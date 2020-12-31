2020 was a complex and difficult year for all of humanity. Political strife, including a bitter and contentious November election, was interwoven with a runaway pandemic, which, by the end of the year involved more than 82 million cases and more than 1.7 million deaths, but which saw hope for a way out with two vaccines being approved and distributed by December.
It was the year we will all remember as “The Year of the Mask.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.