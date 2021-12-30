ADA [ndash] Memorial services for David Eugene Orebaugh, 63, of Ada, are 11:00 a.m. Friday, December 31, 2021, at Criswell Funeral Home. Mr. Orebaugh passed away Tuesday, December 21, 2021, at his home. He was born March 6, 1958, in Ada, OK to Berry Gene and Druscilla Emogene Duyck Orebaugh.…