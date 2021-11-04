The 2021 Southeast Oklahoma Farm, Ranch and RV Show and Beef Expo will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5, and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, in the big red barn at the Pontotoc County Agri-Plex.
The event includes nearly 30 vendors from around the area. Admission is free.
“The 2021 show is going to be among our best ever,” said coordinator LeaAnn Wells. “The entire big red barn will be full. Also, the Ada Rifle and Pistol Club Gun Show 2.5 is going on in the convention center.”
“Troyer’s Grocery from Clarita will be on hand, selling all their Amish goods, like fried pies, jams, breads, jellies and their famous chicken and noodles. Also, the Clarita Greenhouse will be there with plenty of household plants and more", Wells said.
John Deere dealer P and K Equipment, ATV dealer Rocky Ridge Powersports, Hisle Bros. and Great Plains Kubota will showcase their equipment during the show, along with Seth Wadley Chevrolet-Buick of Ada, Ada Nissan, Hilltop Dodge, Fenton Ford of Ada showcasing their new cars and trucks.
Idle Time RV will once again exhibit their campers in the parking lot, so visitors may come out and tour these homes on wheels.
“Better yet,” Wells said, “take one of these RVs home.”
Some of the additional booths on hand include Ward Native Blankets, Woodmen Life, Double J Field Services, AirMed Care, Napier Door Decor, Heartland Feed and Fertilizer, Ada Feed Center, Rock-A-Billy Soaps and More, OSU Extension Service, Sullivan Supply, NRCS, Big V Feed and The Ada News.
The Southeast Beef Expo features Friday Night Under the Lights at 6 p.m., which includes a showmanship clinic. Entries for the clinic are due by 5:30 p.m. the day of the event. A heifer show and steer show are slated for Saturday, starting at 9 a.m. The Expo is open for statewide participation.
“Overall, we are very excited about this year’s show. This is our twelfth year to host the show and to partner with the Beef Expo, and we’re grateful for the community’s support and our vendor participation,” Wells said.
“The Ada News is proud to be a part of this community,” said Maurisa Nelson, publisher of The Ada News. “We try as hard as we can to give back more to our community, with more than just a newspaper. We look forward to this event, which we host every year. I don’t think that many people are aware that we are behind the scenes at the Farm Show. We are very excited and proud to be bringing events to Ada.”
