Each year, parents hope for a teacher who will challenge their students all while making a lasting impact on their lives. Parents and students in Ada are fortunate to have Dusti McCartney as an option. Oklahoma Ag in the Classroom is excited to announce Ms. McCartney as their 2021 Teacher of the Year.
“When you see Dusti in her classroom, it is obvious she has a passion for educating her students about agriculture,” said Audrey Harmon, State AITC Coordinator. “Her students are excited, engaged and eager to learn. What impressed me most was the relationship she has with her students.”
McCartney has taught at Ada Public Schools for 11 years. In that time, she has attended workshops, “On the Road with Ag in the Classroom” road trips, attended and presented at the State Summer Conferences and attended National Ag in the Classroom Conferences.
“Entering into the field of education, I never envisioned agriculture as a focus for a magnitude of my lessons,” said Dusti McCartney. “Today, I cannot imagine a day in my classroom without an agriculture centered discussion or project. My students are encouraged to actively participate, form opinions, research, and make informed assertions regarding agricultural topics.”
McCartney has won many honors and awards including: Masonic Teacher of Today in 2012 and 2018 and Recipient of the Flight Night Scholarship for STEM Professional Development. She has also written and received many grants to improve the quality of her classroom teachings.
“Dusti McCartney does not work or serve for awards or accolades, but to simply inspire and impact all those she comes in contact with each day,” said Eddie Jacobs, Willard 5th and 6th Grade Center Principal for Ada Public Schools.
Dusti McCartney is to be honored at the Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food and Forestry as part of the state’s annual Oklahoma Ag Day celebration Tuesday, March 23. Teacher of the Year sponsors include Oklahoma Ag Credit, Oklahoma Beef Council, Oklahoma Farm Bureau Women, and Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Food and Forestry.
To learn more about Ag in the Classroom curriculum, visit www.agclassroom.org/ok or contact Audrey Harmon at (405) 740-0160 or audrey.harmon@ag.ok.gov.
