junior Poultry Poultry 112A04A: Large Fowl Continental Cocks Blue 1
Maggie Gregory 104 10 Homeschool 4-H 1445 4-H Indoor Exhibits 4-H Expressive Arts SR Grades 8-12 04: Fine Art, Watercolor Red 2
Maggie Gregory 104 10 Homeschool 4-H 523 Junior Horses Jr. Horses 10717: Senior Reining Blue 1
Maggie Gregory 104 10 Homeschool 4-H 522 Junior Horses Jr. Horses 10715: Senior Trail Red 2
Maggie Gregory 104 10 537 Poultry Open Poultry 10607b: Single Comb Clean Legged Pullets Red 2
Maggie Gregory 104 10 538 Poultry Open Poultry 10607b: Single Comb Clean Legged Pullets Blue 2
Maggie Gregory 104 10 996 Junior Broiler Broiler 17: Pen of 3 birds Lights Blue 1
Maggie Gregory 104 10 Homeschool 4-H 518 Junior Horses Jr. Horses Purple 1 Grand Mare 10702: Mares (3 years of age & over) Blue 1
Maggie Gregory 104 10 Homeschool 4-H 520 Junior Horses Jr. Horses 10709: Senior Western Pleasure White 3
Maggie Gregory 104 10 Homeschool 4-H 519 Junior Horses Jr. Horses 3 Sr. Showmanship Senior Showmanship
Treva Gurley 345 1654 Baby blanket with matching biHb oamnde bEucorbn ocmloitchs. Household Arts 20747: Crafts Red 2
Treva Gurley 345 1653 Road to Oklahoma pattern usedH oinm pei eEcceodn obmloickss. Household Arts 20746: Sr. Citizens Quilt Blue 1
Treva Gurley 345 1652 Hand embroidered Little Red RHidoimnge HEocondo qmuiiclts. Household Arts 20739: Hand Embroidery Quilt Blue 1
Treva Gurley 345 1651 Vintage handkerchiefs used to Hmoamke Ethceo nqoumilitc.s Household Arts 20737: Machine Pieced Quilt Red 2
Treva Gurley 345 1650 Hand embroidered blocks withH aoltmeern Eactoinngo mpaicpser-pieHceodu sbelhooclkds .Arts 20729: Baby Quilt Blue 1
Treva Gurley 345 1649 Home Economics Household Arts 20713: Cross Stitch (not counted) Blue 1
Cj Hackett 180 K 1225 Poultry Open Poultry 10613b: Bantam Ducks Pullets Blue 1
Cj Hackett 180 K 1226 Poultry Open Poultry 10613b: Bantam Ducks Pullets Blue 1
Cj Hackett 180 K Byng 4-H 901 Junior Horses Jr. Horses 10705: Pony Halter Red 2
Cj Hackett 180 K Cloverbuds 902 Junior Horses Jr. Horses 10706: Lead Line Blue 1
Trey Hackett 177 6 1198 Poultry Open Poultry 10612a: All Other Comb Clean Legged Cockerel Blue 1
Gavin Hamilton 48 9 374 Rabbits Open Rabbits 10202b: Fur Class Does Red 2
Katelyn Hamilton 87 1 375 Rabbits Open Rabbits 10202a: Fur Class Bucks Blue 1
Michelle Hamilton 47 128 Home Economics Crafts 20835: Plastic Canvas Craft Blue 1
Haley Harden 116 3 1724 Swine Open Swine 10301: Boars (born after Jan 1 this year) Blue 1
Madelyn Harden 115 K 1725 Swine Open Swine 10301: Boars (born after Jan 1 this year) Blue 1
Vicki Hart 316 Not 1590 Gourd purse. Hand carved gourHdo mwiet hE cleoantohmeric asnd sueAdrte. 20931: Art on Nature Item Blue 1
Vicki Hart 316 Not 1588 Hand carved gourd with bead tHriomme Economics Crafts 20809: Nature Art Blue 1
Vicki Hart 316 Not 1589 Hand carved gourd vase with flHoowmeer dEicsopnlaoym. ics Crafts 20821: Miscellaneous Craft Blue 1
Isabel Hawkins 171 3 Ada 4-H 840 Junior Horses Jr. Horses 10713: Peewee Trail Red 2
Jayli Hawkins 168 8 Ada 4-H 821 Junior Horses Jr. Horses 10719: Junior Barrel Racing White 3
Clayton Hayes 154 11 Latta FFA 756 Junior Beef Cattle Jr. Heifers Grand Champion 02H: Main Heifer born between Sept 1 & Dec 31 of the previous year Blue 1 Breed Champion
Kase Hayes 271 7 1331 Junior Swine Jr. Swine 10910: Crossbred Market Barrow / 10910.01: Crossbred Market Barrow - Show Class 1 Blue 1 Breed Reserve Champion
Kase Hayes 271 7 1332 Junior Swine Jr. Swine 10908: Spot Market Barrow Blue 1 Breed Champion
Krislynd Hayes 272 4 1336 Junior Swine Jr. Swine 01A: Berkshire Jr. Gilt (born in March or April this year) Red 2 Breed Reserve Champion
Krislynd Hayes 272 4 1315 Junior Swine Jr. Swine Showmanship 1 Jr. Swine Showmanship Jr. Swine Showmanship (3-6 Grade) Blue
Krislynd Hayes 272 4 1338 Junior Swine Jr. Swine 01H: Crossbred Jr. Gilt (born in March or April this year) Blue 1 Breed Champion
Krislynd Hayes 272 4 1339 Junior Swine Jr. Swine 01D: Hampshire Jr. Gilt (born in March or April this year) Blue 1 Breed Champion
Brazos Heck 27 7 1751 Junior Beef Cattle Jr. Heifers 02D: Commercial Heifer born between Sept. 1 & Dec. 31 of the previous year Blue 1 Reserve Breed Champion
Brazos Heck 27 7 Latta 4-H 80 Junior Beef Cattle Jr. Heifers 02D: Commercial Heifer born between Sept. 1 & Dec. 31 of the previous year Blue 1
Brazos Heck 27 7 Latta 4-H 81 Junior Beef Cattle Jr. Heifers 03J: Simmental Influence Heifer born between May 1 & Aug. 31 of the previous year Blue 1 Breed Champion
Reata Heck 29 Not 1434 Beef Open Breeding Beef 05I: Mini Hereford / 05I.02: Mini Hereford - Show Class 2 Blue 1
Logan Heldenbrand 172 12 851 Portrait of a woman who repreHseonmtes MEcoothneorm Eicasrth. Art 20901: Portrait Blue 1
Logan Heldenbrand 172 12 853 Piece created to express awareHnoemsse aEbcoounto tmhiec sMurdeArertd Missing Indigenous Women movement 20925: Western Art Blue 1
Logan Heldenbrand 172 12 862 Native American warrior and hHorosme es iElhcoouneotmteic, screateAdr tto express the feeling of belonging to the Earth and all its components. 20922: Abstract Blue 1
Mary Hightower 329 1608 wallhanging Home Economics Household Arts 20719: Wall Hanging - Stitched Red 2
Charles Hill, III 90 10 Latta FFA 384 Junior Beef Cattle Jr. Heifers Reserve Grand Champion 01G: Semmental Heifer born after Jan. this year Blue 1 Breed Champion
Charles Hill, III 90 10 Latta FFA 382 Junior Beef Cattle Jr. Heifers 01C: Chianina Heifer born after Jan this year Blue 1 Breed Champion
Jayden Hise 238 12 1730 Junior Sheep Jr. Breeding Sheep 01G: Shropshire (Ewe Lamb under 1 yr. of age) Blue 1 Breed Champion
Jayden Hise 238 12 1154 Junior Sheep Jr. Sheep 11005: Hampshire / 11005.01: Hampshire - Show Class 1 Red 2
Phyllis Hodges 120 567 mail box with cardinal on top Home Economics Crafts 20866: Holiday Centerpiece Blue 1
Phyllis Hodges 120 566 knitted christmas stocking Home Economics Crafts 20858: Christmas Stocking Blue 1
Phyllis Hodges 120 560 cardinals Home Economics Household Arts 20726: Needlel Point on Plastic Canvas Blue 1
Phyllis Hodges 120 564 pig Home Economics Crafts 20835: Plastic Canvas Craft Red 2
Phyllis Hodges 120 559 bride & groom dancing Home Economics Household Arts 20715: Counted Cross Stitch (not Framed) Blue 1
Phyllis Hodges 120 565 western shirt Home Economics Crafts 20857: Christmas Tree Ornamant White 3
Phyllis Hodges 120 562 knitted dish cloth Home Economics Household Arts 20744: Sr. Citizens Knitting (any article) Red 2
Phyllis Hodges 120 981 round mini basket Home Economics Household Arts 20748: Other Handwork White 3
Phyllis Hodges 120 557 knitted dish cloth Home Economics Household Arts 20707: Knitted Afghan or knitted non-clothing item Blue 1
Phyllis Hodges 120 558 needlework cross stitch Home Economics Household Arts 20714: Counted Cross Stitch (framed) Blue 1
Brakstin Horton 210 9 1163 Junior Goats Goats 04A: Boer Breeding Does / 04A.06: Boer Breeding Does - Show Class 6 Blue 1
Brakstin Horton 210 9 1347 Junior Goats Goats Lavender 2 Reserve Grand Champion 01F: Boar Goats Market Wethers (by weight) Blue 1 Reserve Breed Champion
Brakstin Horton 210 9 1041 Junior Goats Goats 01F: Boar Goats Market Wethers (by weight) Red 2
Avery Howard 186 2 935 Line and wash Watercolor painHtionmg eo fE kciotnteonm aicnsd babyA rcthick 20935: Jr. Animal White 3
Avery Howard 186 2 938 Paper plate craft, original desiHgnome Economics Crafts 20844: Jr. Paper Craft White 3
Avery Howard 186 2 934 Acrylic landscape painting Home Economics Art 20933: Jr. Landscape, Seascape, etc. Red 2
Avery Howard 186 2 937 Melted plastic cup and bead suHno cmaetc Ehceornomics Crafts 20839: Jr. Plastic or Plaster Craft Blue 1
Avery Howard 186 2 936 Acrylic aspen tree abstract paiHnotimnge Economics Art 20936: Jr. Abstract Red 2
Maycee Howard 289 12 Allen FFA 1406 Junior Beef Cattle Jr. Heifers 05E: Hereford Heifer born between Sept 1 & Dec. 31 of 2019 Blue 1 Breed Champion
Maycee Howard 289 12 Allen FFA 1408 Junior Beef Cattle Jr. Heifers 03H: Main Heifer born between May 1 & Aug 31 of the previous year Blue 1 Reserve Breed Champion
Maycee Howard 289 12 Allen FFA 1403 Junior Beef Cattle Jr. Heifers 05A: Angus Heifer born between Sept 1 & Dec. 31 of 2019 Blue 1 Breed Champion
Maycee Howard 289 12 1754 Junior Beef Cattle Jr. Beef Cattle Sr. Showmanship Beef Showmanship (10-12 Grade)
Erin Hubbard 12 PostHighschool 32 Horticulture Open Horticulture 20205: White Irish Potatoes (5) Blue 1
Kristy Huntsman 307 Not 1572 Blue and Green Christmas Gift HPolamcee mEcaotns omics Crafts 20868: Holiday Placemats (2) Blue 1
Kristy Huntsman 307 Not 1578 White Flowers Home Economics Photography 21016: 18 Years Old or Older-Flowers Red 2
Kristy Huntsman 307 Not 1573 Northern Lights in Colored PenHciolme Economics Art 20906: Landscape-Pencil Blue 1
Kristy Huntsman 307 Not 1569 Purple shaw Home Economics Clothing 20628: Crocheted Garment Blue 1
Kristy Huntsman 307 Not 1571 Sweet Tea Pitcher Home Economics Crafts 20801: Glazed Ceramic (1) Blue 1
Kristy Huntsman 307 Not 1581 Old house on Caddo Lake Home Economics Photography 21024: 18 Years Old or Older-Miscellaneous Red 2
Kristy Huntsman 307 Not 1522 Colored Pencil portrait of littleH goimrle Economics Art 20903: Portrait-Pencil Blue 1
Kristy Huntsman 307 Not 1575 Butterfly on Pink Flower Home Economics Photography 21013: 18 Years Old or Older-Nature (animals, birds, insects, etc.) Blue 1
Kristy Huntsman 307 Not 1574 Green Pear Home Economics Art 20908: Still Life-Water Color Red 2
Kristy Huntsman 307 Not 1577 Sunrise on Caddo Lake Home Economics Photography 21015: 18 Years Old or Older-Scenic or Landscapes Red 2
Makayla Huntsman 305 4 1537 Kitty cat Home Economics Crafts 20847: Jr. Craft item made from Duct Tape Red 2
Makayla Huntsman 305 4 1529 Pink Sequin Skirt Home Economics Clothing 20637: Jr. Clothing Skirt Red 2
Makayla Huntsman 305 4 1530 Pink Bunny Toy Home Economics Household Arts 20723: Stuffed Toy White 3
Makayla Huntsman 305 4 1525 Chocolate Pecan Fudge Home Economics Food Preparation 20429: Old Fashion Chocolate Fudge (3) Blue 1
Makayla Huntsman 305 4 1545 Flower over sunset Home Economics Art 20938: Jr. Ink Red 2
Makayla Huntsman 305 4 1532 Resin PInk and Blue Heart Home Economics Crafts 20824: Jewelry Blue 1
Makayla Huntsman 305 4 1548 Girl Reading book under tree Home Economics Photography 21007: 17 Years Old and Under - People Blue 1
Makayla Huntsman 305 4 1536 Hedgehog Mommy and Baby Home Economics Crafts 20844: Jr. Paper Craft Red 2
Makayla Huntsman 305 4 1527 Banana Bread Home Economics Food Preparation 20450: Best of Wheat Jr. Sweet Breads Blue 1
Makayla Huntsman 305 4 1534 Bunny Plate Home Economics Crafts 20837: Jr. Ceramics Blue 1
Makayla Huntsman 305 4 1528 Blackberry Jelly Home Economics Canning 20535: Berry Jelly Blue 1
Makayla Huntsman 305 4 1538 Sunflower Fall Arrangement Home Economics Crafts 20854: Jr. Artificial Arrangement Blue 1
Makayla Huntsman 305 4 1533 Cream Scrapbook with FlowersHome Economics Crafts 20830: Scrapbook Red 2
Makayla Huntsman 305 4 1547 white Flower Home Economics Photography 21004: 17 Years Old and Under - Flowers Red 2
Makayla Huntsman 305 4 1526 Soft Dinner Rolls Home Economics Food Preparation 20448: Best of Wheat Jr. Dinner Rolls Red 2
Taylor Huntsman 304 7 1570 Purple and Turquoise Marbled SHcormapeb Eocooknomics Crafts 20830: Scrapbook Blue 1
Taylor Huntsman 304 7 1552 Orange Jumper Dress Home Economics Clothing 20639: Jr. Clothing Dress Blue 1
Taylor Huntsman 304 7 1560 Three Fantasy Characters Home Economics Art 20932: Jr. Portrait Red 2
Taylor Huntsman 304 7 1555 Painted Chest Home Economics Crafts 20838: Jr. Wood Craft Red 2
Taylor Huntsman 304 7 1559 Purple, Blue, and Pink arrangeHmoemnte Economics Crafts 20854: Jr. Artificial Arrangement White 3
Taylor Huntsman 304 7 1553 White puffy blouse Home Economics Clothing 20636: Jr. Clothing Blouse Blue 1
Taylor Huntsman 304 7 1561 Into the Woods Home Economics Art 20933: Jr. Landscape, Seascape, etc. Blue 1
Taylor Huntsman 304 7 1550 Snickerdoodles Home Economics Food Preparation 20440: Other Cookies (3) White 3
Taylor Huntsman 304 7 1562 Hot chocolate Mug Home Economics Art 20934: Jr. Still Life Blue 1
Taylor Huntsman 304 7 1566 Iron Man Home Economics Art 20938: Jr. Ink White 3
Taylor Huntsman 304 7 1556 Dragon Scale Bracelet Home Economics Crafts 20841: Jr. Leather Craft Blue 1
Taylor Huntsman 304 7 1564 Abstract Enchanted Forest withH oBmooek Esconomics Art 20936: Jr. Abstract Blue 1
Taylor Huntsman 304 7 1554 Lemon Skirt Home Economics Clothing 20637: Jr. Clothing Skirt Blue 1
Taylor Huntsman 304 7 1558 Dragon Scale Purse Home Economics Crafts 20847: Jr. Craft item made from Duct Tape Blue 1
Taylor Huntsman 304 7 1565 Castle Home Economics Art 20937: Jr. Pencil Red 2
Taylor Huntsman 304 7 1549 Cookie Dough brownies Home Economics Food Preparation 20436: Jr. Brownies (3) White 3
Abby Inman 318 1587 Junior Sheep Jr. Sheep 11005: Hampshire / 11005.01: Hampshire - Show Class 1 White 3 Reserve Breed Champion
Jocelyn James 35 9 Latta FFA 320 Junior Horses Jr. Horses Lavender 2 Reserve Grand Mare 10702: Mares (3 years of age & over) Red 2
Jocelyn James 35 9 Latta FFA 107 Junior Horses Jr. Horses 1 Overall Showmanship, Jr. Showmanship Junior Showmanship
Sarah Johnson 263 12 Homeschool 4-H 1260 Butterfly on flowers 4-H Indoor Exhibits 4-H Photography All Grades 21: 4 Landscape or Nature Photos Blue 1
Amanda Jolly 287 6 Homeschool 4-H 1407 Counted cross-stitch wall hang4in-Hg tInhdato osar yE x”Hhiobmites SwFeaebtr Hicosm aen”d Fashion Grades 3-6 46: Needle Art by Hand Blue 1
Amanda Jolly 287 6 Homeschool 4-H 1417 Plastic craft with American fla4g -cHr oInssd ostoirt cEhxehdib oitns it 4-H Expressive Arts JR Grades 3-7 31: Plastic Craft Red 1
Amanda Jolly 287 6 Homeschool 4-H 1418 white painted can with purple 4f-eHlt Infldoowoerr Es xahnidb imtsacra4m-Hé Expressive Arts JR Grades 3-7 35: Miscellaneous (Items not listed) GreenLight
Amanda Jolly 287 6 Homeschool 4-H 1433 basic first aid kit in a gray plas4t-icH bInodxoor Exhibits Baby Sitting Child Care JR grades 3-7 04: Basic First Aid Kit GreenDark
Amanda Jolly 287 6 Homeschool 4-H 1409 snap bag with main body made4 -oHf pInindko ofrlo Erxahl ifbaibtsric aFnadb ruipcps earn edd Fgainshgi omna Gdera odfe ps u5r-p6le floral fabric 29: Storage Bag with closure Red 2
Amanda Jolly 287 6 Homeschool 4-H 1404 Poster about fun babysitting ga4m-He sIn fdoor okri dEsxhibits 4-H Poster 01: 4-H Promotional Poster 3-5 Blue 1
Amanda Jolly 287 6 Homeschool 4-H 1436 a half loaf of bread 4-H Indoor Exhibits Food Science grades 6-8 04: Yeast Bread Blue 1
Andrew Jolly 292 7 Homeschool 4-H 1437 poster explaining how model ro4c-Hke Itn deonogrin Eexsh wiboitrks Model Rocketry JR grades 3-7 02: Poster explaining function model rocket engine Blue 1
Andrew Jolly 292 7 Homeschool 4-H 1439 pencil drawing of an airplane 4-H Indoor Exhibits 4-H Expressive Arts JR Grades 3-7 01: Fine Art (Pencil, charcoal, pastes, chalk, ink) Pink 4
Andrew Jolly 292 7 Homeschool 4-H 1438 wooden house made of popsicl4e- Hst iIcnkdsoor Exhibits 4-H Expressive Arts JR Grades 3-7 35: Miscellaneous (Items not listed) White 3
Matthew Jolly 284 4 Homeschool 4-H 1397 House made of popsicle sticks 4-H Indoor Exhibits 4-H Expressive Arts JR Grades 3-7 35: Miscellaneous (Items not listed) Pink 4
Matthew Jolly 284 4 Homeschool 4-H 1443 chocolate chip cookies 4-H Indoor Exhibits Food Science grades 3-5 03: 3 Baked Dropped Cookies Red 2
Matthew Jolly 284 4 Homeschool 4-H 1395 Drawing of a house next to a tr4e-eH iInn dao foire lEdxhibits 4-H Expressive Arts JR Grades 3-7 01: Fine Art (Pencil, charcoal, pastes, chalk, ink) Red 2
Matthew Jolly 284 4 Homeschool 4-H 1393 Gun Safety poster 4-H Indoor Exhibits 4-H Poster 01: 4-H Promotional Poster 3-5 Red 2
Matthew Jolly 284 4 Homeschool 4-H 1396 Painting of a red bird sitting on4 -aH s Innodwo ocro Evxehreibdi tbsran4ch-H Expressive Arts JR Grades 3-7 05: Fine Art, Oil or Acrylic White 3
Jacob Jones 234 11 Vanoss 4-H 1503 Bell peppers 4-H Indoor Exhibits Home Gardening 20: Peppers, sweet bell (5) Blue 1
Jacob Jones 234 11 Vanoss 4-H 1502 Peppers 4-H Indoor Exhibits Home Gardening 18: Peppers, jalapeno (5) Blue 1
Jacob Jones 234 11 Vanoss 4-H 1501 Okra 4-H Indoor Exhibits Home Gardening 03: Okra (6) Pink 4
Jacob Jones 234 11 Vanoss 4-H 1500 Cake 4-H Indoor Exhibits Food Science grades 9-12 08: 8 inch layer, un iced shorten type cake Red 2
Jacob Jones 234 11 Vanoss 4-H 1498 Poster 4-H Indoor Exhibits 4-H Poster 07: 4-H Promotional Poster 9-12 White 3
Jacob Jones 234 11 Vanoss 4-H 1499 Vacation 4-H Indoor Exhibits 4-H Photography SR Grades 8-12 10: Best Individual Photo Red 2
Reagan Jones 99 6 Latta 4-H 1423 grassy sunset - Pastel 4-H Indoor Exhibits 4-H Expressive Arts JR Grades 3-7 01: Fine Art (Pencil, charcoal, pastes, chalk, ink) White 3
Reagan Jones 99 6 Latta 4-H 1425 sky scene - oil 4-H Indoor Exhibits 4-H Expressive Arts JR Grades 3-7 05: Fine Art, Oil or Acrylic Pink 4
Ryland Jones 288 7 Latta 4-H 1422 Horse shoe art 4-H Indoor Exhibits Wood Science and Industrial Arts JR grades 3-7 23: Metalwork Arc Welding Blue 1
Janna Kelley 18 988 Butterfly Home Economics Photography 21017: 18 Years Old or Older-Geometric, textures, patterns or lines Blue 1
Janna Kelley 18 1593 Home Economics Photography 21022 18 Years Old or Older-Black and White Blue 1
Janna Kelley 18 983 Home Economics Household Arts 20737: Machine Pieced Quilt White 3
Janna Kelley 18 984 Quilt Home Economics Canning 20526: Strawberry Preserves Blue 1
Janna Kelley 18 987 Sail boat Home Economics Photography 21015: 18 Years Old or Older-Scenic or Landscapes White 3
Parker King 337 2 1660 Horticulture Open Horticulture 20216: Pumpkin, round & Flat (1) Blue 1
Parker King 337 2 1659 Horticulture Open Horticulture 20215: Pumpkin, field type (1) Blue 1
Julie Knighten ` 296 1471
home canning of produce, fruits and vegetables.
Machine sewing, quilting, and Hemombreo Eidceornyomics Canning 20508: Green or Wax Beans Red 2
Julie Knighten ` 296 1483 garment sewn for family membHeorme Economics Clothing 20623: Children’s Play Wear - Girl’s (1 or 2 Piece) Blue 1
Julie Knighten ` 296 1490 quilt for family member Home Economics Household Arts 20738: Machine Embroidery Quilt Blue 1
Julie Knighten ` 296 1486 wall hanging for personal use Home Economics Household Arts 20718: Machine Embroidery Blue 1
Julie Knighten ` 296 1472 home canning from our gardenHome Economics Canning 20512: Blackeye or Field Peas Blue 1
Julie Knighten ` 296 1487 wall hanging for personal use Home Economics Household Arts 20719: Wall Hanging - Stitched White 3
Julie Knighten ` 296 1476 canned cucumbers from our gaHrdoemne Economics Canning 20542: Bread & Butter Pickles Red 2
Julie Knighten ` 296 1478 pickled cucumbers from our gaHrdoemne Economics Canning 20549: Other Pickles Blue 1
Julie Knighten ` 296 1474 extracted juice and made jellyHome Economics Canning 20535: Berry Jelly Red 2
Julie Knighten ` 296 1477 pickled cucumbers from our gaHrdoemne Economics Canning 20543: Sweet Cucumber Pickles Blue 1
Julie Knighten ` 296 1485 items made for kitchen use Home Economics Household Arts 20709: Potholder (set of 2 or more) White 3
Julie Knighten ` 296 1482 garment sewn for family membHeorme Economics Clothing 20621: Girl’s Dress (size 2 to 12) Blue 1
Julie Knighten ` 296 1488 baby quilt for family member Home Economics Household Arts 20729: Baby Quilt White 3
Julie Knighten ` 296 1475 extracted juice and made jellyHome Economics Canning 20540: Other Jelly Blue 1
Marlin Krause 94 415 Honey Open Honey 20304: 1 lb Medium Extracted Honey Blue 1
Caston Lackey 273 7 Vanoss 4-H 1318 Junior Beef Cattle Jr. Heifers 03D: Commercial Heifer born between May 1 & Aug. 31 of the previous year White 3
Jorja Lackey 274 3 Vanoss 4-H 1319 Junior Beef Cattle Jr. Heifers 02D: Commercial Heifer born between Sept. 1 & Dec. 31 of the previous year Blue 1
Jorja Lackey 132 3 Vanoss 4-H 637 Junior Horses Jr. Horses 10724: Peewee Goat Ribbon White 3
Jorja Lackey 132 3 Vanoss 4-H 636 Junior Horses Jr. Horses 10721: Peewee Pole Bending White 3
Aaron Lane 218 2 1128 “Great Ball” Pokemon string artH.ome Economics Crafts 20843: Jr. String Art Blue 1
Aaron Lane 266 2 1276 Straight lines Home Economics Photography 21005: 17 Years Old and Under - Geometric , texture, patterns or lines Blue 1
Aaron Lane 218 2 1129 God’s Promise to Abraham Home Economics Crafts 20846: Jr. Diorama Blue 1
Aaron Lane 266 2 1275 Green and brown Home Economics Photography 21001: 17 Years Old and Under - Nature White 3
Briana Lane 265 Not 1270 A Girl and her kitty Home Economics Photography 21019: 18 Years Old or Older-People Blue 1
Briana Lane 265 Not 1268 Cactus Tops Home Economics Photography 21016: 18 Years Old or Older-Flowers Blue 1
Briana Lane 265 Not 1328 Folded heart book Home Economics Crafts 20823: Paper Craft Blue 1
Briana Lane 265 Not 1269 Armadillo Patterns Home Economics Photography 21017: 18 Years Old or Older-Geometric, textures, patterns or lines Red 2
Briana Lane 265 Not 1273 Walking with brother Home Economics Photography 21024: 18 Years Old or Older-Miscellaneous White 3
Briana Lane 265 Not 1272 Hiding in my backyard Home Economics Photography 21023: 18 Years Old or Older-Picture Story Blue 1
Elizabeth Lane 227 Not 1264 Rainbows and Tape Home Economics Art 20941: Jr. Age 5 & under (Ribbons only) Blue
Elizabeth Lane 227 Not 1263 My Backyard Home Economics Photography 21003: 17 Years Old and Under - Scenic or Landscapes White 3
Elizabeth Lane 227 Not 1132 Bowl and hair clips created froHmo mmee lEtecodn poomniyc sbeads.Crafts 20839: Jr. Plastic or Plaster Craft Red 2
Jodie Langwell 270 1293 pumpkin bread Home Economics Food Preparation 20407: Loaf of Quick Fruit & or nut Bread (sweet) Blue 1
Jodie Langwell 270 1301 chicken Home Economics Crafts 20811: Wall Hanging (not a painting) Blue 1
Jodie Langwell 270 1312 lovie Home Economics HCE 21127: Stuffed toy (No Dolls) Blue 1
Jodie Langwell 270 1297 dill pickles Home Economics Canning 20544: Dill Cucumber Pickles Blue 1
Jodie Langwell 270 1309 green beans Home Economics HCE 21102: Other Vegetable Blue 1
Jodie Langwell 270 1302 owl Home Economics Crafts 20817: Glass Craft Blue 1
Jodie Langwell 270 1294 green beans Home Economics Canning 20508: Green or Wax Beans Blue 1
Jodie Langwell 270 1305 crocheted tree Home Economics Crafts 20862: Holiday Wall Hanging Red 2
Jodie Langwell 270 1313 crochet afghan Home Economics HCE 21128: Crochet or Knit Afghan Blue 1
Jodie Langwell 270 1304 bag Home Economics Crafts 20822: Recycled Craft Blue 1
Jodie Langwell 270 1296 tomato juice Home Economics Canning 20517: Tomato Juice Blue 1
Jodie Langwell 270 1311 pumpkin bread Home Economics HCE 21109: Loaf of Quick Bread (not yeast) Blue 1
Jodie Langwell 270 1300 lovie Home Economics Household Arts 20723: Stuffed Toy Blue 1
Jodie Langwell 270 1306 Home Economics Crafts 20866: Holiday Centerpiece Red 2
Jodie Langwell 270 1298 picante sauce Home Economics Canning 20551: Picante Sauce Blue 1
Jodie Langwell 270 1310 pickles Home Economics HCE 21105: Pickles or Relish Blue 1
Jodie Langwell 270 1303 heart Home Economics Crafts 20818: String Art Blue 1
Jodie Langwell 270 1295 tomatoes Home Economics Canning 20516: Tomatoes White 3
Jodie Langwell 270 1308 Home Economics HCE 21101: Tomatoes or Tomatoe Juice Blue 1
Jodie Langwell 270 1299 afghan crochet Home Economics Household Arts 20708: Baby Afghan, knit or crochet White 3
Kade Langwell 267 5 1285 wax hand Home Economics Crafts 20845: Jr. Craft (other than above) Red 2
Kade Langwell 267 5 1283 God’s eye Home Economics Crafts 20843: Jr. String Art Red 2
Kade Langwell 267 5 1282 pennies Home Economics Crafts 20840: Jr. Collections Red 2
Kade Langwell 267 5 1281 mobile Home Economics Crafts 20839: Jr. Plastic or Plaster Craft White 3
Kade Langwell 267 5 1280 flag Home Economics Crafts 20838: Jr. Wood Craft Blue 1
Owen Langwell 269 1 1286 drift wood mobile Home Economics Crafts 20809: Nature Art Red 2
Owen Langwell 269 1 1289 sea shells Home Economics Crafts 20840: Jr. Collections White 3
Melody Larry 333 1623 Rabbits Open Rabbits 10203a: Fancy Class Bucks Red 2
TiAnna Larry 334 1626 Rabbits Open Rabbits 10203b: Fancy Class Does Red 2
TiAnna Larry 334 1627 Rabbits Open Rabbits 10203b: Fancy Class Does Red 2
Tucker Laxton 26 4 Roff 4-H 79 Junior Beef Cattle Jr. Steers 10806: Steers / 10806.03: Steers - Show Class 3 Yellow 5
Konner Lewis 53 7 Latta 4-H 1334 Junior Beef Cattle Jr. Steers Reserve Grand Champion 10806: Steers / 10806.03: Steers - Show Class 3 Red 2
Konner Lewis 53 7 1753 Junior Beef Cattle Jr. Beef Cattle Int. Showmanship Beef Showmanship (7-9 Grade)
Lydea Logsdon 128 5 1519 Junior Horses Jr. Horses 10711: Junior Western Horsemanship Red 2
Blaise Manuel 330 1611 Junior Goats Goats 01F: Boar Goats Market Wethers (by weight) Blue 1
Ashley Matzkvech 182 8 Allen FFA 915 Junior Horses Jr. Horses 10716: Junior Reining Blue 1
Ashley Matzkvech 182 8 Allen FFA 906 Junior Horses Jr. Horses 10705: Pony Halter Blue 1
Ashley Matzkvech 182 8 Allen FFA 921 Junior Horses Jr. Horses 2 Jr. Showmanship Junior Showmanship
Don Mauch 204 PostHighschool 982 Butterscotch Pecan Cookies Home Economics Food Preparation 20428: Other Cookies (3) Blue 1
Ti McCoy 17 7 346 Junior Sheep Jr. Breeding Sheep 01E: Natural Color (Ewe Lamb under 1 yr. of age) / 01E.02: Natural Color (Ewe Lamb under 1 yr. of age) - Show Class 2 Blue 1 Breed Champion
Ti McCoy 17 7 345 Junior Sheep Jr. Breeding Sheep Reserve Grand Champion 01B: Hampshire (Ewe Lamb under 1 yr. of age) / 01B.03: Hampshire (Ewe Lamb under 1 yr. of age) - Show Class 3 Blue 1 Reserve Breed Champion
Ti McCoy 17 7 347 Junior Sheep Jr. Breeding Sheep 02H: Speckled Face (Ewe 1 yr. & under 2) Blue 1 Breed Champion
Avery McGill 243 9 1161 Junior Swine Jr. Swine 01D: Hampshire Jr. Gilt (born in March or April this year) Red 2 Breed Reserve Champion
Avery McGill 243 9 1158 Junior Swine Jr. Swine 10903: Berkshire Market Barrow Blue 1 Breed Champion
Jeralee McNeal 246 1252 Half square triangles outlined Hwoimthe wEchoitneo manicds brownH.ousehold Arts 20729: Baby Quilt Red 2
Jeralee McNeal 246 1253 Pink Roses on a box Home Economics Art 20916: Floral Blue 1
Jeralee McNeal 246 1254 Butterfly Home Economics Crafts 20804: China Painting Red 2
Jeralee McNeal 246 1255 Christmas gnome Home Economics Crafts 20857: Christmas Tree Ornamant Blue 1
Dani Mctague 50 6 1517 4-H Indoor Exhibits Personal Development grades 6-8 14: Scrapbook 8-10 pages Blue 1
Dani Mctague 50 6 Ada 4-H 148 4-H Indoor Exhibits 4-H Expressive Arts JR Grades 3-7 19: Leather Craft (Kit) Blue 1
Dani Mctague 50 6 454 Home Economics Crafts 20837: Jr. Ceramics Red 2
Dani Mctague 50 6 Ada 4-H 147 4-H Indoor Exhibits 4-H Expressive Arts JR Grades 3-7 17: Bead Craft Blue 1
Dani Mctague 50 6 468 Home Economics Art 20933: Jr. Landscape, Seascape, etc. White 3
Dani Mctague 50 6 Ada 4-H 145 4-H Indoor Exhibits 4-H Expressive Arts JR Grades 3-7 13: Print Process Article, Block Printing Blue 1
Dani Mctague 50 6 465 Home Economics Crafts 20867: Other Holiday Decoration Red 2
Dani Mctague 50 6 Ada 4-H 164 4-H Indoor Exhibits Fabrics and Fashion Grades 3-6 45: Textile Fabric Creation Blue 1
Dani Mctague 50 6 463 Home Economics Crafts 20865: Holiday Ceramics Blue 1
Dani Mctague 50 6 470 Home Economics Art 20935: Jr. Animal Blue 1
Dani Mctague 50 6 469 Home Economics Art 20934: Jr. Still Life Red 2
Dani Mctague 50 6 462 Home Economics Crafts 20864: Holiday Wreath White 3
Dani Mctague 50 6 Ada 4-H 158 4-H Indoor Exhibits 4-H Educational Booth 01: Educational Booth Display Blue 1
Dani Mctague 50 6 Ada 4-H 168 4-H Indoor Exhibits Baby Sitting Child Care JR grades 3-7 04: Basic First Aid Kit GreenLight
Dani Mctague 50 6 Ada 4-H 151 4-H Indoor Exhibits 4-H Expressive Arts JR Grades 3-7 27: Puppet Blue 1
Dani Mctague 50 6 Ada 4-H 162 4-H Indoor Exhibits 4-H Science & Technology JR Grades 3-7 03: Brochure, Card, or Invitation related to 4-H Blue 1
Dani Mctague 50 6 1515 4-H Indoor Exhibits Fabrics and Fashion Grades 5-6 29: Storage Bag with closure Blue 1
Dani Mctague 50 6 Ada 4-H 139 4-H Indoor Exhibits 4-H Expressive Arts JR Grades 3-7 01: Fine Art (Pencil, charcoal, pastes, chalk, ink) Blue 1
Dani Mctague 50 6 Ada 4-H 146 4-H Indoor Exhibits 4-H Expressive Arts JR Grades 3-7 15: Nature Craft Blue 1
Dani Mctague 50 6 452 Home Economics Crafts 20811: Wall Hanging (not a painting) Red 2
Dani Mctague 50 6 Ada 4-H 153 4-H Indoor Exhibits 4-H Expressive Arts JR Grades 3-7 31: Plastic Craft Blue 1
Dani Mctague 50 6 Ada 4-H 173 4-H Indoor Exhibits Baby Sitting Child Care JR grades 3-7 02: Puzzles Help Children Learn Blue 1
Dani Mctague 50 6 Ada 4-H 140 4-H Indoor Exhibits 4-H Expressive Arts JR Grades 3-7 03: Fine Art, Watercolor Blue 1
Dani Mctague 50 6 Ada 4-H 155 4-H Indoor Exhibits 4-H Expressive Arts JR Grades 3-7 35: Miscellaneous (Items not listed) Blue 1
Dani Mctague 50 6 Ada 4-H 174 4-H Indoor Exhibits Wood Science and Industrial Arts grades 6-8 13: Miscellaneous Wood Blue 1
Dani Mctague 50 6 Ada 4-H 144 4-H Indoor Exhibits 4-H Expressive Arts JR Grades 3-7 11: Pottery, Original Design Blue 1
Dani Mctague 50 6 Ada 4-H 161 4-H Indoor Exhibits 4-H Science & Technology JR Grades 3-7 01: Flat Flyer Red 2
Dani Mctague 50 6 Ada 4-H 142 4-H Indoor Exhibits 4-H Expressive Arts JR Grades 3-7 07: Ceramic Glazed 1 piece White 3
Dani Mctague 50 6 Ada 4-H 159 4-H Indoor Exhibits 4-H Photography JR Grades 3-7 01: 4 photos People, Animals, Plant Life, Scenery Blue 1
Dani Mctague 50 6 Ada 4-H 157 4-H Indoor Exhibits 4-H Poster 04: 4-H Promotional Poster 6-8 Blue 1
Dani Mctague 50 6 456 Home Economics Crafts 20839: Jr. Plastic or Plaster Craft Blue 1
Dani Mctague 50 6 467 Home Economics Art 20932: Jr. Portrait Blue 1
Dani Mctague 50 6 Ada 4-H 175 4-H Indoor Exhibits Wood Science and Industrial Arts JR grades 3-7 03: JR Woodcraft original design Blue 1
Dani Mctague 50 6 Ada 4-H 177 4-H Indoor Exhibits Companion Animals 01: Companion Animal Poster JR grades 3-7 Blue 1
Dani Mctague 50 6 Ada 4-H 170 4-H Indoor Exhibits Food Science grades 6-8 20: Educational Poster nutritional combo of fruit and veg Blue 1
Dani Mctague 50 6 Ada 4-H 137 4-H Indoor Exhibits 4-H Educational Booth 02: Community Service Booth Display Blue 1
Dani Mctague 50 6 Ada 4-H 160 4-H Indoor Exhibits 4-H Photography JR Grades 3-7 05: Best Individual Photo Blue 1
Dani Mctague 50 6 Ada 4-H 176 4-H Indoor Exhibits Wildlife Projects JR grades 3-7 02: Scrapbook of Oklahoma Wildlife (15 species) Blue 1
Dani Mctague 50 6 473 Home Economics Art 20938: Jr. Ink Blue 1
Dani Mctague 50 6 Ada 4-H 141 4-H Indoor Exhibits 4-H Expressive Arts JR Grades 3-7 05: Fine Art, Oil or Acrylic Blue 1
Dani Mctague 50 6 459 Home Economics Crafts 20845: Jr. Craft (other than above) White 3
Dani Mctague 50 6 453 Home Economics Crafts 20812: Wall Hanging (Wreaths) Blue 1
Dani Mctague 50 6 Ada 4-H 163 4-H Indoor Exhibits Fabrics and Fashion Grades 3-6 44: Decorative Textile Technique Blue 1
Dani Mctague 50 6 464 Home Economics Crafts 20866: Holiday Centerpiece White 3
Dani Mctague 50 6 Ada 4-H 165 4-H Indoor Exhibits Fabrics and Fashion Grades 3-6 49: Repurposed Textile Creation Blue 1
Dani Mctague 50 6 Ada 4-H 150 4-H Indoor Exhibits 4-H Expressive Arts JR Grades 3-7 23: Wax Candle Handcrafted Blue 1
Dani Mctague 50 6 Ada 4-H 152 4-H Indoor Exhibits 4-H Expressive Arts JR Grades 3-7 29: Paper Craft Blue 1
Dani Mctague 50 6 Ada 4-H 171 4-H Indoor Exhibits Model Rocketry JR grades 3-7 04: Model Rocket made from Kit Blue 1
Dani Mctague 50 6 Ada 4-H 169 4-H Indoor Exhibits Food Science grades 6-8 06: 3 Rolled Sugar Type Cookies Blue 1
Dani Mctague 50 6 461 Home Economics Crafts 20863: Holiday Yard Ornament Blue 1
Dani Mctague 50 6 Ada 4-H 172 4-H Indoor Exhibits Wood Science and Industrial Arts grades 3-5 06: Puzzle or Game Blue 1
Dani Mctague 50 6 Ada 4-H 143 4-H Indoor Exhibits 4-H Expressive Arts JR Grades 3-7 09: Ceramic Stained Blue 1
Dani Mctague 50 6 472 Home Economics Art 20937: Jr. Pencil Blue 1
Dani Mctague 50 6 457 Home Economics Crafts 20842: Jr. Glass Craft Blue 1
Dani Mctague 50 6 Ada 4-H 154 4-H Indoor Exhibits 4-H Expressive Arts JR Grades 3-7 33: Duct Tape Craft Blue 1
Dani Mctague 50 6 450 Home Economics Crafts 20801: Glazed Ceramic (1) Red 2
Dani Mctague 50 6 Ada 4-H 149 4-H Indoor Exhibits 4-H Expressive Arts JR Grades 3-7 21: Leather Craft, Original Design Blue 1
Dani Mctague 50 6 Ada 4-H 166 4-H Indoor Exhibits Fabrics & Fashion All Grades 41: Seasonal Decor Non Fabric Blue 1
Tyler McTague 52 2 Ada 4-H 439 Junior Horses Jr. Horses 10710: Pony Westerns Pleasure Red 2
Tyler McTague 52 2 Ada 4-H 436 Junior Horses Jr. Horses 10705: Pony Halter White 3
Jonathan Morrow 7 Not 433 Home Economics Canning 20544: Dill Cucumber Pickles Red 2
Roberta Morrow 2 970 Fudge with Pecans Home Economics Food Preparation 20430: Marshmellow Cream Fudge Blue 1
Roberta Morrow 2 484 Tatted bookmarker Home Economics Household Arts 20727: Other Handwork Red 2
Roberta Morrow 2 225 Home Economics Household Arts 20709: Potholder (set of 2 or more) Red 2
Roberta Morrow 2 224 Tatted Bookmarker Home Economics Household Arts 20748: Other Handwork Red 2
Roberta Morrow 2 968 Bag made from bird seed sack Home Economics Crafts 20822: Recycled Craft White 3
Roberta Morrow 2 969 Home Economics Food Preparation 20421: Pecan Pie Blue 1
Roberta Morrow 2 971 Pineapple Sweet Rolls Home Economics Food Preparation 20406: Other Yeast Rolls (3) Red 2
Brooking Murphy 63 1 239 Home Economics Food Preparation 20438: Jr. Chocolate Chip Cookies (3) Blue 1
Brooking Murphy 63 1 262 Home Economics Art 20941: Jr. Age 5 & under (Ribbons only) White
Brooking Murphy 63 1 238 Home Economics Food Preparation 20437: Jr. Peanut Butter Cookies (3) Blue 1
Brooking Murphy 63 1 256 Home Economics Art 20916: Floral White 3
Brooking Murphy 63 1 250 Home Economics Crafts 20838: Jr. Wood Craft White 3
Brooking Murphy 63 1 261 Home Economics Art 20940: Jr. Paint by Number or Kit Blue 1
Brooking Murphy 63 1 266 Horticulture Open Horticulture 20233: Other items not listed Blue 1
Brooking Murphy 63 1 258 Home Economics Art 20934: Jr. Still Life White 3
Brooking Murphy 63 1 252 Home Economics Crafts 20844: Jr. Paper Craft Blue 1
Brooking Murphy 63 1 254 Home Economics Crafts 20846: Jr. Diorama Red 2
Brooking Murphy 63 1 1607 Horticulture Open Horticulture 20232: Cucumbers (2) Red 2
Brooking Murphy 63 1 259 Home Economics Art 20935: Jr. Animal Red 2
Brooking Murphy 63 1 265 Horticulture Open Horticulture 20230: Tomatoes, Cherry (5) Blue 1
Brooking Murphy 63 1 241 Home Economics Food Preparation 20450: Best of Wheat Jr. Sweet Breads Red 2
Brooking Murphy 63 1 251 Home Economics Crafts 20840: Jr. Collections Blue 1
Rece Nickell 310 Byng FFA 1540 Junior Beef Cattle Jr. Heifers Reserve Grand Champion 01A: Angus Heifer born after Jan. this year / 01: Angus Heifer born after Jan. this year - Female / 01.01: Angus Heifer bRoernd after Jan. t2his year - Female - Show Class 1
Rhett Nickell 309 Byng 4-H 1539 Junior Beef Cattle Jr. Heifers 01A: Angus Heifer born after Jan. this year / 01: Angus Heifer born after Jan. this year - Female / 01.01: Angus Heifer bBolrune after Jan. t1his year - Female - Show Class 1
Rhi Nickell 311 12 Byng FFA 1541 Junior Beef Cattle Jr. Heifers 01A: Angus Heifer born after Jan. this year / 01: Angus Heifer born after Jan. this year - Female / 01.01: Angus Heifer bBolrune after Jan. t1his year - FemaBlere -e dSh Cohwa mClpaisosn 1
Debra Noble 363 1711 Home Economics Household Arts 20706: Other Crochet Red 2
Debra Noble 363 1712 Home Economics Household Arts 20708: Baby Afghan, knit or crochet Red 2
Debra Noble 363 1708 Horticulture Open Horticulture 20223: Okra (6) Blue 1
Debra Noble 363 1710 Home Economics Household Arts 20705: Crochet Afghan (other) Blue 1
Debra Noble 363 1707 Horticulture Open Horticulture 20209: Yellow Onions (5) Red 2
Joe Noble 362 1702 Horticulture Open Horticulture 20209: Yellow Onions (5) Blue 1
Joe Noble 362 1704 Horticulture Open Horticulture 20222: Squash, summer zucchini (2) Blue 1
Joe Noble 362 1703 Horticulture Open Horticulture 20220: Sqush, summer yellow straight neck (2) Blue 1
Joe Noble 362 1706 Horticulture Open Horticulture 20229: Tomatoes (5) Blue 1
Joe Noble 362 1705 Horticulture Open Horticulture 20223: Okra (6) Red 2
Glenn Ogle 359 PostHighschool 1679 Lamp Home Economics Crafts 20821: Miscellaneous Craft Red 2
Glenn Ogle 359 PostHighschool 1689 Candle holders Home Economics Crafts 20820: Other Collection (10 items or less) Blue 1
Kord Pender 49 5 Vanoss 4-H 212 Junior Horses Jr. Horses 3 Jr. Showmanship Junior Showmanship
Taos Pender 58 Not Vanoss 4-H 205 Junior Horses Jr. Horses 10706: Lead Line Blue 1
Teagan Pender 55 1 Vanoss 4-H 206 Junior Horses Jr. Horses 10706: Lead Line Blue 1
Jaxon Perry 324 12 1599 Home Economics Food Preparation 20425: Brownies (3) Blue 1
Jaxon Perry 324 12 1601 Jr. Agri. Mechanics Jr. Agri. Mechanics 41502: Racks (metal or wooden) Blue 1
Jaxon Perry 324 12 1602 Jr. Agri. Mechanics Jr. Agri. Mechanics 41502: Racks (metal or wooden) Blue 1
Natile Perry 143 10 Byng FFA 673 Junior Horses Jr. Horses 10723: Senior Pole Bending Blue 1
Natile Perry 143 10 Byng FFA 670 Junior Horses Jr. Horses 10712: Senior Western Horsemanship Blue 1
Natile Perry 143 10 Byng FFA 677 Junior Horses Jr. Horses 10729: Senior Breakaway Red 2
Natile Perry 143 10 Byng FFA 671 Junior Horses Jr. Horses 10717: Senior Reining Red 2
Natile Perry 143 10 Byng FFA 680 Junior Horses Jr. Horses 2 Overall Showmanship, Sr. Showmanship Senior Showmanship
Natile Perry 143 10 Byng FFA 675 Junior Horses Jr. Horses 10726: Senior Goat Tying Blue 1
Natile Perry 143 10 Byng FFA 669 Junior Horses Jr. Horses 10709: Senior Western Pleasure Red 2
Natile Perry 143 10 Byng FFA 666 Junior Horses Jr. Horses 10704: Gelding (3 yrs of age and over) White 3
Natile Perry 143 10 Byng FFA 672 Junior Horses Jr. Horses 10720: Senior Barrel Racing Blue 1
Ryder Perry 323 7 1598 Molasses Cookies Home Economics Food Preparation 20428: Other Cookies (3) Red 2
Caleb Phelps 199 11 978 Junior Goats Goats 04A: Boer Breeding Does / 04A.05: Boer Breeding Does - Show Class 5 Blue 1
Bradalyn Pinley 98 2 867 Poultry Open Poultry Egg Show Blue
Bradalyn Pinley 98 2 838 Poultry Open Poultry 10607b: Single Comb Clean Legged Pullets Pink
Breylea Pinley 97 6 Roff 4-H 1355 Mask making service 4-H Indoor Exhibits 4-H Poster 01: 4-H Promotional Poster 3-5 White 3
Breylea Pinley 97 6 Roff 4-H 819 Junior Poultry Poultry 112A09A: Bantam Fowl Feather Legged Cocks Blue 1
Breylea Pinley 97 6 Roff 4-H 1352 First aid kit 4-H Indoor Exhibits Baby Sitting Child Care JR grades 3-7 04: Basic First Aid Kit Blue 1
Breylea Pinley 97 6 Roff 4-H 1348 Mask 4-H Indoor Exhibits Fabrics and Fashion Grades 5-6 10: Sewn Fashion Accessory Blue 1
Breylea Pinley 97 6 Roff 4-H 1350 Tomatoes 4-H Indoor Exhibits Home Gardening 22: Tomatoes, large type (5) White 3
Breylea Pinley 97 6 Roff 4-H 1354 Cookies 4-H Indoor Exhibits Food Science grades 3-5 03: 3 Baked Dropped Cookies Blue 1
Breylea Pinley 97 6 Roff 4-H 834 Junior Poultry Poultry 112A07B: Bantam Fowl Single Come Clean Legged Hens Blue 1
Breylea Pinley 97 6 Roff 4-H 845 Junior Poultry Poultry 112A07B: Bantam Fowl Single Come Clean Legged Hens Blue 1
Breylea Pinley 97 6 Roff 4-H 1349 Okra 4-H Indoor Exhibits Home Gardening 03: Okra (6) Red 2
Breylea Pinley 97 6 Roff 4-H 713 Junior Poultry Poultry 112A09B: Bantam Fowl Feather Legged Hens Blue 1
Breylea Pinley 97 6 Roff 4-H 832 Junior Poultry Poultry 112A07A: Bantam Fowl Single Comb Clean Legged Cocks Blue 1
Breylea Pinley 97 6 Roff 4-H 849 Junior Poultry Poultry 112A07A: Bantam Fowl Single Comb Clean Legged Cocks Red 2
Breylea Pinley 97 6 Roff 4-H 1351 Cherry tomatoes 4-H Indoor Exhibits Home Gardening 23: Tomatoes, cherry (5) Blue 1
Breylea Pinley 97 6 Roff 4-H 828 Junior Poultry Poultry Egg Show White
Jayla Plunk 106 Not 479 Horticulture Open Horticulture 20222: Squash, summer zucchini (2) Red 2
Jayla Plunk 106 Not 477 Horticulture Open Horticulture 20211: Watermelon, oblong (1) Blue 1
Jayla Plunk 106 Not 478 Horticulture Open Horticulture 20212: Watermelon, round (1) Blue 1
Traci Prater 226 1130 Framed freestanding rotating pHyormoger aEpchoyn oomf Micasrvel CCormafitcs character 20805: Wood Craft Red 2
Traci Prater 226 1131 Natural wood turned into a waHlkoinmge s Etacfofn womithic spyrogrCarpahfyt sbiblical verse burned down its natural curve. 20808: Wood Turned Other Item White 3
Bodey Ray 137 7 Roff 4-H 662 Junior Horses Jr. Horses 10728: Junior Breakaway Red 2
Brynlea Ray 320 1 1595 Horse Open Horse 10019: Barrel Racing Blue 1
Carlee Reed 147 5 Latta 4-H 1055 Junior Horses Jr. Horses Lavender 2 Reserve Grand Mare 10704: Gelding (3 yrs of age and over) Red 2
Carlee Reed 147 5 Latta 4-H 1061 Canvas of hay bales 4-H Indoor Exhibits 4-H Expressive Arts JR Grades 3-7 05: Fine Art, Oil or Acrylic Red 2
Conlee Reed 215 K Latta 4-H 1060 Junior Horses Jr. Horses 10706: Lead Line Blue 1
Cal Reeves 23 7 Latta 4-H 70 Junior Poultry Poultry 112A10B: Bantam Fowl Old English Game Hens Blue 1
Cal Reeves 23 7 Latta 4-H 73 Junior Poultry Poultry 112A10B: Bantam Fowl Old English Game Hens Pink
Cal Reeves 23 7 Latta 4-H 74 Junior Poultry Poultry 112A10B: Bantam Fowl Old English Game Hens White 3
Cal Reeves 23 7 Latta 4-H 61 Junior Poultry Poultry 112A10B: Bantam Fowl Old English Game Hens Red 2
Cal Reeves 23 7 Latta 4-H 1274 4-H Indoor Exhibits Insect Exhibits 04: Fourth Year 75 Insects Blue 1
Cal Reeves 23 7 Latta 4-H 1448 Junior Poultry Poultry Egg Show Pink
Kas Reeves 24 6 Latta 4-H 1279 4-H Indoor Exhibits Forage Livestock Wildlife 01: Forages desirable grazing value Cattle Blue 1
Kas Reeves 24 6 Latta 4-H 1278 4-H Indoor Exhibits Forestry Exhibit 01: 10 Leaves grades 3-5 Blue 1
Kas Reeves 24 6 Latta 4-H 64 Junior Poultry Poultry 112A10B: Bantam Fowl Old English Game Hens Red 2
Kas Reeves 24 6 Latta 4-H 65 Junior Poultry Poultry 112A10B: Bantam Fowl Old English Game Hens White 3
Kas Reeves 24 6 Latta 4-H 67 Junior Poultry Poultry 112A10B: Bantam Fowl Old English Game Hens Red 2
Kas Reeves 24 6 Latta 4-H 68 Junior Poultry Poultry 112A10B: Bantam Fowl Old English Game Hens Blue 1
Kas Reeves 24 6 Latta 4-H 1277 4-H Indoor Exhibits Insect Exhibits 03: Third Year 50 insects Blue 1
Mae Reeves 25 K 75 Poultry Open Poultry 10611a: Modern Game Cockerel Blue 1
Mae Reeves 25 K 76 Poultry Open Poultry 10611b: Modern Game Pullets Blue 1
Betsy Reynolds 332 1640 Resin Art Home Economics Crafts 20816: Plaster Craft Blue 1
Kya rhodes 300 Vanoss FFA 1620 plastic 4-H Indoor Exhibits 4-H Expressive Arts SR Grades 8-12 32: Plastic Craft Blue 1
Kya rhodes 300 Vanoss FFA 1513 was wanting enter non fabric 4-H Indoor Exhibits Fabrics & Fashion Grades 9-12 39: Seasonal Décor From Fabric Blue 1
Kya rhodes 300 Vanoss FFA 1622 art 4-H Indoor Exhibits 4-H Expressive Arts SR Grades 8-12 06: Fine Art, Oil or Acrylic Red 2
Kya rhodes 300 Vanoss FFA 1514 4-H Indoor Exhibits Food Science grades 9-12 08: 8 inch layer, un iced shorten type cake Blue 1
Kya rhodes 300 Vanoss FFA 1505 4-H Indoor Exhibits 4-H Photography All Grades 22: Best Individual Photo Blue 1
Kya rhodes 300 Vanoss FFA 1621 wood 4-H Indoor Exhibits Wood Science and Industrial Arts grades 9-12 17: Miscellaneous Wood Blue 1
Kya rhodes 300 Vanoss FFA 1509 4-H Indoor Exhibits 4-H Expressive Arts SR Grades 8-12 36: Miscellaneous (Items not listed) Blue 1
Bryan Rich 260 1251 Horticulture Open Horticulture 20226: Peppers, large hot (5) Blue 1
mel robertson 54 193 Home Economics Crafts 20826: Hand & Loom Work Blue 1
Clayton Rohla 205 2 1087 Beef Open Breeding Beef 02E: Hereford Bull Yearlings (1-2 yrs) Blue 1
Clayton Rohla 205 2 1094 Horticulture Open Horticulture 20229: Tomatoes (5) White 3
Clayton Rohla 205 2 1088 Horticulture Open Horticulture 20212: Watermelon, round (1) Red 2
Clayton Rohla 205 2 1096 Horticulture Open Horticulture 20232: Cucumbers (2) Blue 1
Clayton Rohla 205 2 1091 Horticulture Open Horticulture 20224: Peppers, Jalapeno (5) Blue 1
Clayton Rohla 205 2 1090 Horticulture Open Horticulture 20214: Cantaloupes (1) Blue 1
Clayton Rohla 205 2 1097 Horticulture Open Horticulture 20233: Other items not listed Red 2
Clayton Rohla 205 2 1093 Horticulture Open Horticulture 20226: Peppers, large hot (5) Red 2
Clayton Rohla 205 2 1099 Tic Tac Toe Home Economics Crafts 20845: Jr. Craft (other than above) Blue 1
Clayton Rohla 205 2 1085 Beef Open Breeding Beef 05I: Mini Hereford / 05I.01: Mini Hereford - Show Class 1 Blue 1
Clayton Rohla 205 2 1092 Horticulture Open Horticulture 20225: Peppers, small hot (5) Blue 1
Laura Rose 32 1690 Horticulture Open Horticulture 20217: Pumpkin, pie type (1) Red 2
Laura Rose 32 330 Horticulture Open Horticulture 20221: Squash, summer yellow crook neck (2) Blue 1
Laura Rose 32 104 Poultry Open Poultry Egg Show Pink
Laura Rose 32 329 Horticulture Open Horticulture 20220: Sqush, summer yellow straight neck (2) Red 2
Patrick Rose 30 103 Poultry Open Poultry Egg Show Pink
Patrick Rose 30 327 Horticulture Open Horticulture 20223: Okra (6) White 3
Susan Rose 33 105 Home Economics Household Arts 20719: Wall Hanging - Stitched Blue 1
Susan Rose 33 102 Poultry Open Poultry Egg Show White
Susan Rose 33 352 Horticulture Open Horticulture 20224: Peppers, Jalapeno (5) White 3
Susan Rose 33 428 Horticulture Open Horticulture 20217: Pumpkin, pie type (1) Blue 1
Susan Rose 33 270 Horticulture Open Horticulture 20230: Tomatoes, Cherry (5) Red 2
Susan Rose 33 332 Horticulture Open Horticulture 20228: Peppers, sweet bannana (5) Red 2
Susan Rose 33 269 Horticulture Open Horticulture 20229: Tomatoes (5) Red 2
Susan Rose 33 353 Horticulture Open Horticulture 20227: Peppers, Sweet Bell (5) Red 2
Kaylee Ross 43 7 951 Junior Goats Goats Int. Showmanship 04A: Boer Breeding Does / 04A.02: Boer Breeding Does - Show Class 2 Red 2
Riley Ross 42 4 991 Junior Goats Goats 04A: Boer Breeding Does / 04A.01: Boer Breeding Does - Show Class 1 Red 2
Molly Rowland 22 Not Cloverbuds 83 Junior Horses Jr. Horses 10706: Lead Line Blue 1
Evan Scribner 236 1164 Junior Sheep Jr. Breeding Sheep 01B: Hampshire (Ewe Lamb under 1 yr. of age) / 01B.01: Hampshire (Ewe Lamb under 1 yr. of age) - Show Class 1 Red 2
Evan Scribner 236 1168 Junior Sheep Jr. Sheep 11007: Crossbreed / 11007.01: Crossbreed - Show Class 1 White 3
Hadlee Scribner 221 3 1726 Goats Open Goats 05C: Sannens Milk Tooth Blue 1
Hadlee Scribner 221 3 1103 Junior Goats Goats 04A: Boer Breeding Does / 04A.01: Boer Breeding Does - Show Class 1 Blue 1
Bryar Sheppard 127 6 Vanoss 4-H 711 Junior Rabbits Rabbits 112B01A: Market (Meat) Bucks Blue 1
Bryar Sheppard 127 6 697 Poultry Open Poultry 10609a: Feather Legged Cockerel Blue 1
Bryar Sheppard 127 6 Vanoss 4-H 626 Junior Poultry Poultry 112A06B: Large Fowl All Other Standard Breeds Hens Blue 1
Bryar Sheppard 127 6 Vanoss 4-H 623 Junior Poultry Poultry 112A01A: Large Fowl American Cocks Blue 1
Bryar Sheppard 127 6 Vanoss 4-H 628 Junior Poultry Poultry 112A06A: Large Fowl All Other Standrad Breeds Cocks Blue 1
Bryar Sheppard 127 6 687 Poultry Open Poultry 10608b: Rose Comb Cleans Legged Pullets Blue 1
Bryar Sheppard 127 6 Vanoss 4-H 618 Junior Poultry Poultry 112A01B: Large Fowl American Hens Blue 1
Bryar Sheppard 127 6 Vanoss 4-H 645 Junior Poultry Poultry 112A10A: Bantam Fowl Old English Game Cocks Blue 1
Bryar Sheppard 127 6 1729 Goats Open Milk Goats 04C: Sannens Doe Milker Blue 1
Bryar Sheppard 127 6 700 Poultry Open Poultry 10609b: Feather Legged Pullets Blue 1
Bryar Sheppard 127 6 Vanoss 4-H 664 Junior Poultry Poultry 112A09B: Bantam Fowl Feather Legged Hens Red 2
Bryar Sheppard 127 6 681 Poultry Open Poultry 10608a: Rose Comb Clean Legged Cockerel Blue 1
Autumn Simmons 119 5 1634 Rabbits Open Rabbits 10202b: Fur Class Does White 3
Autumn Simmons 119 5 1635 Rabbits Open Rabbits 10202a: Fur Class Bucks White 3
Sharon Sliger 358 1675 Home Economics Photography 21017: 18 Years Old or Older-Geometric, textures, patterns or lines White 3
Sharon Sliger 358 1676 Home Economics Photography 21022 18 Years Old or Older-Black and White White 3
Sharon Sliger 358 1674 Home Economics Photography 21016: 18 Years Old or Older-Flowers Blue 1
Sharon Sliger 358 1677 Home Economics Photography 21024: 18 Years Old or Older-Miscellaneous Blue 1
Derek Smith 100 7 429 Home Economics Art 20937: Jr. Pencil White 3
Terry Smith 306 Not 1567 Deep Space Photo Home Economics Photography 21013: 18 Years Old or Older-Nature (animals, birds, insects, etc.) Red 2
Terry Smith 306 Not 1568 Jupiter/Saturn Convergence Home Economics Photography 21023: 18 Years Old or Older-Picture Story Red 2
Walker Starns 138 657 Rabbits Open Rabbits 10203b: Fancy Class Does Blue 1
Walker Starns 138 655 Rabbits Open Rabbits 10203a: Fancy Class Bucks White 3
Kannon Stone 314 1583 Junior Goats Goats Lavender 2 Reserve Grand Champion 05: Boer Wethers Dams / 05.01: Boer Wethers Dams - Show Class 1 Red 2
Jolie Sutton 146 7 Latta 4-H 698 Junior Horses Jr. Horses 10711: Junior Western Horsemanship Blue 1
Jolie Sutton 146 7 Latta 4-H 696 Junior Horses Jr. Horses 10708: Junior Western Pleasure Blue 1
Jolie Sutton 146 7 Latta 4-H 693 Junior Horses Jr. Horses 10703: Gelding (2 yrs & under) Red 2
Kadyn Sutton 222 9 1105 Junior Goats Goats 04A: Boer Breeding Does / 04A.02: Boer Breeding Does - Show Class 2 White 3
Kadyn Sutton 220 9 1102 Junior Goats Goats 04A: Boer Breeding Does / 04A.03: Boer Breeding Does - Show Class 3 White 3
Kylee Sutton 71 6 Latta 4-H 644 Junior Horses Jr. Horses 10703: Gelding (2 yrs & under) Blue 1
Shade Sutton 135 2 Latta 4-H 627 Junior Horses Jr. Horses 10704: Gelding (3 yrs of age and over) Blue 1
Shade Sutton 135 2 Latta 4-H 625 Junior Horses Jr. Horses Purple 1 Grand Mare 10701: Mares (2 years of age & under) Blue 1
Shade Sutton 135 2 Latta 4-H 640 Junior Horses Jr. Horses 10713: Peewee Trail White 3
Shade Sutton 135 2 Latta 4-H 647 Junior Horses Jr. Horses 10724: Peewee Goat Ribbon Blue 1
Shade Sutton 135 2 Latta 4-H 642 Junior Horses Jr. Horses 10718: Peewee Barrel Racing White 3
Shade Sutton 135 2 Latta 4-H 630 Junior Horses Jr. Horses 10707: Walk Trot White 3
Shade Sutton 135 2 Latta 4-H 646 Junior Horses Jr. Horses 10721: Peewee Pole Bending Blue 1
Shade Sutton 135 2 Latta 4-H 639 Junior Horses Jr. Horses 10710: Pony Westerns Pleasure Blue 1
Heck Taos 28 1 1432 Beef Open Breeding Beef 05I: Mini Hereford / 05I.01: Mini Hereford - Show Class 1 Blue 1
Thomas Teachey 31 93 Home Economics Canning 20516: Tomatoes Red 2
Thomas Teachey 31 91 Horticulture Open Horticulture 20224: Peppers, Jalapeno (5) Red 2
Thomas Teachey 31 90 Horticulture Open Horticulture 20227: Peppers, Sweet Bell (5) Blue 1
Thomas Teachey 31 1645 Horticulture Open Horticulture 20228: Peppers, sweet bannana (5) Blue 1
Charlee Teel 148 12 Stonewall 4-H 716 Junior Poultry Poultry 112A10B: Bantam Fowl Old English Game Hens Yellow
Charlee Teel 148 12 Stonewall 4-H 719 Junior Poultry Poultry 112A08B: Bantam Fowl Rose Comb Clean Legged Hens Blue 1
Charlee Teel 148 12 Stonewall 4-H 715 Junior Poultry Poultry 112A09B: Bantam Fowl Feather Legged Hens Red 2
Charlee Teel 148 12 Stonewall 4-H 750 Junior Poultry Poultry 112A09B: Bantam Fowl Feather Legged Hens Blue 1
Mitchell Teel 192 10 1316 Junior Sheep Jr. Sheep 11007: Crossbreed / 11007.02: Crossbreed - Show Class 2 Red 2
Mitchell Teel 192 10 1317 Junior Goats Goats 01F: Boar Goats Market Wethers (by weight) Red 2
Paisley Terrell 175 Ada 4-H 882 Junior Poultry Poultry 112A06A: Large Fowl All Other Standrad Breeds Cocks Blue 1
Paisley Terrell 175 Ada 4-H 931 Junior Poultry Poultry 112A06B: Large Fowl All Other Standard Breeds Hens Blue 1
Lisa Timmons 248 Not 1375 Set of 5 rustic wood candy cornHso.m Me aEdceo nfroommic sscrap luCmrabftesr. 20805: Wood Craft White 3
Lisa Timmons 248 Not 1343 Appliqued Cowboy quilt began Haosm ae p Eacnodneommicic psrojectH.o uJsuesht oflidn iAshrtesd the week before the fair. 20730: Appliqued Quilt Blue 1
Lisa Timmons 248 Not 1342 My first attempt at curved piecHionmg.e Economics Household Arts 20720: Table Runner Blue 1
Lisa Timmons 248 Not 1344 Began during spring break of 2H02o0m aes Eac oloncokmdoicwsn panHdoeumsiech porldo jAerctts. Used only fabric that I had on hand. Just finished summer of 2021. 20737: Machine Pieced Quilt Blue 1
Jackson Townsend 165 792 Poultry Open Poultry 10611a: Modern Game Cockerel Blue 1
Jackson Townsend 165 1073 Poultry Open Poultry 10611a: Modern Game Cockerel Blue 1
Jackson Townsend 165 1074 Poultry Open Poultry 10611a: Modern Game Cockerel Blue 1
Jackson Townsend 165 1084 Poultry Open Poultry Egg Show Red
Jackson Townsend 165 811 Poultry Open Poultry 10611b: Modern Game Pullets Blue 1
Zoe Traylor 111 10 1745 Junior Horses Jr. Horses 10717: Senior Reining White 3
Zoe Traylor 111 10 1744 Junior Horses Jr. Horses 10715: Senior Trail Blue 1
Zoe Traylor 111 10 1618 4-H Indoor Exhibits Shooting Sports SR grades 8-12 16: Shotgun Blue 1
Zoe Traylor 111 10 Homeschool 4-H 509 Junior Horses Jr. Horses 10712: Senior Western Horsemanship Red 2
Zoe Traylor 111 10 1747 Junior Horses Jr. Horses 10723: Senior Pole Bending White 3
Zoe Traylor 111 10 Homeschool 4-H 510 Junior Horses Jr. Horses 2 Sr. Showmanship Senior Showmanship
Zoe Traylor 111 10 1743 Junior Horses Jr. Horses 10709: Senior Western Pleasure Blue 1
Zoe Traylor 111 10 1746 Junior Horses Jr. Horses 10720: Senior Barrel Racing White 3
Bob Vavricka 139 PostHighschool 684 Natural edge pecan bowl with Hdoyemde i nEtceorniomr. iEcxsteriorC srcaofrtcshed, wire brushed and color filled. Finished with waterborne lacquer. 20807: Wood Turned Bowl Blue 1
Bob Vavricka 139 PostHighschool 683 Wood turned lidded box Home Economics Crafts 20806: Wood Turned Box Blue 1
Bob Vavricka 139 PostHighschool 685 Maple platter with bloodwood Hboumtte rEflcyo pnoatmcihcess. Crafts 20808: Wood Turned Other Item Red 2
Denise Walden 219 1109 Home Economics Household Arts 20727: Other Handwork Blue 1
Denise Walden 219 1110 Home Economics Crafts 20814: Handmade Doll (1) Red 2
Denise Walden 219 1108 Home Economics Crafts 20867: Other Holiday Decoration White 3
Denise Walden 219 1107 Home Economics Household Arts 20724: Accent Pillow Blue 1
Dennis Walden 228 1135 sweet relish Home Economics Canning 20556: Other Relish Blue 1
Dennis Walden 228 1134 pickles Home Economics Canning 20542: Bread & Butter Pickles Blue 1
Maddix Walden 149 4 718 Junior Goats Goats 04A: Boer Breeding Does / 04A.02: Boer Breeding Does - Show Class 2 Blue 1
Maddix Walden 149 4 1389 Junior Goats Goats Lavender 2 Reserve Grand Champion 04A: Boer Breeding Does / 04A.04: Boer Breeding Does - Show Class 4 Red 2 Reserve Breed Champion
Maddix Walden 149 4 Allen 4-H 717 Junior Rabbits Rabbits 112B02A: Fur Bucks Blue 1
Maddix Walden 149 4 1387 Junior Sheep Jr. Sheep 11007: Crossbreed / 11007.02: Crossbreed - Show Class 2 Blue 1 Reserve Breed Champion
McCrae Walden 169 6 1390 Junior Sheep Jr. Sheep Lavender 2 Reserve Grand Champion 11005: Hampshire / 11005.02: Hampshire - Show Class 2 Blue 1 Reserve Breed Champion
McCrae Walden 169 6 1391 Junior Goats Goats Jr. Showmanship 04A: Boer Breeding Does / 04A.03: Boer Breeding Does - Show Class 3 Red 2
McCrae Walden 169 6 1606 Junior Sheep Jr. Breeding Sheep Purple 1 Grand Champion 01B: Hampshire (Ewe Lamb under 1 yr. of age) / 01B.02: Hampshire (Ewe Lamb under 1 yr. of age) - Show Class 2 Blue 1 Breed Champion
McCrae Walden 169 6 1740 Junior Sheep Jr. Sheep Showmanship Jr. Sheep Showmanship 0A: Jr. Sheep Showmanship (3-6 grade)
Mesa Walden 157 1 768 Rabbits Open Rabbits 10202b: Fur Class Does Blue 1
Olivia Wallace 151 10 Allen FFA 721 Junior Rabbits Rabbits 112B03B: Fancy Does Blue 1
Brody Wallis 232 12 Allen FFA 1141 Junior Beef Cattle Jr. Heifers 02D: Commercial Heifer born between Sept. 1 & Dec. 31 of the previous year Blue 1 Breed Champion
Brody Wallis 232 12 Allen FFA 1140 Junior Beef Cattle Jr. Steers 10806: Steers / 10806.03: Steers - Show Class 3 White 3
Brody Wallis 232 12 1735 Junior Beef Cattle Jr. Steers 10806: Steers / 10806.03: Steers - Show Class 3 Pink 4
Blakeley Walter 152 4 Ada 4-H 769 Junior Beef Cattle Jr. Heifers 01F: Maintainer Heifer born after Jan. this year Blue 1 Breed Champion
Blakeley Walter 152 4 Ada 4-H 738 Bandit 3 purple and white rock4e-tH m Inaddoeo frr Eoxmh iab iktist wiMtho dneol eRnogcikneet.r y A JdRd egdra fdlaems 3e-s7 to make it pretty. 04: Model Rocket made from Kit White 3
Blakeley Walter 152 4 Ada 4-H 754 Black binder filled with photos4 a-Hnd I nindfooo ro nE xshailbaimtsandWerisld, ltiofea dPsr oajnedc tfsr oJgRs ,g raardmeasd 3il-l7os, woodrats, swift foxes, wood chucks, mountain lions, crows, blue jays, robins, scissor-tailed0 2f:ly Sccartacphbeorso ka nodf Ohukmlamhoimngab iWrdilsdlife (15 species) Red 2
Blakeley Walter 152 4 Ada 4-H 755 White poster with the topic of 4”-DHo nIn’td Poooirs oEnx hYiobuitrs PupC” oamndp aenxipolna nAantimioanlss about what you shouldn’t feed your pup and why 01: Companion Animal Poster JR grades 3-7 White 3
Blakeley Walter 152 4 Ada 4-H 751 Baby deer standing up painted4 b-rHo wInnd,o owrh Eitxeh itbaiitl sand4 b-Hla cEkx phroeosvsievse Arts JR Grades 3-7 07: Ceramic Glazed 1 piece Blue 1
Blakeley Walter 152 4 Ada 4-H 762 Junior Beef Cattle Jr. Heifers 01G: Semmental Heifer born after Jan. this year Blue 1 Reserve Breed Champion
Blakeley Walter 152 4 Ada 4-H 753 Gray crayon box filled with bas4i-cH f iIrnsdto aoird Esxuhpipbliitess inBclaubdyi nSgit gtianugz eC,h itladp C, abraen JdRa igdrsa, dweas s3h- 7cloth, gloves and wipes 04: Basic First Aid Kit Red 2
Dale Welch 360 1681 Home Economics Crafts 20805: Wood Craft Blue 1
Dale Welch 360 1686 Home Economics Crafts 20808: Wood Turned Other Item Blue 1
Jessie Welch 346 1648 Home Economics HCE 21129: Hand Embroidery Article (including counted cross stitch) Blue 1
Jessie Welch 346 1647 Home Economics HCE 21124: Baby Quilt Blue 1
Janet Wilburn 184 918 4th of July Holiday Flag Quilt Home Economics Crafts 20862: Holiday Wall Hanging Blue 1
Janet Wilburn 184 910 Cranberry, Walnut Zucchini MuHffoinmse Economics Food Preparation 20408: Quick Bread Muffins (3) Blue 1
Janet Wilburn 184 911 Fall Potholders Home Economics Household Arts 20709: Potholder (set of 2 or more) Blue 1
Verah Wilkson 335 1628 Rabbits Open Rabbits 10202a: Fur Class Bucks Red 2
Verah Wilkson 117 4 551 Rabbits Open Rabbits 10203b: Fancy Class Does White 3
Lisa Williamson 40 121 Home Economics Food Preparation 20440: Other Cookies (3) Red 2
Lisa Williamson 40 118 Home Economics Food Preparation 20415: Cake made with prepared mix Blue 1
Lisa Williamson 40 120 Home Economics Food Preparation 20427: Chocolate Chip Cookies (3) Blue 1
Lisa Williamson 40 117 Home Economics Food Preparation 20408: Quick Bread Muffins (3) Red 2
Lisa Williamson 40 122 Home Economics Household Arts 20739: Hand Embroidery Quilt Red 2
Lisa Williamson 40 119 Home Economics Food Preparation 20424: Peanut Butter Cookies (3) Red 2
Caleb willoughby 250 11 Byng FFA 1187 Junior Beef Cattle Jr. Steers Grand Champion 10806: Steers / 10806.03: Steers - Show Class 3 Blue 1
Easton willoughby 254 6 Byng 4-H 1189 Junior Beef Cattle Jr. Steers 10806: Steers / 10806.04: Steers - Show Class 4 Blue 1
Easton willoughby 254 6 1752 Junior Beef Cattle Jr. Beef Cattle Jr. Showmanship Beef Showmanship (3-6 Grade)
Emma Wilson 212 10 Roff 4-H 1043 4-H Indoor Exhibits 4-H Photography SR Grades 8-12 06: 4 photos People, Animals, Plant Life, Scenery Red 2
Emma Wilson 212 10 Roff 4-H 1042 Promotional poster 4-H Indoor Exhibits 4-H Poster 07: 4-H Promotional Poster 9-12 Red 2
Emma Wilson 212 10 Roff 4-H 1044 4-H Indoor Exhibits 4-H Expressive Arts SR Grades 8-12 04: Fine Art, Watercolor White 3
Emma Wilson 212 10 Roff 4-H 1046 4-H Indoor Exhibits 4-H Expressive Arts SR Grades 8-12 30: Paper Craft Blue 1
Emma Wilson 212 10 Roff 4-H 1045 4-H Indoor Exhibits 4-H Expressive Arts SR Grades 8-12 06: Fine Art, Oil or Acrylic Blue 1
Seth Wilson 213 8 Roff 4-H 1047 4-H Indoor Exhibits 4-H Expressive Arts JR Grades 3-7 05: Fine Art, Oil or Acrylic Yellow 5
Seth Wilson 213 8 Roff 4-H 1049 4-H Indoor Exhibits Baby Sitting Child Care JR grades 3-7 04: Basic First Aid Kit Brown
Seth Wilson 213 8 Roff 4-H 1053 promotional poster 4-H Indoor Exhibits 4-H Poster 04: 4-H Promotional Poster 6-8 White 3
Seth Wilson 213 8 Roff 4-H 1050 4-H Indoor Exhibits Companion Animals 01: Companion Animal Poster JR grades 3-7 Pink 5
Seth Wilson 213 8 Roff 4-H 1054 4-H Indoor Exhibits Wood Science and Industrial Arts grades 6-8 13: Miscellaneous Wood Red 2
Seth Wilson 213 8 Roff 4-H 1048 4-H Indoor Exhibits 4-H Expressive Arts JR Grades 3-7 07: Ceramic Glazed 1 piece GreenLight
Ella Wisbauer 78 11 Byng FFA 349 Junior Beef Cattle Jr. Heifers 01D: Commercial Heifer born after Jan. this year Blue 1
Hannah Wolfe 259 4 1238 Snickerdoodles Home Economics Food Preparation 20440: Other Cookies (3) Blue 1
Hannah Wolfe 259 4 1246 Rabbit Home Economics Photography 21001: 17 Years Old and Under - Nature Red 2
Hannah Wolfe 259 4 1247 Horse Home Economics Photography 21002: 17 Years Old and Under - Action Blue 1
Hannah Wolfe 259 4 1250 Butterflies Home Economics Photography 21011: 17 Years Old and Under - Picture Story Blue 1
Hannah Wolfe 259 4 1249 Yorkie Home Economics Photography 21010: 17 Years Old and Under - Black and White Blue 1
Hannah Wolfe 259 4 1242 Mixed flowers Home Economics Crafts 20854: Jr. Artificial Arrangement Red 2
Hannah Wolfe 259 4 1241 Mixed flowers Home Economics Crafts 20853: Jr. Fresh Flower Arrangement Blue 1
Hannah Wolfe 259 4 1236 Peanut butter cookies Home Economics Food Preparation 20437: Jr. Peanut Butter Cookies (3) Red 2
Hannah Wolfe 259 4 1234 Coconut yum-yums Home Economics Food Preparation 20434: Other Candy (3) Red 2
Hannah Wolfe 259 4 1237 Colored sugar cookies Home Economics Food Preparation 20439: Jr. Rolled Sugar Cookies (3) Blue 1
Hannah Wolfe 259 4 1239 Unicorn string art Home Economics Crafts 20843: Jr. String Art White 3
Hannah Wolfe 259 4 1248 Landscape Home Economics Photography 21003: 17 Years Old and Under - Scenic or Landscapes Blue 1
Hannah Wolfe 259 4 1235 Bittersweet chocolate brownies Home Economics Food Preparation 20436: Jr. Brownies (3) Red 2
Ace Wood 173 8 Byng FFA 927 Junior Poultry Poultry 112A09B: Bantam Fowl Feather Legged Hens Red 2
Ace Wood 173 8 Byng FFA 928 Junior Poultry Poultry 112A09B: Bantam Fowl Feather Legged Hens Blue 1
Ace Wood 173 8 846 Poultry Open Poultry 10609b: Feather Legged Pullets Blue 1
Ace Wood 173 8 860 Poultry Open Poultry 10609b: Feather Legged Pullets Blue 1
Andi Wood 82 9 361 Junior Sheep Jr. Sheep 11007: Crossbreed / 11007.01: Crossbreed - Show Class 1 Blue 1
Andi Wood 82 9 363 Junior Sheep Jr. Sheep 11005: Hampshire / 11005.03: Hampshire - Show Class 3 Red 2
Andi Wood 82 9 Vanoss FFA 1357 Junior Beef Cattle Jr. Steers 10806: Steers / 10806.01: Steers - Show Class 1 Blue 1
Charlie Wood 282 5 Vanoss FFA 1382 Braclete 4-H Indoor Exhibits 4-H Expressive Arts JR Grades 3-7 17: Bead Craft White 3
Charlie Wood 282 5 Vanoss FFA 1381 Cross 4-H Indoor Exhibits 4-H Expressive Arts JR Grades 3-7 07: Ceramic Glazed 1 piece Red 2
Charlie Wood 282 5 Vanoss FFA 1383 Pumpkin muffins 4-H Indoor Exhibits Food Science grades 3-5 01: 3 Muffins Blue 1
Charlie Wood 282 5 Vanoss FFA 1380 Snow day 4-H Indoor Exhibits 4-H Photography JR Grades 3-7 05: Best Individual Photo Red 2
Charlie Wood 282 5 Vanoss FFA 1379 Life on the farm 4-H Indoor Exhibits 4-H Photography JR Grades 3-7 01: 4 photos People, Animals, Plant Life, Scenery Red 2
Denver Wood 126 9 Vanoss FFA 933 Junior Beef Cattle Jr. Heifers 02D: Commercial Heifer born between Sept. 1 & Dec. 31 of the previous year Red 2
Matthew Wood 281 10 Vanoss FFA 1368 European mount 4-H Indoor Exhibits Shooting Sports SR grades 8-12 18: Hunting and Wildlife Blue 1
Matthew Wood 281 10 Vanoss FFA 1364 Funny 4-H Indoor Exhibits 4-H Photography SR Grades 8-12 09: 4 Photos telling a story Blue 1
Matthew Wood 281 10 Vanoss FFA 1363 4-H Indoor Exhibits 4-H Photography SR Grades 8-12 06: 4 photos People, Animals, Plant Life, Scenery White 3
Matthew Wood 281 10 Vanoss FFA 1365 Sunset 4-H Indoor Exhibits 4-H Photography SR Grades 8-12 10: Best Individual Photo White 3
Matthew Wood 281 10 Vanoss FFA 1366 Salt water fishing 4-H Indoor Exhibits Wildlife Projects SR grades 8-12 14: Display of 5 fishing lures Blue 1
David Workman 131 7 Stonewall 4-H 766 Junior Beef Cattle Jr. Steers 10806: Steers / 10806.02: Steers - Show Class 2 Blue 1
David Workman 131 7 763 Junior Sheep Jr. Breeding Sheep 01B: Hampshire (Ewe Lamb under 1 yr. of age) / 01B.03: Hampshire (Ewe Lamb under 1 yr. of age) - Show Class 3 Red 2
David Workman 131 7 Stonewall 4-H 765 Junior Beef Cattle Jr. Heifers Reserve Grand Champion 03C: Chianina Heifer born between May 1 & Aug. 31 of the previous year Blue 1
Fayv Workman 159 6 772 Junior Sheep Jr. Sheep 11010: Shropshire White 3
Fayv Workman 159 6 780 Junior Goats Goats Jr. Showmanship 01F: Boar Goats Market Wethers (by weight) White 3
Jazlyn Workman 164 4 777 Junior Sheep Jr. Breeding Sheep 01I: Southdown (Ewe Lamb under 1 yr. of age) / 01I.01: Southdown (Ewe Lamb under 1 yr. of age) - Show Class 1 Red 2 Reserve Breed Champion
Jazlyn Workman 164 4 778 Junior Sheep Jr. Sheep Red 2 Reserve Grand Champion 11012: Southdown Blue 1 Breed Champion
Jarrett Wyche 202 7 1750 Junior Beef Cattle Jr. Heifers 02F: Maintainer Heifer born between Sept. 1 & Dec. 31 of the previous year Blue 1 Reserve Breed Champion
Jarrett Wyche 202 7 Stonewall 4-H 1031 Junior Beef Cattle Jr. Steers 10806: Steers / 10806.01: Steers - Show Class 1 White 3
Lilly Wyche 201 9 Stonewall FFA 1032 Junior Beef Cattle Jr. Steers 10806: Steers / 10806.01: Steers - Show Class 1 Red 2
Violet Wyche 203 4 Stonewall 4-H 1033 Junior Beef Cattle Jr. Steers 10806: Steers / 10806.01: Steers - Show Class 1 Pink 4
Violet Wyche 203 4 1749 Junior Beef Cattle Jr. Heifers 02F: Maintainer Heifer born between Sept. 1 & Dec. 31 of the previous year Blue 1 Breed Champion
Savanah Young 253 11 1186 Junior Sheep Jr. Breeding Sheep 01D: Crossbreed (Ewe Lamb under 1 yr. of age) / 01D.01: Crossbreed (Ewe Lamb under 1 yr. of age) - Show Class 1 White 3
Savanah Young 253 11 1184 Junior Sheep Jr. Sheep 11005: Hampshire / 11005.02: Hampshire - Show Class 2 Red 2
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.